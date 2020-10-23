AI in Sports Market Trends, Cost Structure Analysis, Growth Opportunities And Forecast To 2026

AllTheResearch (ATR) recently published a new market research report on the global AI in Sports Market. The report offers detailed analysis on key market dynamics, including the drivers, trends, opportunities, restraints, and detailed information about the AI in Sports. The research report presents exclusive information about how AI in Sports will grow during the forecast period of 2020-2026.

Key statistics of market growth, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth of the market and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) are explained in research study in a comprehensive manner. This information can help readers understand the quantitative growth prospects of AI in Sports market during the forecast period.

The report is significant for stakeholders interested in AI in Sports, including AI in Sports organizations, suppliers, distributors, and investors, and can help them in developing appropriate strategies to grow in the market. Stakeholders in AI in Sports, investors, industry experts, researchers, and journalists, as well as business researchers can leverage the information and data presented in AI in Sports market research report.

Based on Product type, AI in Sports market can be segmented as: –

By offering (Hardware, Sensors, Processors, Others, Software, AI Platforms Application, Program Interface (API), Machine Learning Framework, AI Solution, Services, Deployment & Integration, Support & Maintenance ) By Technology (AI and Computing , Natural Learning Processing , Data Analytics , Natural Language Processing , Cognitive Computing , Computer Vision , Data Solutions , Data Analytics , Data as a Service , Decisions as a Service , Internet of Things , Wearable Devices , M2M Connectivity ,IoT Messaging) By Operations (Long Term Planning ,Team Planning ,Budget Planning ,Recruitment ,Long Term Injury Prevention ,Game Strategy ,Game Preparation ,Game Plan Development ,Evaluating the Data ,AI-Enabled VR Simulations ,Game Tactics ,Game Plan Execution ,In-game Adjustments ,Improved Communication) By Spectatorship (During the Game, Interactive Sports, Game Watching ,Game Attendance ,Between Game Engagement ,Player, Coach, and Fan Interaction ,Predicting Outcomes ,Other Fan Involvement ,Fantasy Sports ,Gambling ,Traditional Sports and eSports)



Based on Application, AI in Sports market can be segmented:

By Application (Sports Recruitment, Performance Improvement, Scenario Analysis, Injury Prevention, Game Tactics) By Sports Type (Cricket, Football, Basketball, Tennis, Baseball, Others)



The AI in Sports industry study concludes with a list of leading companies/suppliers operating in this industry at different stages of the value chain.

List of key players profiled in the report:

24/7.ai Inc. Amazon Inc. Apple Inc. Anodot Facebook Inc. Fujitsu Ltd. Cisco Systems DeepScale Atmel Corporation ARM Limited Microsoft Corporation and Micron Technology among others.



COVID-19 Impact on AI in Sports Market:

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought along a global recession, which has impacted several industries. Along with this impact COVID Pandemic has also generated few new business opportunities for AI in Sports market. Overall competitive landscape and market dynamics of AI in Sports has been disrupted due to this pandemic. All these disruptions and impacts has been analysed quantifiably in this report, which is backed by market trends, events and revenue shift analysis. COVID impact analysis also covers strategic adjustments for Tier 1, 2 and 3 players of AI in Sports market.

Report Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Base Year: 2018 Historical Data for: 2014 to 2018 Forecast Period: 2020 to 2026 Market Size in 2018: USD XX Million Forecast Period 2020 to 2026 CAGR: 33% 2026 Value Projection: USD XX Million



