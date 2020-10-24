Carton Sealers Market Size, Top Vendors, Industry Research and End User Analysis By 2026 | 3M, Lantech, Maillis International SA

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Carton Sealers market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Carton Sealers market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Carton Sealers report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Carton Sealers report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Carton Sealers market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Carton Sealers market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Carton Sealers market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Carton Sealers market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Carton Sealers market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Carton Sealers Market Research Report: 3M, Lantech, Maillis International SA, Gurki, Extend Great International Corp, Jaepack, SOCO SYSTEM, Combi Packaging Systems, Opitz Packaging Systems GmbH, Eastey, EndFlex, Loveshaw, Intertape Polymer Group, Youngsun, Om Gajanan Packaging, BestPack, Neff Packaging Systems, Comarme s.r.l., Waxxar Bel, Brother Packing Machinery, Hilltechs Packaging Industry Pte. Ltd.

The Carton Sealers Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Carton Sealers market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Carton Sealers market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Carton Sealers market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Carton Sealers industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Carton Sealers market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Carton Sealers market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Carton Sealers market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Carton Sealers Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Carton Sealers Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Carton Sealers Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Fully Automatic Carton Sealers

1.4.3 Semi-Automatic Carton Sealers

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Carton Sealers Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Food and Beverage

1.5.3 Electronics

1.5.4 Cosmetic and Personal Care

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Carton Sealers Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Carton Sealers Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Carton Sealers Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Carton Sealers Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Carton Sealers, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Carton Sealers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Carton Sealers Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Carton Sealers Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Carton Sealers Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Carton Sealers Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Carton Sealers Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Carton Sealers Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Carton Sealers Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Carton Sealers Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Carton Sealers Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Carton Sealers Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Carton Sealers Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Carton Sealers Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Carton Sealers Production by Regions

4.1 Global Carton Sealers Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Carton Sealers Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Carton Sealers Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Carton Sealers Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Carton Sealers Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Carton Sealers Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Carton Sealers Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Carton Sealers Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Carton Sealers Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Carton Sealers Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Carton Sealers Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Carton Sealers Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Carton Sealers Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Carton Sealers Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Carton Sealers Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Carton Sealers Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Carton Sealers Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Carton Sealers Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Carton Sealers Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Carton Sealers Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Carton Sealers Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Carton Sealers Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Carton Sealers Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Carton Sealers Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Carton Sealers Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Carton Sealers Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Carton Sealers Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Carton Sealers Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Carton Sealers Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Carton Sealers Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Carton Sealers Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Carton Sealers Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Carton Sealers Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Carton Sealers Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Carton Sealers Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Carton Sealers Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Carton Sealers Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Carton Sealers Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Carton Sealers Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Carton Sealers Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 3M

8.1.1 3M Corporation Information

8.1.2 3M Overview

8.1.3 3M Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 3M Product Description

8.1.5 3M Related Developments

8.2 Lantech

8.2.1 Lantech Corporation Information

8.2.2 Lantech Overview

8.2.3 Lantech Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Lantech Product Description

8.2.5 Lantech Related Developments

8.3 Maillis International SA

8.3.1 Maillis International SA Corporation Information

8.3.2 Maillis International SA Overview

8.3.3 Maillis International SA Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Maillis International SA Product Description

8.3.5 Maillis International SA Related Developments

8.4 Gurki

8.4.1 Gurki Corporation Information

8.4.2 Gurki Overview

8.4.3 Gurki Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Gurki Product Description

8.4.5 Gurki Related Developments

8.5 Extend Great International Corp

8.5.1 Extend Great International Corp Corporation Information

8.5.2 Extend Great International Corp Overview

8.5.3 Extend Great International Corp Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Extend Great International Corp Product Description

8.5.5 Extend Great International Corp Related Developments

8.6 Jaepack

8.6.1 Jaepack Corporation Information

8.6.2 Jaepack Overview

8.6.3 Jaepack Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Jaepack Product Description

8.6.5 Jaepack Related Developments

8.7 SOCO SYSTEM

8.7.1 SOCO SYSTEM Corporation Information

8.7.2 SOCO SYSTEM Overview

8.7.3 SOCO SYSTEM Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 SOCO SYSTEM Product Description

8.7.5 SOCO SYSTEM Related Developments

8.8 Combi Packaging Systems

8.8.1 Combi Packaging Systems Corporation Information

8.8.2 Combi Packaging Systems Overview

8.8.3 Combi Packaging Systems Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Combi Packaging Systems Product Description

8.8.5 Combi Packaging Systems Related Developments

8.9 Opitz Packaging Systems GmbH

8.9.1 Opitz Packaging Systems GmbH Corporation Information

8.9.2 Opitz Packaging Systems GmbH Overview

8.9.3 Opitz Packaging Systems GmbH Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Opitz Packaging Systems GmbH Product Description

8.9.5 Opitz Packaging Systems GmbH Related Developments

8.10 Eastey

8.10.1 Eastey Corporation Information

8.10.2 Eastey Overview

8.10.3 Eastey Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Eastey Product Description

8.10.5 Eastey Related Developments

8.11 EndFlex

8.11.1 EndFlex Corporation Information

8.11.2 EndFlex Overview

8.11.3 EndFlex Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 EndFlex Product Description

8.11.5 EndFlex Related Developments

8.12 Loveshaw

8.12.1 Loveshaw Corporation Information

8.12.2 Loveshaw Overview

8.12.3 Loveshaw Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Loveshaw Product Description

8.12.5 Loveshaw Related Developments

8.13 Intertape Polymer Group

8.13.1 Intertape Polymer Group Corporation Information

8.13.2 Intertape Polymer Group Overview

8.13.3 Intertape Polymer Group Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Intertape Polymer Group Product Description

8.13.5 Intertape Polymer Group Related Developments

8.14 Youngsun

8.14.1 Youngsun Corporation Information

8.14.2 Youngsun Overview

8.14.3 Youngsun Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Youngsun Product Description

8.14.5 Youngsun Related Developments

8.15 Om Gajanan Packaging

8.15.1 Om Gajanan Packaging Corporation Information

8.15.2 Om Gajanan Packaging Overview

8.15.3 Om Gajanan Packaging Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Om Gajanan Packaging Product Description

8.15.5 Om Gajanan Packaging Related Developments

8.16 BestPack

8.16.1 BestPack Corporation Information

8.16.2 BestPack Overview

8.16.3 BestPack Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 BestPack Product Description

8.16.5 BestPack Related Developments

8.17 Neff Packaging Systems

8.17.1 Neff Packaging Systems Corporation Information

8.17.2 Neff Packaging Systems Overview

8.17.3 Neff Packaging Systems Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 Neff Packaging Systems Product Description

8.17.5 Neff Packaging Systems Related Developments

8.18 Comarme s.r.l.

8.18.1 Comarme s.r.l. Corporation Information

8.18.2 Comarme s.r.l. Overview

8.18.3 Comarme s.r.l. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.18.4 Comarme s.r.l. Product Description

8.18.5 Comarme s.r.l. Related Developments

8.19 Waxxar Bel

8.19.1 Waxxar Bel Corporation Information

8.19.2 Waxxar Bel Overview

8.19.3 Waxxar Bel Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.19.4 Waxxar Bel Product Description

8.19.5 Waxxar Bel Related Developments

8.20 Brother Packing Machinery

8.20.1 Brother Packing Machinery Corporation Information

8.20.2 Brother Packing Machinery Overview

8.20.3 Brother Packing Machinery Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.20.4 Brother Packing Machinery Product Description

8.20.5 Brother Packing Machinery Related Developments

8.21 Hilltechs Packaging Industry Pte. Ltd.

8.21.1 Hilltechs Packaging Industry Pte. Ltd. Corporation Information

8.21.2 Hilltechs Packaging Industry Pte. Ltd. Overview

8.21.3 Hilltechs Packaging Industry Pte. Ltd. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.21.4 Hilltechs Packaging Industry Pte. Ltd. Product Description

8.21.5 Hilltechs Packaging Industry Pte. Ltd. Related Developments

9 Carton Sealers Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top Carton Sealers Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Carton Sealers Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Carton Sealers Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Carton Sealers Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Carton Sealers Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Carton Sealers Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Carton Sealers Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Carton Sealers Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Carton Sealers Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Carton Sealers Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Carton Sealers Sales Channels

11.2.2 Carton Sealers Distributors

11.3 Carton Sealers Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Carton Sealers Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 Carton Sealers Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Carton Sealers Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

