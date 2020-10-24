Shelled Shrimp Market Segmentation Along With Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies, Factors Contributing To Growth 2020-2026|Minh Phu Seafood Corp, Thai Union, Expalsa

Complete study of the global Shelled Shrimp market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Shelled Shrimp industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Shelled Shrimp production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Shelled Shrimp market include Minh Phu Seafood Corp, Thai Union, Expalsa, Zhanjiang Guolian, Pescanova, Songa, Iberconsa, Conarpesa, Royal Greenland A/S, ProExpo, Quoc Viet, Devi Fisheries, Nekkanti Sea Foods

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Shelled Shrimp industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Shelled Shrimp manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Shelled Shrimp industry.

By Product Type · By Process, , Cooked Type, , Raw Type, By species, , Whiteleg Shrimp, , Giant Tiger Prawn, , Akiami Paste Shrimp, , Other
Segment By Application · Household, Restaurant and Hotel, Others
By Region · North America o U.S. o Canada · Europe o Germany o U.K. o France o Italy o Spain o Rest of Europe · Asia Pacific o China o India o Japan o Rest of Asia Pacific · Middle East & Africa o GCC o South Africa o Rest of Middle East & Africa · Latin America o Brazil o Mexico o Rest of Latin America

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Shelled Shrimp industry. In order to fulfill the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Shelled Shrimp market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Shelled Shrimp industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Shelled Shrimp market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Shelled Shrimp market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Shelled Shrimp market?

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Shelled Shrimp Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Shelled Shrimp Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Shelled Shrimp Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Cooked Type

1.4.3 Raw Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Shelled Shrimp Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Household

1.5.3 Restaurant and Hotel

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Shelled Shrimp Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Shelled Shrimp Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Shelled Shrimp Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Shelled Shrimp, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Shelled Shrimp Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Shelled Shrimp Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Shelled Shrimp Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Shelled Shrimp Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Shelled Shrimp Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Shelled Shrimp Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Shelled Shrimp Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Shelled Shrimp Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Shelled Shrimp Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Shelled Shrimp Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Shelled Shrimp Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Shelled Shrimp Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Shelled Shrimp Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Shelled Shrimp Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Shelled Shrimp Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Shelled Shrimp Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Shelled Shrimp Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Shelled Shrimp Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Shelled Shrimp Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Shelled Shrimp Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Shelled Shrimp Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Shelled Shrimp Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Shelled Shrimp Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Shelled Shrimp Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Shelled Shrimp Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Shelled Shrimp Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Shelled Shrimp Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Shelled Shrimp Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Shelled Shrimp Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Shelled Shrimp Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Shelled Shrimp Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Shelled Shrimp Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Shelled Shrimp Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Shelled Shrimp Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Shelled Shrimp Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Shelled Shrimp Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Shelled Shrimp Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Shelled Shrimp Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Shelled Shrimp Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 United States Shelled Shrimp Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 United States Shelled Shrimp Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 United States Shelled Shrimp Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 United States Shelled Shrimp Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Shelled Shrimp Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 United States Top Shelled Shrimp Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Shelled Shrimp Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 United States Shelled Shrimp Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 United States Shelled Shrimp Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 United States Shelled Shrimp Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 United States Shelled Shrimp Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 United States Shelled Shrimp Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 United States Shelled Shrimp Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 United States Shelled Shrimp Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 United States Shelled Shrimp Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 United States Shelled Shrimp Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 United States Shelled Shrimp Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 United States Shelled Shrimp Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 United States Shelled Shrimp Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 United States Shelled Shrimp Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 United States Shelled Shrimp Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 United States Shelled Shrimp Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Shelled Shrimp Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Shelled Shrimp Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Shelled Shrimp Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Shelled Shrimp Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Shelled Shrimp Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Shelled Shrimp Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Shelled Shrimp Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Shelled Shrimp Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Shelled Shrimp Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Shelled Shrimp Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Shelled Shrimp Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Shelled Shrimp Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Shelled Shrimp Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Shelled Shrimp Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Shelled Shrimp Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Shelled Shrimp Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Shelled Shrimp Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Shelled Shrimp Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Shelled Shrimp Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Shelled Shrimp Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Minh Phu Seafood Corp

12.1.1 Minh Phu Seafood Corp Corporation Information

12.1.2 Minh Phu Seafood Corp Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Minh Phu Seafood Corp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Minh Phu Seafood Corp Shelled Shrimp Products Offered

12.1.5 Minh Phu Seafood Corp Recent Development

12.2 Thai Union

12.2.1 Thai Union Corporation Information

12.2.2 Thai Union Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Thai Union Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Thai Union Shelled Shrimp Products Offered

12.2.5 Thai Union Recent Development

12.3 Expalsa

12.3.1 Expalsa Corporation Information

12.3.2 Expalsa Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Expalsa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Expalsa Shelled Shrimp Products Offered

12.3.5 Expalsa Recent Development

12.4 Zhanjiang Guolian

12.4.1 Zhanjiang Guolian Corporation Information

12.4.2 Zhanjiang Guolian Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Zhanjiang Guolian Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Zhanjiang Guolian Shelled Shrimp Products Offered

12.4.5 Zhanjiang Guolian Recent Development

12.5 Pescanova

12.5.1 Pescanova Corporation Information

12.5.2 Pescanova Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Pescanova Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Pescanova Shelled Shrimp Products Offered

12.5.5 Pescanova Recent Development

12.6 Songa

12.6.1 Songa Corporation Information

12.6.2 Songa Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Songa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Songa Shelled Shrimp Products Offered

12.6.5 Songa Recent Development

12.7 Iberconsa

12.7.1 Iberconsa Corporation Information

12.7.2 Iberconsa Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Iberconsa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Iberconsa Shelled Shrimp Products Offered

12.7.5 Iberconsa Recent Development

12.8 Conarpesa

12.8.1 Conarpesa Corporation Information

12.8.2 Conarpesa Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Conarpesa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Conarpesa Shelled Shrimp Products Offered

12.8.5 Conarpesa Recent Development

12.9 Royal Greenland A/S

12.9.1 Royal Greenland A/S Corporation Information

12.9.2 Royal Greenland A/S Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Royal Greenland A/S Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Royal Greenland A/S Shelled Shrimp Products Offered

12.9.5 Royal Greenland A/S Recent Development

12.10 ProExpo

12.10.1 ProExpo Corporation Information

12.10.2 ProExpo Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 ProExpo Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 ProExpo Shelled Shrimp Products Offered

12.10.5 ProExpo Recent Development

12.12 Devi Fisheries

12.12.1 Devi Fisheries Corporation Information

12.12.2 Devi Fisheries Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Devi Fisheries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Devi Fisheries Products Offered

12.12.5 Devi Fisheries Recent Development

12.13 Nekkanti Sea Foods

12.13.1 Nekkanti Sea Foods Corporation Information

12.13.2 Nekkanti Sea Foods Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Nekkanti Sea Foods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Nekkanti Sea Foods Products Offered

12.13.5 Nekkanti Sea Foods Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Shelled Shrimp Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Shelled Shrimp Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

