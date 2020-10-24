Single Layer Capacitor Market 2020: Analysis By Regional Outlook, Competitive Landscape, Strategies And Forecasts 2026|KEMET, Vishay, RS Pro

Complete study of the global Single Layer Capacitor market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Single Layer Capacitor industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Single Layer Capacitor production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Single Layer Capacitor market include KEMET, Vishay, RS Pro, Panasonic, Taiyo Yuden, AVX, BC Components, Cornell-Dubilier, NTE Electronics, Inc., Murata, Johanson Technology Inc, Knowles

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Single Layer Capacitor industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Single Layer Capacitor manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Single Layer Capacitor industry.

Segmentation Description By Product Type · Surface Mount, Through HoleSegment By Application · Microwave Integrated Circuits, RF Bypass, Decoupling, LC Filters, Others Some of the Top Key player Operating in The Report Are · KEMET, Vishay, RS Pro, Panasonic, Taiyo Yuden, AVX, BC Components, Cornell-Dubilier, NTE Electronics, Inc., Murata, Johanson Technology Inc, Knowles By Region · North America o U.S. o Canada · Europe o Germany o U.K. o France o Italy o Spain o Rest of Europe · Asia Pacific o China o India o Japan o Rest of Asia Pacific · Middle East & Africa o GCC o South Africa o Rest of Middle East & Africa · Latin America o Brazil o Mexico o Rest of Latin America

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Single Layer Capacitor industry. In order to fulfill the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Single Layer Capacitor market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Single Layer Capacitor industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Single Layer Capacitor market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Single Layer Capacitor market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Single Layer Capacitor market?

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Single Layer Capacitor Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Single Layer Capacitor Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Single Layer Capacitor Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Surface Mount

1.4.3 Through Hole

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Single Layer Capacitor Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Microwave Integrated Circuits

1.5.3 RF Bypass

1.5.4 Decoupling

1.5.5 LC Filters

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Single Layer Capacitor Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Single Layer Capacitor Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Single Layer Capacitor Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Single Layer Capacitor, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Single Layer Capacitor Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Single Layer Capacitor Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Single Layer Capacitor Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Single Layer Capacitor Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Single Layer Capacitor Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Single Layer Capacitor Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Single Layer Capacitor Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Single Layer Capacitor Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Single Layer Capacitor Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Single Layer Capacitor Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Single Layer Capacitor Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Single Layer Capacitor Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Single Layer Capacitor Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Single Layer Capacitor Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Single Layer Capacitor Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Single Layer Capacitor Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Single Layer Capacitor Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Single Layer Capacitor Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Single Layer Capacitor Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Single Layer Capacitor Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Single Layer Capacitor Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Single Layer Capacitor Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Single Layer Capacitor Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Single Layer Capacitor Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Single Layer Capacitor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Single Layer Capacitor Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Single Layer Capacitor Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Single Layer Capacitor Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Single Layer Capacitor Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Single Layer Capacitor Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Single Layer Capacitor Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Single Layer Capacitor Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Single Layer Capacitor Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Single Layer Capacitor Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Single Layer Capacitor Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Single Layer Capacitor Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Single Layer Capacitor Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Single Layer Capacitor Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Single Layer Capacitor Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 United States Single Layer Capacitor Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 United States Single Layer Capacitor Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 United States Single Layer Capacitor Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 United States Single Layer Capacitor Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Single Layer Capacitor Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 United States Top Single Layer Capacitor Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Single Layer Capacitor Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 United States Single Layer Capacitor Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 United States Single Layer Capacitor Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 United States Single Layer Capacitor Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 United States Single Layer Capacitor Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 United States Single Layer Capacitor Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 United States Single Layer Capacitor Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 United States Single Layer Capacitor Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 United States Single Layer Capacitor Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 United States Single Layer Capacitor Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 United States Single Layer Capacitor Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 United States Single Layer Capacitor Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 United States Single Layer Capacitor Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 United States Single Layer Capacitor Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 United States Single Layer Capacitor Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 United States Single Layer Capacitor Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Single Layer Capacitor Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Single Layer Capacitor Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Single Layer Capacitor Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Single Layer Capacitor Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Single Layer Capacitor Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Single Layer Capacitor Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Single Layer Capacitor Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Single Layer Capacitor Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Single Layer Capacitor Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Single Layer Capacitor Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Single Layer Capacitor Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Single Layer Capacitor Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Single Layer Capacitor Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Single Layer Capacitor Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Single Layer Capacitor Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Single Layer Capacitor Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Single Layer Capacitor Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Single Layer Capacitor Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Single Layer Capacitor Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Single Layer Capacitor Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 KEMET

12.1.1 KEMET Corporation Information

12.1.2 KEMET Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 KEMET Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 KEMET Single Layer Capacitor Products Offered

12.1.5 KEMET Recent Development

12.2 Vishay

12.2.1 Vishay Corporation Information

12.2.2 Vishay Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Vishay Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Vishay Single Layer Capacitor Products Offered

12.2.5 Vishay Recent Development

12.3 RS Pro

12.3.1 RS Pro Corporation Information

12.3.2 RS Pro Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 RS Pro Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 RS Pro Single Layer Capacitor Products Offered

12.3.5 RS Pro Recent Development

12.4 Panasonic

12.4.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

12.4.2 Panasonic Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Panasonic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Panasonic Single Layer Capacitor Products Offered

12.4.5 Panasonic Recent Development

12.5 Taiyo Yuden

12.5.1 Taiyo Yuden Corporation Information

12.5.2 Taiyo Yuden Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Taiyo Yuden Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Taiyo Yuden Single Layer Capacitor Products Offered

12.5.5 Taiyo Yuden Recent Development

12.6 AVX

12.6.1 AVX Corporation Information

12.6.2 AVX Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 AVX Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 AVX Single Layer Capacitor Products Offered

12.6.5 AVX Recent Development

12.7 BC Components

12.7.1 BC Components Corporation Information

12.7.2 BC Components Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 BC Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 BC Components Single Layer Capacitor Products Offered

12.7.5 BC Components Recent Development

12.8 Cornell-Dubilier

12.8.1 Cornell-Dubilier Corporation Information

12.8.2 Cornell-Dubilier Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Cornell-Dubilier Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Cornell-Dubilier Single Layer Capacitor Products Offered

12.8.5 Cornell-Dubilier Recent Development

12.9 NTE Electronics, Inc.

12.9.1 NTE Electronics, Inc. Corporation Information

12.9.2 NTE Electronics, Inc. Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 NTE Electronics, Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 NTE Electronics, Inc. Single Layer Capacitor Products Offered

12.9.5 NTE Electronics, Inc. Recent Development

12.10 Murata

12.10.1 Murata Corporation Information

12.10.2 Murata Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Murata Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Murata Single Layer Capacitor Products Offered

12.10.5 Murata Recent Development

12.12 Knowles

12.12.1 Knowles Corporation Information

12.12.2 Knowles Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Knowles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Knowles Products Offered

12.12.5 Knowles Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Single Layer Capacitor Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Single Layer Capacitor Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

