Microservice Architecture Market Trend, Growth, COVID-19 Impact, Current Industry Figures and Forecast 2026

”

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Microservice Architecture Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Microservice Architecture market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Microservice Architecture market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Microservice Architecture market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Cognizant, International Business Machines Corporation (U.S), Microsoft Corporation, Datawire, Infosys Limited, Mulesoft, Software AG (Germany), Nginx Inc., Salesforce.Com, Inc., Market Segment by Product Type:

Inventory Microservice

Accounting Microservice

Shipping Microservice

Store Microservice

Microservice Architecture Market Segment by Application: Healthcare

BFSI

Government

IT & Telecommunication

Manufacturing

Retail

Energy & Utilities

Media & Entertainment

Others



Get PDF Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-request/136595/microservice-architecture For Customization in the Report Drop Your Query Here: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/136595/microservice-architecture

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Microservice Architecture market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Microservice Architecture market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Microservice Architecture industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Microservice Architecture market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Microservice Architecture market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Microservice Architecture market

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Market Analysis by Type

1.3.1 Global Microservice Architecture Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Inventory Microservice

1.3.3 Accounting Microservice

1.3.4 Shipping Microservice

1.3.5 Store Microservice

1.4 Market by Application

1.4.1 Global Microservice Architecture Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Healthcare

1.4.3 BFSI

1.4.4 Government

1.4.5 IT & Telecommunication

1.4.6 Manufacturing

1.4.7 Retail

1.4.8 Energy & Utilities

1.4.9 Media & Entertainment

1.4.10 Others

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Microservice Architecture Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Microservice Architecture Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Microservice Architecture Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Microservice Architecture Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Microservice Architecture Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Microservice Architecture Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Microservice Architecture Market Trends

2.3.2 Microservice Architecture Market Drivers

2.3.3 Microservice Architecture Market Challenges

2.3.4 Microservice Architecture Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Microservice Architecture Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Microservice Architecture Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Microservice Architecture Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Microservice Architecture Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Microservice Architecture Revenue

3.4 Global Microservice Architecture Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Microservice Architecture Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Microservice Architecture Revenue in 2019

3.5 Key Players Microservice Architecture Area Served

3.6 Key Players Microservice Architecture Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Microservice Architecture Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Microservice Architecture Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Microservice Architecture Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Microservice Architecture Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

5 Microservice Architecture Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Microservice Architecture Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Microservice Architecture Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Microservice Architecture Market Size (2015-2026)

6.2 North America Microservice Architecture Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 North America Microservice Architecture Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Microservice Architecture Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Microservice Architecture Market Size (2015-2026)

7.2 Europe Microservice Architecture Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Microservice Architecture Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Microservice Architecture Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Microservice Architecture Market Size (2015-2026)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Microservice Architecture Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Microservice Architecture Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Microservice Architecture Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Microservice Architecture Market Size (2015-2026)

9.2 Latin America Microservice Architecture Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Latin America Microservice Architecture Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9.4 Latin America Microservice Architecture Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Microservice Architecture Market Size (2015-2026)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Microservice Architecture Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Microservice Architecture Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Microservice Architecture Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE

11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Cognizant

11.1.1 Cognizant Company Details

11.1.2 Cognizant Business Overview

11.1.3 Cognizant Microservice Architecture Introduction

11.1.4 Cognizant Revenue in Microservice Architecture Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 Cognizant Recent Development

11.2 International Business Machines Corporation (U.S)

11.2.1 International Business Machines Corporation (U.S) Company Details

11.2.2 International Business Machines Corporation (U.S) Business Overview

11.2.3 International Business Machines Corporation (U.S) Microservice Architecture Introduction

11.2.4 International Business Machines Corporation (U.S) Revenue in Microservice Architecture Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 International Business Machines Corporation (U.S) Recent Development

11.3 Microsoft Corporation

11.3.1 Microsoft Corporation Company Details

11.3.2 Microsoft Corporation Business Overview

11.3.3 Microsoft Corporation Microservice Architecture Introduction

11.3.4 Microsoft Corporation Revenue in Microservice Architecture Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 Microsoft Corporation Recent Development

11.4 Datawire

11.4.1 Datawire Company Details

11.4.2 Datawire Business Overview

11.4.3 Datawire Microservice Architecture Introduction

11.4.4 Datawire Revenue in Microservice Architecture Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 Datawire Recent Development

11.5 Infosys Limited

11.5.1 Infosys Limited Company Details

11.5.2 Infosys Limited Business Overview

11.5.3 Infosys Limited Microservice Architecture Introduction

11.5.4 Infosys Limited Revenue in Microservice Architecture Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 Infosys Limited Recent Development

11.6 Mulesoft

11.6.1 Mulesoft Company Details

11.6.2 Mulesoft Business Overview

11.6.3 Mulesoft Microservice Architecture Introduction

11.6.4 Mulesoft Revenue in Microservice Architecture Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 Mulesoft Recent Development

11.7 Software AG (Germany)

11.7.1 Software AG (Germany) Company Details

11.7.2 Software AG (Germany) Business Overview

11.7.3 Software AG (Germany) Microservice Architecture Introduction

11.7.4 Software AG (Germany) Revenue in Microservice Architecture Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 Software AG (Germany) Recent Development

11.8 Nginx Inc.

11.8.1 Nginx Inc. Company Details

11.8.2 Nginx Inc. Business Overview

11.8.3 Nginx Inc. Microservice Architecture Introduction

11.8.4 Nginx Inc. Revenue in Microservice Architecture Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 Nginx Inc. Recent Development

11.9 Salesforce.Com, Inc.

11.9.1 Salesforce.Com, Inc. Company Details

11.9.2 Salesforce.Com, Inc. Business Overview

11.9.3 Salesforce.Com, Inc. Microservice Architecture Introduction

11.9.4 Salesforce.Com, Inc. Revenue in Microservice Architecture Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 Salesforce.Com, Inc. Recent Development

12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.

”