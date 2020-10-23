Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Trend, Growth, COVID-19 Impact, Current Industry Figures and Forecast 2026
LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Programmatic Advertising Platform market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Programmatic Advertising Platform market.
The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Programmatic Advertising Platform market.
|Top Companies/Manufacturers:
|
AppNexus Inc., AOL Inc. (Verizon Communications Inc.), Yahoo! Inc., DataXu Inc., Adroll.com, Google Inc. (Doubleclick), Adobe Systems Incorporated, Rubicon Project Inc., Rocket Fuel Inc., MediaMath Inc., IPONWEB Holding Limited (BidSwitch), Between Digital, Fluct, Adform, The Trade Desk, Turn Inc., Beeswax, Connexity, Inc., Centro, Inc., RadiumOne, Inc.,
|Market Segment by Product Type:
|
Desktop Display
Desktop Video
Mobile Display
Mobile Video
Programmatic Advertising Platform
|Market Segment by Application:
| Governance
Commerical
Others
Competitive Landscape
Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Programmatic Advertising Platform market.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Programmatic Advertising Platform market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Programmatic Advertising Platform industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Programmatic Advertising Platform market may face in the future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Programmatic Advertising Platform market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Programmatic Advertising Platform market
TOC
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Market Analysis by Type
1.3.1 Global Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.3.2 Desktop Display
1.3.3 Desktop Video
1.3.4 Mobile Display
1.3.5 Mobile Video
1.4 Market by Application
1.4.1 Global Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Governance
1.4.3 Commerical
1.4.4 Others
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Programmatic Advertising Platform Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Programmatic Advertising Platform Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Programmatic Advertising Platform Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Programmatic Advertising Platform Industry Dynamic
2.3.1 Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Trends
2.3.2 Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Drivers
2.3.3 Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Challenges
2.3.4 Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Programmatic Advertising Platform Players by Market Size
3.1.1 Global Top Programmatic Advertising Platform Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Programmatic Advertising Platform Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Programmatic Advertising Platform Revenue
3.4 Global Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Concentration Ratio
3.4.1 Global Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Programmatic Advertising Platform Revenue in 2019
3.5 Key Players Programmatic Advertising Platform Area Served
3.6 Key Players Programmatic Advertising Platform Product Solution and Service
3.7 Date of Enter into Programmatic Advertising Platform Market
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Programmatic Advertising Platform Breakdown Data by Type
4.1 Global Programmatic Advertising Platform Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Programmatic Advertising Platform Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)
5 Programmatic Advertising Platform Breakdown Data by Application
5.1 Global Programmatic Advertising Platform Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Programmatic Advertising Platform Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)
6 North America
6.1 North America Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Size (2015-2026)
6.2 North America Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
6.3 North America Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
6.4 North America Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
6.4.1 United States
6.4.2 Canada
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Size (2015-2026)
7.2 Europe Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
7.3 Europe Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
7.4 Europe Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
7.4.1 Germany
7.4.2 France
7.4.3 U.K.
7.4.4 Italy
7.4.5 Russia
7.4.6 Nordic
8 Asia-Pacific
8.1 Asia-Pacific Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Size (2015-2026)
8.2 Asia-Pacific Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
8.3 Asia-Pacific Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
8.4 Asia-Pacific Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
8.4.1 China
8.4.2 Japan
8.4.3 South Korea
8.4.4 Southeast Asia
8.4.5 India
8.4.6 Australia
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Size (2015-2026)
9.2 Latin America Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
9.3 Latin America Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
9.4 Latin America Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
9.4.1 Mexico
9.4.2 Brazil
10 Middle East & Africa
10.1 Middle East & Africa Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Size (2015-2026)
10.2 Middle East & Africa Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
10.3 Middle East & Africa Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
10.4 Middle East & Africa Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
10.4.1 Turkey
10.4.2 Saudi Arabia
10.4.3 UAE
11 Key Players Profiles
11.1 AppNexus Inc.
11.1.1 AppNexus Inc. Company Details
11.1.2 AppNexus Inc. Business Overview
11.1.3 AppNexus Inc. Programmatic Advertising Platform Introduction
11.1.4 AppNexus Inc. Revenue in Programmatic Advertising Platform Business (2015-2020))
11.1.5 AppNexus Inc. Recent Development
11.2 AOL Inc. (Verizon Communications Inc.)
11.2.1 AOL Inc. (Verizon Communications Inc.) Company Details
11.2.2 AOL Inc. (Verizon Communications Inc.) Business Overview
11.2.3 AOL Inc. (Verizon Communications Inc.) Programmatic Advertising Platform Introduction
11.2.4 AOL Inc. (Verizon Communications Inc.) Revenue in Programmatic Advertising Platform Business (2015-2020)
11.2.5 AOL Inc. (Verizon Communications Inc.) Recent Development
11.3 Yahoo! Inc.
11.3.1 Yahoo! Inc. Company Details
11.3.2 Yahoo! Inc. Business Overview
11.3.3 Yahoo! Inc. Programmatic Advertising Platform Introduction
11.3.4 Yahoo! Inc. Revenue in Programmatic Advertising Platform Business (2015-2020)
11.3.5 Yahoo! Inc. Recent Development
11.4 DataXu Inc.
11.4.1 DataXu Inc. Company Details
11.4.2 DataXu Inc. Business Overview
11.4.3 DataXu Inc. Programmatic Advertising Platform Introduction
11.4.4 DataXu Inc. Revenue in Programmatic Advertising Platform Business (2015-2020)
11.4.5 DataXu Inc. Recent Development
11.5 Adroll.com
11.5.1 Adroll.com Company Details
11.5.2 Adroll.com Business Overview
11.5.3 Adroll.com Programmatic Advertising Platform Introduction
11.5.4 Adroll.com Revenue in Programmatic Advertising Platform Business (2015-2020)
11.5.5 Adroll.com Recent Development
11.6 Google Inc. (Doubleclick)
11.6.1 Google Inc. (Doubleclick) Company Details
11.6.2 Google Inc. (Doubleclick) Business Overview
11.6.3 Google Inc. (Doubleclick) Programmatic Advertising Platform Introduction
11.6.4 Google Inc. (Doubleclick) Revenue in Programmatic Advertising Platform Business (2015-2020)
11.6.5 Google Inc. (Doubleclick) Recent Development
11.7 Adobe Systems Incorporated
11.7.1 Adobe Systems Incorporated Company Details
11.7.2 Adobe Systems Incorporated Business Overview
11.7.3 Adobe Systems Incorporated Programmatic Advertising Platform Introduction
11.7.4 Adobe Systems Incorporated Revenue in Programmatic Advertising Platform Business (2015-2020)
11.7.5 Adobe Systems Incorporated Recent Development
11.8 Rubicon Project Inc.
11.8.1 Rubicon Project Inc. Company Details
11.8.2 Rubicon Project Inc. Business Overview
11.8.3 Rubicon Project Inc. Programmatic Advertising Platform Introduction
11.8.4 Rubicon Project Inc. Revenue in Programmatic Advertising Platform Business (2015-2020)
11.8.5 Rubicon Project Inc. Recent Development
11.9 Rocket Fuel Inc.
11.9.1 Rocket Fuel Inc. Company Details
11.9.2 Rocket Fuel Inc. Business Overview
11.9.3 Rocket Fuel Inc. Programmatic Advertising Platform Introduction
11.9.4 Rocket Fuel Inc. Revenue in Programmatic Advertising Platform Business (2015-2020)
11.9.5 Rocket Fuel Inc. Recent Development
11.10 MediaMath Inc.
11.10.1 MediaMath Inc. Company Details
11.10.2 MediaMath Inc. Business Overview
11.10.3 MediaMath Inc. Programmatic Advertising Platform Introduction
11.10.4 MediaMath Inc. Revenue in Programmatic Advertising Platform Business (2015-2020)
11.10.5 MediaMath Inc. Recent Development
11.11 IPONWEB Holding Limited (BidSwitch)
10.11.1 IPONWEB Holding Limited (BidSwitch) Company Details
10.11.2 IPONWEB Holding Limited (BidSwitch) Business Overview
10.11.3 IPONWEB Holding Limited (BidSwitch) Programmatic Advertising Platform Introduction
10.11.4 IPONWEB Holding Limited (BidSwitch) Revenue in Programmatic Advertising Platform Business (2015-2020)
10.11.5 IPONWEB Holding Limited (BidSwitch) Recent Development
11.12 Between Digital
10.12.1 Between Digital Company Details
10.12.2 Between Digital Business Overview
10.12.3 Between Digital Programmatic Advertising Platform Introduction
10.12.4 Between Digital Revenue in Programmatic Advertising Platform Business (2015-2020)
10.12.5 Between Digital Recent Development
11.13 Fluct
10.13.1 Fluct Company Details
10.13.2 Fluct Business Overview
10.13.3 Fluct Programmatic Advertising Platform Introduction
10.13.4 Fluct Revenue in Programmatic Advertising Platform Business (2015-2020)
10.13.5 Fluct Recent Development
11.14 Adform
10.14.1 Adform Company Details
10.14.2 Adform Business Overview
10.14.3 Adform Programmatic Advertising Platform Introduction
10.14.4 Adform Revenue in Programmatic Advertising Platform Business (2015-2020)
10.14.5 Adform Recent Development
11.15 The Trade Desk
10.15.1 The Trade Desk Company Details
10.15.2 The Trade Desk Business Overview
10.15.3 The Trade Desk Programmatic Advertising Platform Introduction
10.15.4 The Trade Desk Revenue in Programmatic Advertising Platform Business (2015-2020)
10.15.5 The Trade Desk Recent Development
11.16 Turn Inc.
10.16.1 Turn Inc. Company Details
10.16.2 Turn Inc. Business Overview
10.16.3 Turn Inc. Programmatic Advertising Platform Introduction
10.16.4 Turn Inc. Revenue in Programmatic Advertising Platform Business (2015-2020)
10.16.5 Turn Inc. Recent Development
11.17 Beeswax
10.17.1 Beeswax Company Details
10.17.2 Beeswax Business Overview
10.17.3 Beeswax Programmatic Advertising Platform Introduction
10.17.4 Beeswax Revenue in Programmatic Advertising Platform Business (2015-2020)
10.17.5 Beeswax Recent Development
11.18 Connexity, Inc.
10.18.1 Connexity, Inc. Company Details
10.18.2 Connexity, Inc. Business Overview
10.18.3 Connexity, Inc. Programmatic Advertising Platform Introduction
10.18.4 Connexity, Inc. Revenue in Programmatic Advertising Platform Business (2015-2020)
10.18.5 Connexity, Inc. Recent Development
11.19 Centro, Inc.
10.19.1 Centro, Inc. Company Details
10.19.2 Centro, Inc. Business Overview
10.19.3 Centro, Inc. Programmatic Advertising Platform Introduction
10.19.4 Centro, Inc. Revenue in Programmatic Advertising Platform Business (2015-2020)
10.19.5 Centro, Inc. Recent Development
11.20 RadiumOne, Inc.
10.20.1 RadiumOne, Inc. Company Details
10.20.2 RadiumOne, Inc. Business Overview
10.20.3 RadiumOne, Inc. Programmatic Advertising Platform Introduction
10.20.4 RadiumOne, Inc. Revenue in Programmatic Advertising Platform Business (2015-2020)
10.20.5 RadiumOne, Inc. Recent Development
12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
13 Appendix
13.1 Research Methodology
13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.2 Data Source
13.2 Disclaimer
13.3 Author Details
