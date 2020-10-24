AI in Sports Market Analysis, Growth by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast Analysis to 2026

AI in Sports market report examines the short-and medium-term economic and profitability outlook for the AI in Sports industry. This research report is a professional and comprehensive research report on the world’s major regional market conditions, focusing on the main regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific) and the main countries (United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea and China).

In this report, the global AI in Sports market is valued at USD XX Mn in 2018 and is projected to reach USD XX Mn by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 33% during the period 2018 to 2026.

Report Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Base Year: 2020 Historical Data for: 2016 to 2020 Forecast Period: 2020 to 2026 Market Size in 2018: USD XX Mn Forecast Period 2020 to 2026 CAGR: 33% 2026 Value Projection: USD XX Mn

AI in Sports Market segmentation based on Product Type:

By offering (Hardware, Sensors, Processors, Others, Software, AI Platforms Application, Program Interface (API), Machine Learning Framework, AI Solution, Services, Deployment & Integration, Support & Maintenance )

By Technology (AI and Computing , Natural Learning Processing , Data Analytics , Natural Language Processing , Cognitive Computing , Computer Vision , Data Solutions , Data Analytics , Data as a Service , Decisions as a Service , Internet of Things , Wearable Devices , M2M Connectivity ,IoT Messaging)

By Operations (Long Term Planning ,Team Planning ,Budget Planning ,Recruitment ,Long Term Injury Prevention ,Game Strategy ,Game Preparation ,Game Plan Development ,Evaluating the Data ,AI-Enabled VR Simulations ,Game Tactics ,Game Plan Execution ,In-game Adjustments ,Improved Communication)

By Spectatorship (During the Game, Interactive Sports, Game Watching ,Game Attendance ,Between Game Engagement ,Player, Coach, and Fan Interaction ,Predicting Outcomes ,Other Fan Involvement ,Fantasy Sports ,Gambling ,Traditional Sports and eSports)

AI in Sports Market segmentation based on Applications:

By Application (Sports Recruitment, Performance Improvement, Scenario Analysis, Injury Prevention, Game Tactics)

By Sports Type (Cricket, Football, Basketball, Tennis, Baseball, Others) The major players profiled in this report include: 24/7.ai Inc.

Amazon Inc.

Apple Inc.

Anodot

Facebook Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Cisco Systems

DeepScale

Atmel Corporation

ARM Limited

Microsoft Corporation

and Micron Technology

among others. Regional Overview & Analysis of AI in Sports Market: North America (US and Canada)

(US and Canada) Europe (UK, Germany, France and Rest of Europe)

(UK, Germany, France and Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia Pacific)

(China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The report firstly introduced the AI in Sports basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials, and so on.

Then it analyzed the world’s main region AI in Sports market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and AI in Sports industry growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

The report highlights historic and forecasted market size in terms of revenues & unit sales, average selling price, growth rates, and company market shares.

Highlights and compares key application/product categories for growth trends and revenue forecast.

Market size, revenue and unit sales according to each region

Cross category comparison – Growth and revenue comparison for product categories, historic and forecast through 2026.

Market share of top key players

Current trends and recent developments

