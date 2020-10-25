Digital Payment Market New Report: Growth Drivers, Challenges, Trends And Market Dynamics Forecast 2026|Alipay, Tencent, Aci Worldwide

Complete study of the global Digital Payment market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Digital Payment industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Digital Payment production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Digital Payment market include Alipay, Tencent, Aci Worldwide, Adyen, Aliant Payment Systems, Aurus, Authorize.Net, Bluesnap, Chetu, Dwolla, Financial Software And Systems, First Data, Fiserv, Global Payments, Net 1 Ueps Technologies, Novatti, Paypal, Paysafe, Payu, Six Payment Services, Stripe, Total System Services, Wex, Wirecard, Worldline, Worldpay, Yapstone

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Digital Payment industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Digital Payment manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Digital Payment industry.

Digital payment include payment gateway solutions, payment processing solutions, payment wallet solutions, payment security and fraud management solutions, and POS solutions. Digital payment services are classified into professional services and managed services. The payment gateway solutions subsegment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Market Analysis and Insights: Global Digital Payment MarketThe global Digital Payment market size is projected to reach US$ 39430 million by 2026, from US$ 35510 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 10.2%% during 2021-2026.Global Digital Payment Scope and SegmentThe global Digital Payment market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Digital Payment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2015-2026.The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, China, Rest of Asia Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. It includes revenue analysis of each region for the year 2015 to 2026.By the type, the market is primarily split into, Payment Gateway Solutions, Payment Wallet Solutions, Payment Processing Solutions, Payment Security and Fraud Management Solutions, POS Solutions, OtherBy the application, this report covers the following segments, MNOs, Financial Institutions (Banks), Payment Network, Intermediaries, Merchants, CustomersCompetitive Landscape:The Digital Payment key manufacturers in this market include:, Alipay, Tencent, Aci Worldwide, Adyen, Aliant Payment Systems, Aurus, Authorize.Net, Bluesnap, Chetu, Dwolla, Financial Software And Systems, First Data, Fiserv, Global Payments, Net 1 Ueps Technologies, Novatti, Paypal, Paysafe, Payu, Six Payment Services, Stripe, Total System Services, Wex, Wirecard, Worldline, Worldpay, Yapstone Some of the Top Key player Operating in The Report Are · Alipay, Tencent, Aci Worldwide, Adyen, Aliant Payment Systems, Aurus, Authorize.Net, Bluesnap, Chetu, Dwolla, Financial Software And Systems, First Data, Fiserv, Global Payments, Net 1 Ueps Technologies, Novatti, Paypal, Paysafe, Payu, Six Payment Services, Stripe, Total System Services, Wex, Wirecard, Worldline, Worldpay, Yapstone By Region · North America o U.S. o Canada · Europe o Germany o U.K. o France o Italy o Spain o Rest of Europe · Asia Pacific o China o India o Japan o Rest of Asia Pacific · Middle East & Africa o GCC o South Africa o Rest of Middle East & Africa · Latin America o Brazil o Mexico o Rest of Latin America

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Digital Payment industry. In order to fulfill the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Digital Payment market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Digital Payment industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Digital Payment market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Digital Payment market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Digital Payment market?

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview of Digital Payment

1.1 Digital Payment Market Overview

1.1.1 Digital Payment Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Digital Payment Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Digital Payment Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Digital Payment Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Digital Payment Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, Digital Payment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Digital Payment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Digital Payment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 China Digital Payment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Digital Payment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Latin America Digital Payment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.6 Middle East & Africa Digital Payment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

2 Digital Payment Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Digital Payment Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Digital Payment Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Digital Payment Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Payment Gateway Solutions

2.5 Payment Wallet Solutions

2.6 Payment Processing Solutions

2.7 Payment Security and Fraud Management Solutions

2.8 POS Solutions

2.9 Other

3 Digital Payment Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Digital Payment Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Digital Payment Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Digital Payment Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 MNOs

3.5 Financial Institutions (Banks)

3.6 Payment Network

3.7 Intermediaries

3.8 Merchants

3.9 Customers

4 Global Digital Payment Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Digital Payment Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Digital Payment as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Digital Payment Market

4.4 Global Top Players Digital Payment Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Digital Payment Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Digital Payment Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Alipay

5.1.1 Alipay Profile

5.1.2 Alipay Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.1.3 Alipay Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Alipay Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Alipay Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.2 Tencent

5.2.1 Tencent Profile

5.2.2 Tencent Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 Tencent Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Tencent Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Tencent Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.3 Aci Worldwide

5.5.1 Aci Worldwide Profile

5.3.2 Aci Worldwide Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.3.3 Aci Worldwide Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Aci Worldwide Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Adyen Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.4 Adyen

5.4.1 Adyen Profile

5.4.2 Adyen Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.4.3 Adyen Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Adyen Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Adyen Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.5 Aliant Payment Systems

5.5.1 Aliant Payment Systems Profile

5.5.2 Aliant Payment Systems Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.5.3 Aliant Payment Systems Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Aliant Payment Systems Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Aliant Payment Systems Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.6 Aurus

5.6.1 Aurus Profile

5.6.2 Aurus Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.6.3 Aurus Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Aurus Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Aurus Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.7 Authorize.Net

5.7.1 Authorize.Net Profile

5.7.2 Authorize.Net Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 Authorize.Net Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Authorize.Net Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Authorize.Net Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.8 Bluesnap

5.8.1 Bluesnap Profile

5.8.2 Bluesnap Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.8.3 Bluesnap Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Bluesnap Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Bluesnap Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.9 Chetu

5.9.1 Chetu Profile

5.9.2 Chetu Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.9.3 Chetu Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Chetu Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Chetu Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.10 Dwolla

5.10.1 Dwolla Profile

5.10.2 Dwolla Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.10.3 Dwolla Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Dwolla Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Dwolla Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.11 Financial Software And Systems

5.11.1 Financial Software And Systems Profile

5.11.2 Financial Software And Systems Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.11.3 Financial Software And Systems Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Financial Software And Systems Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.11.5 Financial Software And Systems Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.12 First Data

5.12.1 First Data Profile

5.12.2 First Data Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.12.3 First Data Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 First Data Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.12.5 First Data Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.13 Fiserv

5.13.1 Fiserv Profile

5.13.2 Fiserv Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.13.3 Fiserv Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Fiserv Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.13.5 Fiserv Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.14 Global Payments

5.14.1 Global Payments Profile

5.14.2 Global Payments Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.14.3 Global Payments Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Global Payments Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.14.5 Global Payments Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.15 Net 1 Ueps Technologies

5.15.1 Net 1 Ueps Technologies Profile

5.15.2 Net 1 Ueps Technologies Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.15.3 Net 1 Ueps Technologies Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Net 1 Ueps Technologies Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.15.5 Net 1 Ueps Technologies Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.16 Novatti

5.16.1 Novatti Profile

5.16.2 Novatti Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.16.3 Novatti Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 Novatti Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.16.5 Novatti Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.17 Paypal

5.17.1 Paypal Profile

5.17.2 Paypal Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.17.3 Paypal Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 Paypal Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.17.5 Paypal Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.18 Paysafe

5.18.1 Paysafe Profile

5.18.2 Paysafe Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.18.3 Paysafe Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 Paysafe Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.18.5 Paysafe Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.19 Payu

5.19.1 Payu Profile

5.19.2 Payu Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.19.3 Payu Products, Services and Solutions

5.19.4 Payu Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.19.5 Payu Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.20 Six Payment Services

5.20.1 Six Payment Services Profile

5.20.2 Six Payment Services Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.20.3 Six Payment Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.20.4 Six Payment Services Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.20.5 Six Payment Services Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.21 Stripe

5.21.1 Stripe Profile

5.21.2 Stripe Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.21.3 Stripe Products, Services and Solutions

5.21.4 Stripe Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.21.5 Stripe Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.22 Total System Services

5.22.1 Total System Services Profile

5.22.2 Total System Services Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.22.3 Total System Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.22.4 Total System Services Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.22.5 Total System Services Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.23 Wex

5.23.1 Wex Profile

5.23.2 Wex Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.23.3 Wex Products, Services and Solutions

5.23.4 Wex Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.23.5 Wex Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.24 Wirecard

5.24.1 Wirecard Profile

5.24.2 Wirecard Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.24.3 Wirecard Products, Services and Solutions

5.24.4 Wirecard Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.24.5 Wirecard Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.25 Worldline

5.25.1 Worldline Profile

5.25.2 Worldline Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.25.3 Worldline Products, Services and Solutions

5.25.4 Worldline Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.25.5 Worldline Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.26 Worldpay

5.26.1 Worldpay Profile

5.26.2 Worldpay Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.26.3 Worldpay Products, Services and Solutions

5.26.4 Worldpay Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.26.5 Worldpay Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.27 Yapstone

5.27.1 Yapstone Profile

5.27.2 Yapstone Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.27.3 Yapstone Products, Services and Solutions

5.27.4 Yapstone Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.27.5 Yapstone Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

6 North America Digital Payment by Players and by Application

6.1 North America Digital Payment Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Digital Payment Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe Digital Payment by Players and by Application

7.1 Europe Digital Payment Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Digital Payment Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8 China Digital Payment by Players and by Application

8.1 China Digital Payment Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

8.2 China Digital Payment Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9 Rest of Asia Pacific Digital Payment by Players and by Application

9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Digital Payment Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Digital Payment Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10 Latin America Digital Payment by Players and by Application

10.1 Latin America Digital Payment Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

10.2 Latin America Digital Payment Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

11 Middle East & Africa Digital Payment by Players and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa Digital Payment Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Digital Payment Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

12 Digital Payment Market Dynamics

12.1 Covid-19 Impact: Industry Trends

12.2 Covid-19 Impact: Market Drivers

12.3 Covid-19 Impact: Market Challenges

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Research Finding /Conclusion

14 Methodology and Data Source

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 Author List

