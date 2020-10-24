Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Market Forecast and Growth 2028

CMR recently released a research report on the Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) market analysis, which studies the Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2025.

Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Market 2020-2025″ Research Report categorizes the Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) market by key players, product type, applications and regions, etc. The report also covers the latest industry data, key player’s analysis, market share, growth rate, opportunities and trends, investment strategy for your reference in analyzing the Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) market.

According to this latest study, the 2020 growth of Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) will have significant change from the previous year. By the most conservative estimates of Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2020, from US$ xx million in 2019. We give this scenario a XX% probability, where under the scenario the supply chain will start to recover and quarantines and travel bans will ease, over the Q2. Longer-term, the effect of COVID-19 will be felt throughout the year with some degree of harm done by the virus. Over the next five years the Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) market will register a XX% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2025.

Many companies are operating in the market and conduct their businesses through joint ventures, which benefit the overall market. The Key Players Analysis for the industry is presented in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Kuraray

Toray

Teijin

Bayer

Shandong Friendship

Wangkang Group

Asahi Kasei

Duksung

Daewon Chemical

Filwel

Kolon

San Fang Chemical

Nanya

Wenzhou Imitation Leather

Anhui Anli

Fujian Tianshou

Shandong Jinfeng

Yantai Wanhua

Shandong Tongda

Jiaxing Hexin

Xiefu new materials

Huafeng Group

Wenzhou Huanghe

Meisheng Industrial

Xiamen Hongxin

Fujian Huayang

Sanling

Hongdeli

Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Breakdown Data by Type

PVC

Normal PU

Microfiber PU

Ecological function PU

Normal PU type occupies the largest revenue share of 46.30% in 2018, and Microfiber PU type is the fastest growing segment.

Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Breakdown Data by Application

Apparel & Accessories

Furnishing

Automotive

Sports Goods

Others

Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) is widely used in Apparel & Accessories. The sales share of the segment reached about 50.00% in 2018.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) market report are China, Europe, South Korea, Japan and China Taiwan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Market Share Analysis

This study especially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) , covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges, and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

