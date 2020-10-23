Construction Robot Market 2026 Size, Drivers, Opportunities, Top Companies, Trends, Challenges, & Forecast

Construction Robot Market reports help you prepare to better ride the business cycles while anticipating the future. Construction Robot Industry Outlook report helps you anticipate upcoming trends.

The Global Construction Robot Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2020 to 2026. Construction Robot market is the definitive study of the global Construction Robot industry. The report content includes technology, industry drivers, geographic trends, market statistics, market forecasts, producers, and raw material/equipment suppliers.

In this report, the global Construction Robot market is valued at USD 231.5 Mn in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 464.8 Mn by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% during the period 2018 to 2026.

Based on Product type, Construction Robot market can be segmented as: –

By Product Type (Traditional Robot, Robotic ARM, Exoskeleton)

By Automation (Semi-Autonomous, Fully Autonomous)

By Function (Bricklaying Robot, 3D Printing and Contour Crafting Robot, Demolition Robot, Inspection Robot, Welding Robot, Roadwork Robots, Others)

Based on Application, Construction Robot market can be segmented:

Public Infrastructure

Commercial and Industrial Infrastructure

Residential Buildings

Others

List of key players profiled in the report:

Construction Robotics

Brokk AB

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.

CyBe Construction

Conjet AB

TopTec Spezialmaschinen GmbH

Fastbrick Robotics

Autonomous Solutions

Inc.

Advanced Construction Robotics

and Giant Hydraulic Tech

among others.

COVID-19 Impact on Construction Robot Market:

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought along a global recession, which has impacted several industries. Along with this impact COVID Pandemic has also generated few new business opportunities for Construction Robot market. Overall competitive landscape and market dynamics of Construction Robot has been disrupted due to this pandemic. All these disruptions and impacts has been analysed quantifiably in this report, which is backed by market trends, events and revenue shift analysis. COVID impact analysis also covers strategic adjustments for Tier 1, 2 and 3 players of Construction Robot market.

Report Coverage Details Base Year: 2018 Historical Data for: 2014 to 2018 Forecast Period: 2020 to 2026 Market Size in 2018: USD XX Million Forecast Period 2020 to 2026 CAGR: 9.5% 2026 Value Projection: USD XX Million

