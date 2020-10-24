Lucrative Opportunities in North America to Propel the Growth of the Coconut Water Concentrate Market 2018 – 2028

In this report, the global Coconut Water Concentrate market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

Some of the key players operating in the global coconut water concentrate market are iTi Tropicals, Inc., Celebes Coconut Corporation, Roxas Sigma Agriventures, Inc., Millenium Specialty Coco Prodcuts Inc., Franklin Baker, Vita Forte Inc., GraceKennedy Ontario Inc., VIET DELTA CORPORATION, Exoriens Fresh Ltd among others.

Major shareholding companies for coconut water concentrates have been strategizing on acquiring several key regional producers in order to gain the technical know-how of its counterparts. Apart from that, most of the companies have been taking steps on promoting its products and services by attending several high profile exhibitions and meets.

In the year 2012, iTi Tropicals acquired certain assets from Marcel Aubry & Co. The company has been dealing with food and flavor business.

In 2015, Celebes Coconut Corporation attended the Gulfood 2015 showcasing its product catalog to its target customers.

Among the various coconut oriented products, coconut water and virgin coconut oil have witnessed skyrocketing demand over the past couple of years. The culmination of several key factors such as the rise in awareness about the health benefits associated with the consumption of these products and the increasing number of health-conscious consumers have been driving the demand for the products. Though the market for coconut water concentrates is niche and emerging in the European regions, Asia and North America regions are being considered as lucrative markets for coconut water consumption which paves an opportunity for the coconut water concentrate market.

A modeling-based approach and triangulation methodology will be followed to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the nature, formats, and application of the coconut water concentrate segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall coconut water concentrate market sizes.

