Digital Agriculture Market 2020-2026: Key Vendor Landscape By Regional Output, Demand By Countries And Future Growth|BASF, Dow, Bayer

Complete study of the global Digital Agriculture market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Digital Agriculture industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Digital Agriculture production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Digital Agriculture market include BASF, Dow, Bayer, Monsanto, DuPont, Syngenta, KWS AG, Delta & Pine Land, Simplot, Barenbrug Group, Sunkist Growers, Incorporated, Cargill, Yara International, Netafim, Seminis

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Digital Agriculture industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Digital Agriculture manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Digital Agriculture industry.

Digital Agriculture (sometimes written eagriculture or referred to as ICT in agriculture) is a relatively recent term in the field of agriculture and rural development practices. Consistency in the use of this term began to materialize with the dissemination of results from a global survey carried out by the United Nations (UN).Market Analysis and Insights: Global Digital Agriculture MarketThe global Digital Agriculture market size is projected to reach US$ million by 2026, from US$ million in 2020, at a CAGR of % during 2021-2026.Global Digital Agriculture Scope and SegmentThe global Digital Agriculture market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Digital Agriculture market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2015-2026.The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, China, Rest of Asia Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. It includes revenue analysis of each region for the year 2015 to 2026.By the type, the market is primarily split into, Farming Equipment, Management Software, Other ServiceBy the application, this report covers the following segments, Greenhouse, Farm, OtherCompetitive Landscape:The Digital Agriculture key manufacturers in this market include:, BASF, Dow, Bayer, Monsanto, DuPont, Syngenta, KWS AG, Delta & Pine Land, Simplot, Barenbrug Group, Sunkist Growers, Incorporated, Cargill, Yara International, Netafim, Seminis Some of the Top Key player Operating in The Report Are · BASF, Dow, Bayer, Monsanto, DuPont, Syngenta, KWS AG, Delta & Pine Land, Simplot, Barenbrug Group, Sunkist Growers, Incorporated, Cargill, Yara International, Netafim, Seminis By Region · North America o U.S. o Canada · Europe o Germany o U.K. o France o Italy o Spain o Rest of Europe · Asia Pacific o China o India o Japan o Rest of Asia Pacific · Middle East & Africa o GCC o South Africa o Rest of Middle East & Africa · Latin America o Brazil o Mexico o Rest of Latin America

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Digital Agriculture industry. In order to fulfill the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Digital Agriculture market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Digital Agriculture industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Digital Agriculture market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Digital Agriculture market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Digital Agriculture market?

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview of Digital Agriculture

1.1 Digital Agriculture Market Overview

1.1.1 Digital Agriculture Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Digital Agriculture Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Digital Agriculture Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Digital Agriculture Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Digital Agriculture Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, Digital Agriculture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Digital Agriculture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Digital Agriculture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 China Digital Agriculture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Digital Agriculture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Latin America Digital Agriculture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.6 Middle East & Africa Digital Agriculture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

2 Digital Agriculture Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Digital Agriculture Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Digital Agriculture Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Digital Agriculture Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Farming Equipment

2.5 Management Software

2.6 Other Service

3 Digital Agriculture Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Digital Agriculture Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Digital Agriculture Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Digital Agriculture Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Greenhouse

3.5 Farm

3.6 Other

4 Global Digital Agriculture Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Digital Agriculture Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Digital Agriculture as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Digital Agriculture Market

4.4 Global Top Players Digital Agriculture Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Digital Agriculture Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Digital Agriculture Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 BASF

5.1.1 BASF Profile

5.1.2 BASF Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.1.3 BASF Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 BASF Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.1.5 BASF Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.2 Dow

5.2.1 Dow Profile

5.2.2 Dow Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 Dow Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Dow Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Dow Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.3 Bayer

5.5.1 Bayer Profile

5.3.2 Bayer Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.3.3 Bayer Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Bayer Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Monsanto Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.4 Monsanto

5.4.1 Monsanto Profile

5.4.2 Monsanto Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.4.3 Monsanto Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Monsanto Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Monsanto Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.5 DuPont

5.5.1 DuPont Profile

5.5.2 DuPont Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.5.3 DuPont Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 DuPont Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.5.5 DuPont Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.6 Syngenta

5.6.1 Syngenta Profile

5.6.2 Syngenta Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.6.3 Syngenta Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Syngenta Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Syngenta Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.7 KWS AG

5.7.1 KWS AG Profile

5.7.2 KWS AG Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 KWS AG Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 KWS AG Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 KWS AG Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.8 Delta & Pine Land

5.8.1 Delta & Pine Land Profile

5.8.2 Delta & Pine Land Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.8.3 Delta & Pine Land Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Delta & Pine Land Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Delta & Pine Land Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.9 Simplot

5.9.1 Simplot Profile

5.9.2 Simplot Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.9.3 Simplot Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Simplot Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Simplot Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.10 Barenbrug Group

5.10.1 Barenbrug Group Profile

5.10.2 Barenbrug Group Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.10.3 Barenbrug Group Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Barenbrug Group Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Barenbrug Group Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.11 Sunkist Growers, Incorporated

5.11.1 Sunkist Growers, Incorporated Profile

5.11.2 Sunkist Growers, Incorporated Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.11.3 Sunkist Growers, Incorporated Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Sunkist Growers, Incorporated Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.11.5 Sunkist Growers, Incorporated Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.12 Cargill

5.12.1 Cargill Profile

5.12.2 Cargill Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.12.3 Cargill Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Cargill Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.12.5 Cargill Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.13 Yara International

5.13.1 Yara International Profile

5.13.2 Yara International Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.13.3 Yara International Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Yara International Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.13.5 Yara International Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.14 Netafim

5.14.1 Netafim Profile

5.14.2 Netafim Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.14.3 Netafim Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Netafim Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.14.5 Netafim Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.15 Seminis

5.15.1 Seminis Profile

5.15.2 Seminis Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.15.3 Seminis Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Seminis Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.15.5 Seminis Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

6 North America Digital Agriculture by Players and by Application

6.1 North America Digital Agriculture Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Digital Agriculture Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe Digital Agriculture by Players and by Application

7.1 Europe Digital Agriculture Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Digital Agriculture Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8 China Digital Agriculture by Players and by Application

8.1 China Digital Agriculture Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

8.2 China Digital Agriculture Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9 Rest of Asia Pacific Digital Agriculture by Players and by Application

9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Digital Agriculture Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Digital Agriculture Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10 Latin America Digital Agriculture by Players and by Application

10.1 Latin America Digital Agriculture Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

10.2 Latin America Digital Agriculture Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

11 Middle East & Africa Digital Agriculture by Players and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa Digital Agriculture Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Digital Agriculture Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

12 Digital Agriculture Market Dynamics

12.1 Covid-19 Impact: Industry Trends

12.2 Covid-19 Impact: Market Drivers

12.3 Covid-19 Impact: Market Challenges

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Research Finding /Conclusion

14 Methodology and Data Source

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 Author List

