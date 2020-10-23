Astonishing Growth in Cognitive Assessment and Training Market by 2027

Cognitive assessment and training is a technique of assessing the level of intelligence or IQ, verbal and non-verbal skills, perceptual abilities, and among other parameters. After the cognitive assessment, the analysis is useful for various functions such as early detection of dementia among peoples, cognitive training of individuals, sports management, and others. Rising demand for the cognitive assessment to detect neurological disorders is fueling the growth of the cognitive assessment and training market.

Some of the key players of Cognitive Assessment and Training Market:

BrainCheck, Inc., BrainHQ (Posit Science), Cambridge Cognition Ltd, CogniFit, Cogstate Ltd., LearningRx, MedAvante-ProPhase, Inc (WCG), Pearson Education, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, VeraSci

Segmentation by Assessment type:

Hosted Assessment, Biometric Assessment, Pen and Paper Based Assessment

Segmentation by application:

Clinical Trials, Classroom Learning, Brain Training, Corporate Learning, Research, Others

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Cognitive Assessment and Training market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Cognitive Assessment and Training market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Cognitive Assessment and Training Market Size

2.2 Cognitive Assessment and Training Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Cognitive Assessment and Training Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Cognitive Assessment and Training Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Cognitive Assessment and Training Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Cognitive Assessment and Training Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Cognitive Assessment and Training Sales by Product

4.2 Global Cognitive Assessment and Training Revenue by Product

4.3 Cognitive Assessment and Training Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Cognitive Assessment and Training Breakdown Data by End User

Continue for TOC………

