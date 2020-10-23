AI in Sports Market: By Key Players, Market Competitive Landscape, Trends and Forecasts to 2026

The AI in Sports market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive landscape, regional and country-level market size, the impact of Covid-19 on AI in Sports industry & revenue pocket opportunities, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, new developments, M&A, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

The AI in Sports market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 33% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2026 and will expected to reach USD XX Mn by 2026, from USD XX Mn in 2018.

By offering (Hardware, Sensors, Processors, Others, Software, AI Platforms Application, Program Interface (API), Machine Learning Framework, AI Solution, Services, Deployment & Integration, Support & Maintenance )

By Technology (AI and Computing , Natural Learning Processing , Data Analytics , Natural Language Processing , Cognitive Computing , Computer Vision , Data Solutions , Data Analytics , Data as a Service , Decisions as a Service , Internet of Things , Wearable Devices , M2M Connectivity ,IoT Messaging)

By Operations (Long Term Planning ,Team Planning ,Budget Planning ,Recruitment ,Long Term Injury Prevention ,Game Strategy ,Game Preparation ,Game Plan Development ,Evaluating the Data ,AI-Enabled VR Simulations ,Game Tactics ,Game Plan Execution ,In-game Adjustments ,Improved Communication)

By Spectatorship (During the Game, Interactive Sports, Game Watching ,Game Attendance ,Between Game Engagement ,Player, Coach, and Fan Interaction ,Predicting Outcomes ,Other Fan Involvement ,Fantasy Sports ,Gambling ,Traditional Sports and eSports)

By Application (Sports Recruitment, Performance Improvement, Scenario Analysis, Injury Prevention, Game Tactics)

By Sports Type (Cricket, Football, Basketball, Tennis, Baseball, Others)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

24/7.ai Inc.

Amazon Inc.

Apple Inc.

Anodot

Facebook Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Cisco Systems

DeepScale

Atmel Corporation

ARM Limited

Microsoft Corporation

and Micron Technology

among others.

Company Profile

Main Business Information

SWOT Analysis

Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

Market Share

What is the size of the overall AI in Sports Market and its segments?

What are the key segments and sub-segments in the market?

What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges of the AI in Sports Market and how they are expected to impact the market?

What are the attractive investment opportunities within the Market?

What is the AI in Sports Market size at the regional and country-level?

Who are the key market players and their key competitors?

Market value- chain and key trends impacting every node with reference to companies

What are the strategies for growth adopted by the key players in AI in Sports Market?

How does a particular company rank against its competitors with respect to revenue, profit comparison, operational efficiency, cost competitiveness, and market capitalization?

How financially strong are the key players in AI in Sports Market (revenue and profit margin, market capitalization, expenditure analysis, investment analysis)?

What are the recent trends in AI in Sports Market? (M&A, partnerships, new product developments, expansions)

