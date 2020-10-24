AI in Automotive Market Research, Key Players, Growth Opportunities, Outlook and Forecasts Report by 2020-2026

AllTheResearch (ATR) recently published a new market research report on the global AI in Automotive Market. The report offers detailed analysis on key market dynamics, including the drivers, trends, opportunities, restraints, and detailed information about the AI in Automotive. The research report presents exclusive information about how AI in Automotive will grow during the forecast period of 2020-2026.

Key statistics of market growth, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth of the market and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) are explained in research study in a comprehensive manner. This information can help readers understand the quantitative growth prospects of AI in Automotive market during the forecast period.

The report is significant for stakeholders interested in AI in Automotive, including AI in Automotive organizations, suppliers, distributors, and investors, and can help them in developing appropriate strategies to grow in the market. Stakeholders in AI in Automotive, investors, industry experts, researchers, and journalists, as well as business researchers can leverage the information and data presented in AI in Automotive market research report.

Based on Product type, AI in Automotive market can be segmented as: –

By Offering (Hardware, Software) By Technology (Deep Learning, Machine Learning, Context Awareness, Computer Vision, Natural Language Processing) By Process (Professional Services, Design and Integration, Risk and Threat Assessment, Consulting, Training and Education, Support and Maintenance, Managed Security Services) By Security Type (Signal Recognition, Image Recognition, Data Mining)



Based on Application, AI in Automotive market can be segmented:

Human–Machine Interface Semi-autonomous Driving Autonomous Driving



The AI in Automotive industry study concludes with a list of leading companies/suppliers operating in this industry at different stages of the value chain.

List of key players profiled in the report:

Toyota Volkswagen Mercedes-Benz General Motors Ford



COVID-19 Impact on AI in Automotive Market:

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought along a global recession, which has impacted several industries. Along with this impact COVID Pandemic has also generated few new business opportunities for AI in Automotive market. Overall competitive landscape and market dynamics of AI in Automotive has been disrupted due to this pandemic. All these disruptions and impacts has been analysed quantifiably in this report, which is backed by market trends, events and revenue shift analysis. COVID impact analysis also covers strategic adjustments for Tier 1, 2 and 3 players of AI in Automotive market.

Report Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Base Year: 2018 Historical Data for: 2014 to 2018 Forecast Period: 2020 to 2026 Market Size in 2018: USD XX Million Forecast Period 2020 to 2026 CAGR: 23.5% 2026 Value Projection: USD XX Million



