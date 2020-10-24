Fibre Channel Switch Market To Witness A Considerable CAGR Growth Through The Forecast Period 2018 – 2028

In this report, the global Fibre Channel Switch market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

Brocade (Broadcom), a U.S. established computer networking company, is expected to hold the majority of market share in the global fibre channel switch market. Besides Brocade, some of the key players in the fibre channel switch market are ATTO Technology, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, IBM Corporation, Vixel Corporation (Emulex Corporation), Lenovo, NEC Corporation, StarTech.com, Cisco and various others.

Many players (manufacturers and vendors offering Fibre Channel Switch solutions) are focusing on innovating and launching new products in fibre channel switch market with an intention of offering an enhanced end-user experience. For instance, in Mar 2016, Brocade launched Gen 620 fibre channel switch, a multi-speed SAN switch.

Fibre Channel Switch Market: Regional Overview

By geography, the Fibre Channel Switch market can be segmented across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, Japan, SEA and others in Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America is expected to dominate the global fibre channel switch market during the forecast period, owing to high presence of fibre channel switch manufacturers, in the region. Asia Pacific (including Japan and China) and Europe are expected to follow North America in the global Fibre Channel Switch market. China is, however, expected to exhibit highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to increasing establishments of SMBs and large enterprises in the region, especially in developing countries such as India and China.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

