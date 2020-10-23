Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Trend, Growth, COVID-19 Impact, Current Industry Figures and Forecast 2026

”

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Programmatic Advertising Platform market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Programmatic Advertising Platform market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Programmatic Advertising Platform market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

AppNexus Inc., AOL Inc. (Verizon Communications Inc.), Yahoo! Inc., DataXu Inc., Adroll.com, Google Inc. (Doubleclick), Adobe Systems Incorporated, Rubicon Project Inc., Rocket Fuel Inc., MediaMath Inc., IPONWEB Holding Limited (BidSwitch), Between Digital, Fluct, Adform, The Trade Desk, Turn Inc., Beeswax, Connexity, Inc., Centro, Inc., RadiumOne, Inc., Market Segment by Product Type:

Desktop Display

Desktop Video

Mobile Display

Mobile Video

Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Segment by Application: Governance

Commerical

Others



Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Programmatic Advertising Platform market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Programmatic Advertising Platform market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Programmatic Advertising Platform industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Programmatic Advertising Platform market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Programmatic Advertising Platform market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Programmatic Advertising Platform market

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Market Analysis by Type

1.3.1 Global Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Desktop Display

1.3.3 Desktop Video

1.3.4 Mobile Display

1.3.5 Mobile Video

1.4 Market by Application

1.4.1 Global Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Governance

1.4.3 Commerical

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Programmatic Advertising Platform Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Programmatic Advertising Platform Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Programmatic Advertising Platform Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Programmatic Advertising Platform Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Trends

2.3.2 Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Drivers

2.3.3 Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Challenges

2.3.4 Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Programmatic Advertising Platform Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Programmatic Advertising Platform Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Programmatic Advertising Platform Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Programmatic Advertising Platform Revenue

3.4 Global Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Programmatic Advertising Platform Revenue in 2019

3.5 Key Players Programmatic Advertising Platform Area Served

3.6 Key Players Programmatic Advertising Platform Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Programmatic Advertising Platform Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Programmatic Advertising Platform Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Programmatic Advertising Platform Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Programmatic Advertising Platform Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

5 Programmatic Advertising Platform Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Programmatic Advertising Platform Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Programmatic Advertising Platform Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Size (2015-2026)

6.2 North America Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 North America Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Size (2015-2026)

7.2 Europe Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Size (2015-2026)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Size (2015-2026)

9.2 Latin America Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Latin America Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9.4 Latin America Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Size (2015-2026)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE

11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 AppNexus Inc.

11.1.1 AppNexus Inc. Company Details

11.1.2 AppNexus Inc. Business Overview

11.1.3 AppNexus Inc. Programmatic Advertising Platform Introduction

11.1.4 AppNexus Inc. Revenue in Programmatic Advertising Platform Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 AppNexus Inc. Recent Development

11.2 AOL Inc. (Verizon Communications Inc.)

11.2.1 AOL Inc. (Verizon Communications Inc.) Company Details

11.2.2 AOL Inc. (Verizon Communications Inc.) Business Overview

11.2.3 AOL Inc. (Verizon Communications Inc.) Programmatic Advertising Platform Introduction

11.2.4 AOL Inc. (Verizon Communications Inc.) Revenue in Programmatic Advertising Platform Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 AOL Inc. (Verizon Communications Inc.) Recent Development

11.3 Yahoo! Inc.

11.3.1 Yahoo! Inc. Company Details

11.3.2 Yahoo! Inc. Business Overview

11.3.3 Yahoo! Inc. Programmatic Advertising Platform Introduction

11.3.4 Yahoo! Inc. Revenue in Programmatic Advertising Platform Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 Yahoo! Inc. Recent Development

11.4 DataXu Inc.

11.4.1 DataXu Inc. Company Details

11.4.2 DataXu Inc. Business Overview

11.4.3 DataXu Inc. Programmatic Advertising Platform Introduction

11.4.4 DataXu Inc. Revenue in Programmatic Advertising Platform Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 DataXu Inc. Recent Development

11.5 Adroll.com

11.5.1 Adroll.com Company Details

11.5.2 Adroll.com Business Overview

11.5.3 Adroll.com Programmatic Advertising Platform Introduction

11.5.4 Adroll.com Revenue in Programmatic Advertising Platform Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 Adroll.com Recent Development

11.6 Google Inc. (Doubleclick)

11.6.1 Google Inc. (Doubleclick) Company Details

11.6.2 Google Inc. (Doubleclick) Business Overview

11.6.3 Google Inc. (Doubleclick) Programmatic Advertising Platform Introduction

11.6.4 Google Inc. (Doubleclick) Revenue in Programmatic Advertising Platform Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 Google Inc. (Doubleclick) Recent Development

11.7 Adobe Systems Incorporated

11.7.1 Adobe Systems Incorporated Company Details

11.7.2 Adobe Systems Incorporated Business Overview

11.7.3 Adobe Systems Incorporated Programmatic Advertising Platform Introduction

11.7.4 Adobe Systems Incorporated Revenue in Programmatic Advertising Platform Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 Adobe Systems Incorporated Recent Development

11.8 Rubicon Project Inc.

11.8.1 Rubicon Project Inc. Company Details

11.8.2 Rubicon Project Inc. Business Overview

11.8.3 Rubicon Project Inc. Programmatic Advertising Platform Introduction

11.8.4 Rubicon Project Inc. Revenue in Programmatic Advertising Platform Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 Rubicon Project Inc. Recent Development

11.9 Rocket Fuel Inc.

11.9.1 Rocket Fuel Inc. Company Details

11.9.2 Rocket Fuel Inc. Business Overview

11.9.3 Rocket Fuel Inc. Programmatic Advertising Platform Introduction

11.9.4 Rocket Fuel Inc. Revenue in Programmatic Advertising Platform Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 Rocket Fuel Inc. Recent Development

11.10 MediaMath Inc.

11.10.1 MediaMath Inc. Company Details

11.10.2 MediaMath Inc. Business Overview

11.10.3 MediaMath Inc. Programmatic Advertising Platform Introduction

11.10.4 MediaMath Inc. Revenue in Programmatic Advertising Platform Business (2015-2020)

11.10.5 MediaMath Inc. Recent Development

11.11 IPONWEB Holding Limited (BidSwitch)

10.11.1 IPONWEB Holding Limited (BidSwitch) Company Details

10.11.2 IPONWEB Holding Limited (BidSwitch) Business Overview

10.11.3 IPONWEB Holding Limited (BidSwitch) Programmatic Advertising Platform Introduction

10.11.4 IPONWEB Holding Limited (BidSwitch) Revenue in Programmatic Advertising Platform Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 IPONWEB Holding Limited (BidSwitch) Recent Development

11.12 Between Digital

10.12.1 Between Digital Company Details

10.12.2 Between Digital Business Overview

10.12.3 Between Digital Programmatic Advertising Platform Introduction

10.12.4 Between Digital Revenue in Programmatic Advertising Platform Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Between Digital Recent Development

11.13 Fluct

10.13.1 Fluct Company Details

10.13.2 Fluct Business Overview

10.13.3 Fluct Programmatic Advertising Platform Introduction

10.13.4 Fluct Revenue in Programmatic Advertising Platform Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Fluct Recent Development

11.14 Adform

10.14.1 Adform Company Details

10.14.2 Adform Business Overview

10.14.3 Adform Programmatic Advertising Platform Introduction

10.14.4 Adform Revenue in Programmatic Advertising Platform Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Adform Recent Development

11.15 The Trade Desk

10.15.1 The Trade Desk Company Details

10.15.2 The Trade Desk Business Overview

10.15.3 The Trade Desk Programmatic Advertising Platform Introduction

10.15.4 The Trade Desk Revenue in Programmatic Advertising Platform Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 The Trade Desk Recent Development

11.16 Turn Inc.

10.16.1 Turn Inc. Company Details

10.16.2 Turn Inc. Business Overview

10.16.3 Turn Inc. Programmatic Advertising Platform Introduction

10.16.4 Turn Inc. Revenue in Programmatic Advertising Platform Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 Turn Inc. Recent Development

11.17 Beeswax

10.17.1 Beeswax Company Details

10.17.2 Beeswax Business Overview

10.17.3 Beeswax Programmatic Advertising Platform Introduction

10.17.4 Beeswax Revenue in Programmatic Advertising Platform Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 Beeswax Recent Development

11.18 Connexity, Inc.

10.18.1 Connexity, Inc. Company Details

10.18.2 Connexity, Inc. Business Overview

10.18.3 Connexity, Inc. Programmatic Advertising Platform Introduction

10.18.4 Connexity, Inc. Revenue in Programmatic Advertising Platform Business (2015-2020)

10.18.5 Connexity, Inc. Recent Development

11.19 Centro, Inc.

10.19.1 Centro, Inc. Company Details

10.19.2 Centro, Inc. Business Overview

10.19.3 Centro, Inc. Programmatic Advertising Platform Introduction

10.19.4 Centro, Inc. Revenue in Programmatic Advertising Platform Business (2015-2020)

10.19.5 Centro, Inc. Recent Development

11.20 RadiumOne, Inc.

10.20.1 RadiumOne, Inc. Company Details

10.20.2 RadiumOne, Inc. Business Overview

10.20.3 RadiumOne, Inc. Programmatic Advertising Platform Introduction

10.20.4 RadiumOne, Inc. Revenue in Programmatic Advertising Platform Business (2015-2020)

10.20.5 RadiumOne, Inc. Recent Development

12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

