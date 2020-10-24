Radioimmunotherapy Market Overview, Growth, Types, Applications, Market Dynamics, Companies, Regions, & Forecast to 2026

Radioimmunotherapy Market reports help you prepare to better ride the business cycles while anticipating the future. Radioimmunotherapy Industry Outlook report helps you anticipate upcoming trends.

The Global Radioimmunotherapy Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2020 to 2026. Radioimmunotherapy market is the definitive study of the global Radioimmunotherapy industry. The report content includes technology, industry drivers, geographic trends, market statistics, market forecasts, producers, and raw material/equipment suppliers.

In this report, the global Radioimmunotherapy market is valued at USD 81.9 Mn in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 132.7 Mn by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the period 2018 to 2026.

Based on Product type, Radioimmunotherapy market can be segmented as: –

By Drug Type (Tositumomab, Apamistamab, Epratuzumab, Ibritumomab, Streptavidin Fusion Protein, Lilotomab, Omburtamab, Others)

By Procedure Type (Alpha Emission, Beta Emission)

By Indication (Leukemia, Lymphoma, Breast cancer, Lung cancer, Prostate cancer, Others)

By Radioisotope (Yttrium-90, Iodine-131, Thorium-227, Bismuth-212 (Lead-212), Actinium-225, Lutetium-177, Others (Bismuth-213, Astatine-211, Terbium-149))

Based on Application, Radioimmunotherapy market can be segmented:

Hospitals

Physician office and Physician Group Practices

Drug R&D

The Radioimmunotherapy industry study concludes with a list of leading companies/suppliers operating in this industry at different stages of the value chain.

List of key players profiled in the report:

Bayer AG

Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Acrotech Ltd

Nordic Nanovector and Orano Med amongst others.

COVID-19 Impact on Radioimmunotherapy Market:

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought along a global recession, which has impacted several industries. Along with this impact COVID Pandemic has also generated few new business opportunities for Radioimmunotherapy market. Overall competitive landscape and market dynamics of Radioimmunotherapy has been disrupted due to this pandemic. All these disruptions and impacts has been analysed quantifiably in this report, which is backed by market trends, events and revenue shift analysis. COVID impact analysis also covers strategic adjustments for Tier 1, 2 and 3 players of Radioimmunotherapy market.

Report Coverage Details Base Year: 2018 Historical Data for: 2014 to 2018 Forecast Period: 2020 to 2026 Market Size in 2018: USD XX Million Forecast Period 2020 to 2026 CAGR: 6.5% 2026 Value Projection: USD XX Million

