Automotive Drive Belts Market Research With Size, Growth, Key Players, Segments And Forecasts Analysis 2020-2026|ContiTech AG, Gates, Partners Group

Complete study of the global Automotive Drive Belts market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Automotive Drive Belts industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Automotive Drive Belts production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Automotive Drive Belts market include ContiTech AG, Gates, Partners Group, Bando Chemical Industries, Ltd., Nitta, N.K. Enterprises, Dharamshila Belting, SANLUX, CHIORINO, Jiangyin TianGuang, Volta Belting, Habasit, Mitsuboshi, Forbo Movement Systems, Dayco

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Automotive Drive Belts industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Automotive Drive Belts manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Automotive Drive Belts industry.

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Automotive Drive Belts industry. In order to fulfill the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Table of Contents

1 Automotive Drive Belts Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automotive Drive Belts

1.2 Automotive Drive Belts Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Drive Belts Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Timing Belt

1.2.3 Serpentine Belt

1.3 Automotive Drive Belts Segment by Application

1.3.1 Automotive Drive Belts Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 OEM

1.3.3 Aftermarket

1.4 Global Automotive Drive Belts Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Automotive Drive Belts Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.6 South Korea Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.7 India Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Automotive Drive Belts Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Automotive Drive Belts Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Automotive Drive Belts Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Automotive Drive Belts Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.6 Automotive Drive Belts Industry

1.7 Automotive Drive Belts Market Trends

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Automotive Drive Belts Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Automotive Drive Belts Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Automotive Drive Belts Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Automotive Drive Belts Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Automotive Drive Belts Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Automotive Drive Belts Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Automotive Drive Belts Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Automotive Drive Belts Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Automotive Drive Belts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Automotive Drive Belts Production

3.4.1 North America Automotive Drive Belts Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Automotive Drive Belts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Automotive Drive Belts Production

3.5.1 Europe Automotive Drive Belts Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Automotive Drive Belts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Automotive Drive Belts Production

3.6.1 China Automotive Drive Belts Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Automotive Drive Belts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Automotive Drive Belts Production

3.7.1 Japan Automotive Drive Belts Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Automotive Drive Belts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.8 South Korea Automotive Drive Belts Production

3.8.1 South Korea Automotive Drive Belts Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.8.2 South Korea Automotive Drive Belts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.9 India Automotive Drive Belts Production

3.9.1 India Automotive Drive Belts Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.9.2 India Automotive Drive Belts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4 Global Automotive Drive Belts Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Automotive Drive Belts Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Automotive Drive Belts Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Automotive Drive Belts Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Automotive Drive Belts Consumption by Countries

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Automotive Drive Belts Consumption by Countries

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Drive Belts Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Automotive Drive Belts Consumption by Countries

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Automotive Drive Belts Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Automotive Drive Belts Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Automotive Drive Belts Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Automotive Drive Belts Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Automotive Drive Belts Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

6 Global Automotive Drive Belts Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Automotive Drive Belts Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Automotive Drive Belts Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive Drive Belts Business

7.1 ContiTech AG

7.1.1 ContiTech AG Automotive Drive Belts Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 ContiTech AG Automotive Drive Belts Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 ContiTech AG Automotive Drive Belts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 ContiTech AG Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Gates

7.2.1 Gates Automotive Drive Belts Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Gates Automotive Drive Belts Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Gates Automotive Drive Belts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Gates Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Partners Group

7.3.1 Partners Group Automotive Drive Belts Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Partners Group Automotive Drive Belts Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Partners Group Automotive Drive Belts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Partners Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Bando Chemical Industries, Ltd.

7.4.1 Bando Chemical Industries, Ltd. Automotive Drive Belts Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Bando Chemical Industries, Ltd. Automotive Drive Belts Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Bando Chemical Industries, Ltd. Automotive Drive Belts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Bando Chemical Industries, Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Nitta

7.5.1 Nitta Automotive Drive Belts Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Nitta Automotive Drive Belts Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Nitta Automotive Drive Belts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Nitta Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 N.K. Enterprises

7.6.1 N.K. Enterprises Automotive Drive Belts Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 N.K. Enterprises Automotive Drive Belts Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 N.K. Enterprises Automotive Drive Belts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 N.K. Enterprises Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Dharamshila Belting

7.7.1 Dharamshila Belting Automotive Drive Belts Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Dharamshila Belting Automotive Drive Belts Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Dharamshila Belting Automotive Drive Belts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.7.4 Dharamshila Belting Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 SANLUX

7.8.1 SANLUX Automotive Drive Belts Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 SANLUX Automotive Drive Belts Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 SANLUX Automotive Drive Belts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 SANLUX Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 CHIORINO

7.9.1 CHIORINO Automotive Drive Belts Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 CHIORINO Automotive Drive Belts Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 CHIORINO Automotive Drive Belts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 CHIORINO Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Jiangyin TianGuang

7.10.1 Jiangyin TianGuang Automotive Drive Belts Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Jiangyin TianGuang Automotive Drive Belts Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Jiangyin TianGuang Automotive Drive Belts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 Jiangyin TianGuang Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Volta Belting

7.11.1 Volta Belting Automotive Drive Belts Production Sites and Area Served

7.11.2 Volta Belting Automotive Drive Belts Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.11.3 Volta Belting Automotive Drive Belts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.11.4 Volta Belting Main Business and Markets Served

7.12 Habasit

7.12.1 Habasit Automotive Drive Belts Production Sites and Area Served

7.12.2 Habasit Automotive Drive Belts Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.12.3 Habasit Automotive Drive Belts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.12.4 Habasit Main Business and Markets Served

7.13 Mitsuboshi

7.13.1 Mitsuboshi Automotive Drive Belts Production Sites and Area Served

7.13.2 Mitsuboshi Automotive Drive Belts Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.13.3 Mitsuboshi Automotive Drive Belts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.13.4 Mitsuboshi Main Business and Markets Served

7.14 Forbo Movement Systems

7.14.1 Forbo Movement Systems Automotive Drive Belts Production Sites and Area Served

7.14.2 Forbo Movement Systems Automotive Drive Belts Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.14.3 Forbo Movement Systems Automotive Drive Belts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.14.4 Forbo Movement Systems Main Business and Markets Served

7.15 Dayco

7.15.1 Dayco Automotive Drive Belts Production Sites and Area Served

7.15.2 Dayco Automotive Drive Belts Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.15.3 Dayco Automotive Drive Belts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.15.4 Dayco Main Business and Markets Served

8 Automotive Drive Belts Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Automotive Drive Belts Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Automotive Drive Belts

8.4 Automotive Drive Belts Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Automotive Drive Belts Distributors List

9.3 Automotive Drive Belts Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities and Drivers

10.3 Challenges

10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Automotive Drive Belts (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Automotive Drive Belts (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Automotive Drive Belts (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Automotive Drive Belts Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Automotive Drive Belts Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Automotive Drive Belts Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Automotive Drive Belts Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Automotive Drive Belts Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.5 South Korea Automotive Drive Belts Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.6 India Automotive Drive Belts Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Automotive Drive Belts

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Drive Belts by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Drive Belts by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Drive Belts by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Drive Belts

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Automotive Drive Belts by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Automotive Drive Belts by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of Automotive Drive Belts by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Drive Belts by Application (2021-2026)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

