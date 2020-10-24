U.S. Compounding Pharmacies Market with Geographic Segmentation, Statistical Forecast and Competitive Landscape Report to 2026

U.S. Compounding Pharmacies Market reports help you prepare to better ride the business cycles while anticipating the future. U.S. Compounding Pharmacies Industry Outlook report helps you anticipate upcoming trends.

In this report, the global U.S. Compounding Pharmacies market is valued at USD 4624.4 Mn in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 6943.4 Mn by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during the period 2018 to 2026.

Based on Product type, U.S. Compounding Pharmacies market can be segmented as: –

By Product Type (Oral Medication, Topical Medication, Mouthwashes, Suppositories, Injectables)

By Compounding Type (PIA, CUPM, PDA, Others)

By Sterility (Sterile, Non-Sterile)

By Pharmacy Type (503A, 503B)

By Therapeutic Area (Hormone Replacement Therapy, Pain Management, Dermatology, Oncology, Hematology, Dental, Others)

Based on Application, U.S. Compounding Pharmacies market can be segmented:

Pediatric

Adult

Geriatric

Veterinary

The U.S. Compounding Pharmacies industry study concludes with a list of leading companies/suppliers operating in this industry at different stages of the value chain.

List of key players profiled in the report:

Central Admixture Pharmacy Services

Fagron NV

Advanced Pharma (Avella Specialty Pharmacy)

SCA Pharma

KRS Global Biotechnology Inc.

Fresenius Kabi Global

PharMEDium Services

LLC

Cantrell Drug Company

Clinigen Group

Smith Caldwell Drug Store

COVID-19 Impact on U.S. Compounding Pharmacies Market:

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought along a global recession, which has impacted several industries. Along with this impact COVID Pandemic has also generated few new business opportunities for U.S. Compounding Pharmacies market. Overall competitive landscape and market dynamics of U.S. Compounding Pharmacies has been disrupted due to this pandemic. All these disruptions and impacts has been analysed quantifiably in this report, which is backed by market trends, events and revenue shift analysis. COVID impact analysis also covers strategic adjustments for Tier 1, 2 and 3 players of U.S. Compounding Pharmacies market.

Report Coverage Details Base Year: 2018 Historical Data for: 2014 to 2018 Forecast Period: 2020 to 2026 Market Size in 2018: USD XX Million Forecast Period 2020 to 2026 CAGR: 5.2% 2026 Value Projection: USD XX Million

