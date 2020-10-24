Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Growth Factor with Regional Forecast, Market Size, Top Vendors, Industry Research and End User Analysis By 2026 | ABB, Schneider Electric, Hitachi
LOS ANGELES, United States: The report titled Global Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) market.
|Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Top Companies/Manufacturers:
|ABB, Schneider Electric, Hitachi, Fuji Electric, Grundfos, Solaropia, Salicru, MOSO, Sollatek, Solartech, Gozuk, MNE, Voltacon, Hober, INVT Electric, MICNO, KEWO, Voltronic Power, Yaskawa, JFY
Competitive Landscape
Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) market.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) market may face in the future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) market
Table Of Contents
1 Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Overview
1.1 Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Product Overview
1.2 Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Single-phase
1.2.2 3 Phase
1.2.3 Single-phase & 3 Phase
1.3 Global Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.2 Global Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.3 Global Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.3 Global Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.2 Europe Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.4 Latin America Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
2 Global Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
4 Global Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) by Application
4.1 Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Segment by Application
4.1.1 Commercial Use
4.1.2 Home Use
4.2 Global Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) by Application
4.5.2 Europe Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) by Application
4.5.4 Latin America Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) by Application
5 North America Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6 Europe Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7 Asia-Pacific Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Size by Region (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
8 Latin America Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9 Middle East and Africa Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Business
10.1 ABB
10.1.1 ABB Corporation Information
10.1.2 ABB Description, Business Overview
10.1.3 ABB Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 ABB Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Products Offered
10.1.5 ABB Recent Developments
10.2 Schneider Electric
10.2.1 Schneider Electric Corporation Information
10.2.2 Schneider Electric Description, Business Overview
10.2.3 Schneider Electric Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 ABB Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Products Offered
10.2.5 Schneider Electric Recent Developments
10.3 Hitachi
10.3.1 Hitachi Corporation Information
10.3.2 Hitachi Description, Business Overview
10.3.3 Hitachi Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 Hitachi Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Products Offered
10.3.5 Hitachi Recent Developments
10.4 Fuji Electric
10.4.1 Fuji Electric Corporation Information
10.4.2 Fuji Electric Description, Business Overview
10.4.3 Fuji Electric Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 Fuji Electric Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Products Offered
10.4.5 Fuji Electric Recent Developments
10.5 Grundfos
10.5.1 Grundfos Corporation Information
10.5.2 Grundfos Description, Business Overview
10.5.3 Grundfos Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 Grundfos Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Products Offered
10.5.5 Grundfos Recent Developments
10.6 Solaropia
10.6.1 Solaropia Corporation Information
10.6.2 Solaropia Description, Business Overview
10.6.3 Solaropia Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 Solaropia Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Products Offered
10.6.5 Solaropia Recent Developments
10.7 Salicru
10.7.1 Salicru Corporation Information
10.7.2 Salicru Description, Business Overview
10.7.3 Salicru Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 Salicru Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Products Offered
10.7.5 Salicru Recent Developments
10.8 MOSO
10.8.1 MOSO Corporation Information
10.8.2 MOSO Description, Business Overview
10.8.3 MOSO Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 MOSO Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Products Offered
10.8.5 MOSO Recent Developments
10.9 Sollatek
10.9.1 Sollatek Corporation Information
10.9.2 Sollatek Description, Business Overview
10.9.3 Sollatek Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 Sollatek Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Products Offered
10.9.5 Sollatek Recent Developments
10.10 Solartech
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Solartech Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Solartech Recent Developments
10.11 Gozuk
10.11.1 Gozuk Corporation Information
10.11.2 Gozuk Description, Business Overview
10.11.3 Gozuk Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 Gozuk Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Products Offered
10.11.5 Gozuk Recent Developments
10.12 MNE
10.12.1 MNE Corporation Information
10.12.2 MNE Description, Business Overview
10.12.3 MNE Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 MNE Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Products Offered
10.12.5 MNE Recent Developments
10.13 Voltacon
10.13.1 Voltacon Corporation Information
10.13.2 Voltacon Description, Business Overview
10.13.3 Voltacon Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.13.4 Voltacon Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Products Offered
10.13.5 Voltacon Recent Developments
10.14 Hober
10.14.1 Hober Corporation Information
10.14.2 Hober Description, Business Overview
10.14.3 Hober Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.14.4 Hober Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Products Offered
10.14.5 Hober Recent Developments
10.15 INVT Electric
10.15.1 INVT Electric Corporation Information
10.15.2 INVT Electric Description, Business Overview
10.15.3 INVT Electric Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.15.4 INVT Electric Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Products Offered
10.15.5 INVT Electric Recent Developments
10.16 MICNO
10.16.1 MICNO Corporation Information
10.16.2 MICNO Description, Business Overview
10.16.3 MICNO Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.16.4 MICNO Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Products Offered
10.16.5 MICNO Recent Developments
10.17 KEWO
10.17.1 KEWO Corporation Information
10.17.2 KEWO Description, Business Overview
10.17.3 KEWO Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.17.4 KEWO Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Products Offered
10.17.5 KEWO Recent Developments
10.18 Voltronic Power
10.18.1 Voltronic Power Corporation Information
10.18.2 Voltronic Power Description, Business Overview
10.18.3 Voltronic Power Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.18.4 Voltronic Power Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Products Offered
10.18.5 Voltronic Power Recent Developments
10.19 Yaskawa
10.19.1 Yaskawa Corporation Information
10.19.2 Yaskawa Description, Business Overview
10.19.3 Yaskawa Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.19.4 Yaskawa Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Products Offered
10.19.5 Yaskawa Recent Developments
10.20 JFY
10.20.1 JFY Corporation Information
10.20.2 JFY Description, Business Overview
10.20.3 JFY Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.20.4 JFY Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Products Offered
10.20.5 JFY Recent Developments
11 Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Industry Trends
11.4.2 Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Drivers
11.4.3 Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Challenges
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
