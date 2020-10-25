Luxury White Wine Market Segmented by Product, Top Manufacturers, Geography Trends & Forecasts to 2026|Pernod Ricard, Brown Forman, Diageo

Complete study of the global Luxury White Wine market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Luxury White Wine industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Luxury White Wine production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Luxury White Wine market include Pernod Ricard, Brown Forman, Diageo, Bacardi, United Spirits, ThaiBev, Campari, Edrington Group, Bayadera Group, LMVH, William Grant & Sons, HiteJinro, Beam Suntory, Suntory

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Luxury White Wine industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Luxury White Wine manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Luxury White Wine industry.

Segmentation Description By Product Type · Market Analysis and Insights: Global Luxury White Wine MarketThe global Luxury White Wine market size is projected to reach US$ million by 2026, from US$ million in 2020, at a CAGR of % during 2021-2026.Global Luxury White Wine Scope and SegmentThe global Luxury White Wine market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Luxury White Wine market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2015-2026.The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. The report has specifically covered major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. It includes revenue and volume analysis of each region and their respective countries for the forecast years. It also contains country-wise volume and revenue from the year 2015 to 2020. Additionally, it provides the reader with accurate data on volume sales according to the consumption for the same years.By the product type, the market is primarily split into, Chardonnay, Riesling, Pinot Grigio/Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gewurztraminer, Moscato/Muscat, Semillon, Viognier, OtherBy the end users/application, this report covers the following segments, Wholesale, Retail Stores, Department Stores, Online RetailersCompetitive Landscape:The report provides a list of all the key players in the Luxury White Wine market along with a detailed analysis of the strategies, which the companies are adopting. The strategies mainly include new product development, research, and development, and also provides revenue shares, company overview, and recent company developments to remain competitive in the market.The Luxury White Wine key manufacturers in this market include:, Pernod Ricard, Brown Forman, Diageo, Bacardi, United Spirits, ThaiBev, Campari, Edrington Group, Bayadera Group, LMVH, William Grant & Sons, HiteJinro, Beam Suntory, Suntory Some of the Top Key player Operating in The Report Are · Pernod Ricard, Brown Forman, Diageo, Bacardi, United Spirits, ThaiBev, Campari, Edrington Group, Bayadera Group, LMVH, William Grant & Sons, HiteJinro, Beam Suntory, Suntory By Region · North America o U.S. o Canada · Europe o Germany o U.K. o France o Italy o Spain o Rest of Europe · Asia Pacific o China o India o Japan o Rest of Asia Pacific · Middle East & Africa o GCC o South Africa o Rest of Middle East & Africa · Latin America o Brazil o Mexico o Rest of Latin America

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Luxury White Wine industry. In order to fulfill the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Luxury White Wine market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Luxury White Wine industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Luxury White Wine market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Luxury White Wine market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Luxury White Wine market?

Table of Contents

1 Luxury White Wine Market Overview

1.1 Luxury White Wine Product Overview

1.2 Luxury White Wine Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Chardonnay

1.2.2 Riesling

1.2.3 Pinot Grigio/Pinot Gris

1.2.4 Pinot Blanc

1.2.5 Sauvignon Blanc

1.2.6 Gewurztraminer

1.2.7 Moscato/Muscat

1.2.8 Semillon

1.2.9 Viognier

1.2.10 Other

1.3 Global Luxury White Wine Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Luxury White Wine Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Luxury White Wine Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Luxury White Wine Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Luxury White Wine Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Luxury White Wine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Luxury White Wine Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Luxury White Wine Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Luxury White Wine Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Luxury White Wine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Luxury White Wine Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Luxury White Wine Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Luxury White Wine Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Luxury White Wine Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Luxury White Wine Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global Luxury White Wine Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Luxury White Wine Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Luxury White Wine Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Luxury White Wine Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Luxury White Wine Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Luxury White Wine Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Luxury White Wine Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Luxury White Wine Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Luxury White Wine as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Luxury White Wine Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Luxury White Wine Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Luxury White Wine Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Luxury White Wine Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Luxury White Wine Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Luxury White Wine Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Luxury White Wine Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Luxury White Wine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Luxury White Wine Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Luxury White Wine Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Luxury White Wine Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Luxury White Wine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Luxury White Wine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Luxury White Wine Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Luxury White Wine Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Luxury White Wine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Luxury White Wine Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Luxury White Wine Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Luxury White Wine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Luxury White Wine Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Luxury White Wine Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Luxury White Wine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Luxury White Wine Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Luxury White Wine Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Luxury White Wine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Luxury White Wine Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Luxury White Wine Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Luxury White Wine by Application

4.1 Luxury White Wine Segment by Application

4.1.1 Wholesale

4.1.2 Retail Stores

4.1.3 Department Stores

4.1.4 Online Retailers

4.2 Global Luxury White Wine Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Luxury White Wine Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Luxury White Wine Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Luxury White Wine Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Luxury White Wine by Application

4.5.2 Europe Luxury White Wine by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Luxury White Wine by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Luxury White Wine by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Luxury White Wine by Application

5 North America Luxury White Wine Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Luxury White Wine Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Luxury White Wine Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Luxury White Wine Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Luxury White Wine Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Luxury White Wine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Luxury White Wine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Luxury White Wine Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Luxury White Wine Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Luxury White Wine Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Luxury White Wine Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Luxury White Wine Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Luxury White Wine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Luxury White Wine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Luxury White Wine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Luxury White Wine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Luxury White Wine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Luxury White Wine Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Luxury White Wine Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Luxury White Wine Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Luxury White Wine Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Luxury White Wine Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Luxury White Wine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Luxury White Wine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Luxury White Wine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Luxury White Wine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Luxury White Wine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Luxury White Wine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Luxury White Wine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Luxury White Wine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Luxury White Wine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Luxury White Wine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Luxury White Wine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Luxury White Wine Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Luxury White Wine Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Luxury White Wine Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Luxury White Wine Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Luxury White Wine Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Luxury White Wine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Luxury White Wine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Luxury White Wine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Luxury White Wine Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Luxury White Wine Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Luxury White Wine Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Luxury White Wine Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Luxury White Wine Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Luxury White Wine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Luxury White Wine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Luxury White Wine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Luxury White Wine Business

10.1 Pernod Ricard

10.1.1 Pernod Ricard Corporation Information

10.1.2 Pernod Ricard Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Pernod Ricard Luxury White Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Pernod Ricard Luxury White Wine Products Offered

10.1.5 Pernod Ricard Recent Development

10.2 Brown Forman

10.2.1 Brown Forman Corporation Information

10.2.2 Brown Forman Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Brown Forman Luxury White Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Pernod Ricard Luxury White Wine Products Offered

10.2.5 Brown Forman Recent Development

10.3 Diageo

10.3.1 Diageo Corporation Information

10.3.2 Diageo Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Diageo Luxury White Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Diageo Luxury White Wine Products Offered

10.3.5 Diageo Recent Development

10.4 Bacardi

10.4.1 Bacardi Corporation Information

10.4.2 Bacardi Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Bacardi Luxury White Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Bacardi Luxury White Wine Products Offered

10.4.5 Bacardi Recent Development

10.5 United Spirits

10.5.1 United Spirits Corporation Information

10.5.2 United Spirits Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 United Spirits Luxury White Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 United Spirits Luxury White Wine Products Offered

10.5.5 United Spirits Recent Development

10.6 ThaiBev

10.6.1 ThaiBev Corporation Information

10.6.2 ThaiBev Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 ThaiBev Luxury White Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 ThaiBev Luxury White Wine Products Offered

10.6.5 ThaiBev Recent Development

10.7 Campari

10.7.1 Campari Corporation Information

10.7.2 Campari Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Campari Luxury White Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Campari Luxury White Wine Products Offered

10.7.5 Campari Recent Development

10.8 Edrington Group

10.8.1 Edrington Group Corporation Information

10.8.2 Edrington Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Edrington Group Luxury White Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Edrington Group Luxury White Wine Products Offered

10.8.5 Edrington Group Recent Development

10.9 Bayadera Group

10.9.1 Bayadera Group Corporation Information

10.9.2 Bayadera Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Bayadera Group Luxury White Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Bayadera Group Luxury White Wine Products Offered

10.9.5 Bayadera Group Recent Development

10.10 LMVH

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Luxury White Wine Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 LMVH Luxury White Wine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 LMVH Recent Development

10.11 William Grant & Sons

10.11.1 William Grant & Sons Corporation Information

10.11.2 William Grant & Sons Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 William Grant & Sons Luxury White Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 William Grant & Sons Luxury White Wine Products Offered

10.11.5 William Grant & Sons Recent Development

10.12 HiteJinro

10.12.1 HiteJinro Corporation Information

10.12.2 HiteJinro Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 HiteJinro Luxury White Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 HiteJinro Luxury White Wine Products Offered

10.12.5 HiteJinro Recent Development

10.13 Beam Suntory

10.13.1 Beam Suntory Corporation Information

10.13.2 Beam Suntory Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Beam Suntory Luxury White Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Beam Suntory Luxury White Wine Products Offered

10.13.5 Beam Suntory Recent Development

10.14 Suntory

10.14.1 Suntory Corporation Information

10.14.2 Suntory Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Suntory Luxury White Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Suntory Luxury White Wine Products Offered

10.14.5 Suntory Recent Development

11 Luxury White Wine Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Luxury White Wine Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Luxury White Wine Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

