EMV Smart Cards Market Trends Analysis, Top Manufacturers, Shares, Growth Opportunities, Statistics & Forecast to 2026|Gemalto, IDEMIA, Giesecke & Devrient

Complete study of the global EMV Smart Cards market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global EMV Smart Cards industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on EMV Smart Cards production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global EMV Smart Cards market include Gemalto, IDEMIA, Giesecke & Devrient, Perfect Plastic Printing, ABCorp, CPI Card, Tianyu, Goldpac, Hengbao, Watchdata Technologies, Valid, Kona I, Eastcompeace

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global EMV Smart Cards industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the EMV Smart Cards manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall EMV Smart Cards industry.

Segmentation Description By Product Type · Contact Form, Contactless FormSegment By Application · Fuel Card, Retail Store Card, Meal Voucher Card, Others Some of the Top Key player Operating in The Report Are · Gemalto, IDEMIA, Giesecke & Devrient, Perfect Plastic Printing, ABCorp, CPI Card, Tianyu, Goldpac, Hengbao, Watchdata Technologies, Valid, Kona I, Eastcompeace By Region · North America o U.S. o Canada · Europe o Germany o U.K. o France o Italy o Spain o Rest of Europe · Asia Pacific o China o India o Japan o Rest of Asia Pacific · Middle East & Africa o GCC o South Africa o Rest of Middle East & Africa · Latin America o Brazil o Mexico o Rest of Latin America

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global EMV Smart Cards industry. In order to fulfill the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the EMV Smart Cards market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in EMV Smart Cards industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global EMV Smart Cards market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global EMV Smart Cards market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global EMV Smart Cards market?

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 EMV Smart Cards Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key EMV Smart Cards Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global EMV Smart Cards Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Contact Form

1.4.3 Contactless Form

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global EMV Smart Cards Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Fuel Card

1.5.3 Retail Store Card

1.5.4 Meal Voucher Card

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global EMV Smart Cards Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global EMV Smart Cards Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global EMV Smart Cards Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global EMV Smart Cards, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 EMV Smart Cards Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global EMV Smart Cards Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global EMV Smart Cards Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 EMV Smart Cards Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global EMV Smart Cards Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global EMV Smart Cards Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global EMV Smart Cards Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top EMV Smart Cards Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global EMV Smart Cards Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global EMV Smart Cards Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global EMV Smart Cards Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global EMV Smart Cards Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global EMV Smart Cards Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global EMV Smart Cards Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by EMV Smart Cards Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global EMV Smart Cards Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global EMV Smart Cards Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global EMV Smart Cards Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 EMV Smart Cards Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers EMV Smart Cards Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into EMV Smart Cards Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global EMV Smart Cards Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global EMV Smart Cards Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global EMV Smart Cards Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 EMV Smart Cards Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global EMV Smart Cards Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global EMV Smart Cards Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global EMV Smart Cards Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 EMV Smart Cards Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global EMV Smart Cards Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global EMV Smart Cards Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global EMV Smart Cards Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global EMV Smart Cards Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 EMV Smart Cards Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 EMV Smart Cards Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global EMV Smart Cards Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global EMV Smart Cards Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global EMV Smart Cards Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China EMV Smart Cards Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 China EMV Smart Cards Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 China EMV Smart Cards Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 China EMV Smart Cards Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 China EMV Smart Cards Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top EMV Smart Cards Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 China Top EMV Smart Cards Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 China EMV Smart Cards Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 China EMV Smart Cards Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 China EMV Smart Cards Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 China EMV Smart Cards Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 China EMV Smart Cards Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 China EMV Smart Cards Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 China EMV Smart Cards Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 China EMV Smart Cards Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 China EMV Smart Cards Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 China EMV Smart Cards Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China EMV Smart Cards Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 China EMV Smart Cards Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 China EMV Smart Cards Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 China EMV Smart Cards Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 China EMV Smart Cards Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 China EMV Smart Cards Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America EMV Smart Cards Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America EMV Smart Cards Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America EMV Smart Cards Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America EMV Smart Cards Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe EMV Smart Cards Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe EMV Smart Cards Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe EMV Smart Cards Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe EMV Smart Cards Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific EMV Smart Cards Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific EMV Smart Cards Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific EMV Smart Cards Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific EMV Smart Cards Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America EMV Smart Cards Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America EMV Smart Cards Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America EMV Smart Cards Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America EMV Smart Cards Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa EMV Smart Cards Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa EMV Smart Cards Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa EMV Smart Cards Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa EMV Smart Cards Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Gemalto

12.1.1 Gemalto Corporation Information

12.1.2 Gemalto Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Gemalto Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Gemalto EMV Smart Cards Products Offered

12.1.5 Gemalto Recent Development

12.2 IDEMIA

12.2.1 IDEMIA Corporation Information

12.2.2 IDEMIA Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 IDEMIA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 IDEMIA EMV Smart Cards Products Offered

12.2.5 IDEMIA Recent Development

12.3 Giesecke & Devrient

12.3.1 Giesecke & Devrient Corporation Information

12.3.2 Giesecke & Devrient Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Giesecke & Devrient Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Giesecke & Devrient EMV Smart Cards Products Offered

12.3.5 Giesecke & Devrient Recent Development

12.4 Perfect Plastic Printing

12.4.1 Perfect Plastic Printing Corporation Information

12.4.2 Perfect Plastic Printing Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Perfect Plastic Printing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Perfect Plastic Printing EMV Smart Cards Products Offered

12.4.5 Perfect Plastic Printing Recent Development

12.5 ABCorp

12.5.1 ABCorp Corporation Information

12.5.2 ABCorp Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 ABCorp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 ABCorp EMV Smart Cards Products Offered

12.5.5 ABCorp Recent Development

12.6 CPI Card

12.6.1 CPI Card Corporation Information

12.6.2 CPI Card Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 CPI Card Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 CPI Card EMV Smart Cards Products Offered

12.6.5 CPI Card Recent Development

12.7 Tianyu

12.7.1 Tianyu Corporation Information

12.7.2 Tianyu Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Tianyu Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Tianyu EMV Smart Cards Products Offered

12.7.5 Tianyu Recent Development

12.8 Goldpac

12.8.1 Goldpac Corporation Information

12.8.2 Goldpac Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Goldpac Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Goldpac EMV Smart Cards Products Offered

12.8.5 Goldpac Recent Development

12.9 Hengbao

12.9.1 Hengbao Corporation Information

12.9.2 Hengbao Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Hengbao Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Hengbao EMV Smart Cards Products Offered

12.9.5 Hengbao Recent Development

12.10 Watchdata Technologies

12.10.1 Watchdata Technologies Corporation Information

12.10.2 Watchdata Technologies Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Watchdata Technologies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Watchdata Technologies EMV Smart Cards Products Offered

12.10.5 Watchdata Technologies Recent Development

12.12 Kona I

12.12.1 Kona I Corporation Information

12.12.2 Kona I Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Kona I Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Kona I Products Offered

12.12.5 Kona I Recent Development

12.13 Eastcompeace

12.13.1 Eastcompeace Corporation Information

12.13.2 Eastcompeace Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Eastcompeace Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Eastcompeace Products Offered

12.13.5 Eastcompeace Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key EMV Smart Cards Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 EMV Smart Cards Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

