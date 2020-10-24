Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Market Report Top-Companies Offerings And Market By End-User Segments Forecasted Till 2026|LG Chem, BYD, GS Yuasa

Complete study of the global Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries market include LG Chem, BYD, GS Yuasa, Panasonic, Gotion, Clarios, Enersys, Exide Industries Limited, CSICP, Lishen, East Penn Manufacturing, Contemporary Amperex Technology Limited (CATL)

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries industry.

Segmentation Description By Product Type · , Open Lead Acid Battery, Pure Lead Battery, Gel Battery, Lithium-Ion Battery By Application · , Open Lead Acid Battery, Pure Lead Battery, Gel Battery, Lithium-Ion BatteryBy Application:, Electric Car, Electric Truck, Electric Bus Some of the Top Key player Operating in The Report Are · LG Chem, BYD, GS Yuasa, Panasonic, Gotion, Clarios, Enersys, Exide Industries Limited, CSICP, Lishen, East Penn Manufacturing, Contemporary Amperex Technology Limited (CATL) By Region · North America o U.S. o Canada · Europe o Germany o U.K. o France o Italy o Spain o Rest of Europe · Asia Pacific o China o India o Japan o Rest of Asia Pacific · Middle East & Africa o GCC o South Africa o Rest of Middle East & Africa · Latin America o Brazil o Mexico o Rest of Latin America

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries industry. In order to fulfill the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries market?

Table of Contents

1 Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries

1.2 Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Open Lead Acid Battery

1.2.3 Pure Lead Battery

1.2.4 Gel Battery

1.2.5 Lithium-Ion Battery

1.3 Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Segment by Application

1.3.1 Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Electric Car

1.3.3 Electric Truck

1.3.4 Electric Bus

1.4 Global Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.6 Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Industry

1.7 Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Market Trends

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Production

3.4.1 North America Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Production

3.5.1 Europe Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Production

3.6.1 China Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Production

3.7.1 Japan Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4 Global Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Consumption by Countries

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Consumption by Countries

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Consumption by Countries

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

6 Global Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Business

7.1 LG Chem

7.1.1 LG Chem Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 LG Chem Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 LG Chem Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 LG Chem Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 BYD

7.2.1 BYD Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 BYD Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 BYD Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 BYD Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 GS Yuasa

7.3.1 GS Yuasa Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 GS Yuasa Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 GS Yuasa Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 GS Yuasa Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Panasonic

7.4.1 Panasonic Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Panasonic Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Panasonic Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Panasonic Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Gotion

7.5.1 Gotion Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Gotion Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Gotion Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Gotion Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Clarios

7.6.1 Clarios Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Clarios Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Clarios Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 Clarios Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Enersys

7.7.1 Enersys Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Enersys Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Enersys Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.7.4 Enersys Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Exide Industries Limited

7.8.1 Exide Industries Limited Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Exide Industries Limited Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Exide Industries Limited Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Exide Industries Limited Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 CSICP

7.9.1 CSICP Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 CSICP Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 CSICP Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 CSICP Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Lishen

7.10.1 Lishen Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Lishen Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Lishen Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 Lishen Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 East Penn Manufacturing

7.11.1 East Penn Manufacturing Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Production Sites and Area Served

7.11.2 East Penn Manufacturing Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.11.3 East Penn Manufacturing Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.11.4 East Penn Manufacturing Main Business and Markets Served

7.12 Contemporary Amperex Technology Limited (CATL)

7.12.1 Contemporary Amperex Technology Limited (CATL) Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Production Sites and Area Served

7.12.2 Contemporary Amperex Technology Limited (CATL) Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.12.3 Contemporary Amperex Technology Limited (CATL) Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.12.4 Contemporary Amperex Technology Limited (CATL) Main Business and Markets Served

8 Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries

8.4 Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Distributors List

9.3 Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities and Drivers

10.3 Challenges

10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries by Application (2021-2026)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

