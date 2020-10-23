Oncology Biomarker Market Trend, Growth, COVID-19 Impact, Current Industry Figures and Forecast 2026

”

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Oncology Biomarker Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Oncology Biomarker market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Oncology Biomarker market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Oncology Biomarker market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Abbott Laboratories, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly and Company, F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Genomic Health, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Novartis AG, Merck & Co., Pfizer, Qiagen N.V., Market Segment by Product Type:

Lung Cancer

Breast Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Stomach Cancer

Market Segment by Application: Diagnostics

Drug Discovery And Development

Prognostics

Risk Assessment

Others



Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Oncology Biomarker market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Oncology Biomarker market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Oncology Biomarker industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Oncology Biomarker market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Oncology Biomarker market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Oncology Biomarker market

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Market Analysis by Type

1.3.1 Global Oncology Biomarker Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Lung Cancer

1.3.3 Breast Cancer

1.3.4 Colorectal Cancer

1.3.5 Prostate Cancer

1.3.6 Stomach Cancer

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Market by Application

1.4.1 Global Oncology Biomarker Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Diagnostics

1.4.3 Drug Discovery And Development

1.4.4 Prognostics

1.4.5 Risk Assessment

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Oncology Biomarker Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Oncology Biomarker Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Oncology Biomarker Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Oncology Biomarker Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Oncology Biomarker Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Oncology Biomarker Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Oncology Biomarker Market Trends

2.3.2 Oncology Biomarker Market Drivers

2.3.3 Oncology Biomarker Market Challenges

2.3.4 Oncology Biomarker Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Oncology Biomarker Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Oncology Biomarker Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Oncology Biomarker Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Oncology Biomarker Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Oncology Biomarker Revenue

3.4 Global Oncology Biomarker Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Oncology Biomarker Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Oncology Biomarker Revenue in 2019

3.5 Key Players Oncology Biomarker Area Served

3.6 Key Players Oncology Biomarker Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Oncology Biomarker Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Oncology Biomarker Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Oncology Biomarker Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Oncology Biomarker Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

5 Oncology Biomarker Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Oncology Biomarker Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Oncology Biomarker Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Oncology Biomarker Market Size (2015-2026)

6.2 North America Oncology Biomarker Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 North America Oncology Biomarker Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Oncology Biomarker Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Oncology Biomarker Market Size (2015-2026)

7.2 Europe Oncology Biomarker Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Oncology Biomarker Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Oncology Biomarker Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Oncology Biomarker Market Size (2015-2026)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Oncology Biomarker Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Oncology Biomarker Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Oncology Biomarker Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Oncology Biomarker Market Size (2015-2026)

9.2 Latin America Oncology Biomarker Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Latin America Oncology Biomarker Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9.4 Latin America Oncology Biomarker Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Oncology Biomarker Market Size (2015-2026)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Oncology Biomarker Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Oncology Biomarker Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Oncology Biomarker Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE

11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Abbott Laboratories

11.1.1 Abbott Laboratories Company Details

11.1.2 Abbott Laboratories Business Overview

11.1.3 Abbott Laboratories Oncology Biomarker Introduction

11.1.4 Abbott Laboratories Revenue in Oncology Biomarker Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 Abbott Laboratories Recent Development

11.2 Bristol-Myers Squibb

11.2.1 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Details

11.2.2 Bristol-Myers Squibb Business Overview

11.2.3 Bristol-Myers Squibb Oncology Biomarker Introduction

11.2.4 Bristol-Myers Squibb Revenue in Oncology Biomarker Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 Bristol-Myers Squibb Recent Development

11.3 Eli Lilly and Company

11.3.1 Eli Lilly and Company Company Details

11.3.2 Eli Lilly and Company Business Overview

11.3.3 Eli Lilly and Company Oncology Biomarker Introduction

11.3.4 Eli Lilly and Company Revenue in Oncology Biomarker Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 Eli Lilly and Company Recent Development

11.4 F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

11.4.1 F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Company Details

11.4.2 F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Business Overview

11.4.3 F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Oncology Biomarker Introduction

11.4.4 F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Revenue in Oncology Biomarker Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Recent Development

11.5 Genomic Health

11.5.1 Genomic Health Company Details

11.5.2 Genomic Health Business Overview

11.5.3 Genomic Health Oncology Biomarker Introduction

11.5.4 Genomic Health Revenue in Oncology Biomarker Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 Genomic Health Recent Development

11.6 GlaxoSmithKline plc

11.6.1 GlaxoSmithKline plc Company Details

11.6.2 GlaxoSmithKline plc Business Overview

11.6.3 GlaxoSmithKline plc Oncology Biomarker Introduction

11.6.4 GlaxoSmithKline plc Revenue in Oncology Biomarker Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 GlaxoSmithKline plc Recent Development

11.7 Novartis AG

11.7.1 Novartis AG Company Details

11.7.2 Novartis AG Business Overview

11.7.3 Novartis AG Oncology Biomarker Introduction

11.7.4 Novartis AG Revenue in Oncology Biomarker Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 Novartis AG Recent Development

11.8 Merck & Co.

11.8.1 Merck & Co. Company Details

11.8.2 Merck & Co. Business Overview

11.8.3 Merck & Co. Oncology Biomarker Introduction

11.8.4 Merck & Co. Revenue in Oncology Biomarker Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 Merck & Co. Recent Development

11.9 Pfizer

11.9.1 Pfizer Company Details

11.9.2 Pfizer Business Overview

11.9.3 Pfizer Oncology Biomarker Introduction

11.9.4 Pfizer Revenue in Oncology Biomarker Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 Pfizer Recent Development

11.10 Qiagen N.V.

11.10.1 Qiagen N.V. Company Details

11.10.2 Qiagen N.V. Business Overview

11.10.3 Qiagen N.V. Oncology Biomarker Introduction

11.10.4 Qiagen N.V. Revenue in Oncology Biomarker Business (2015-2020)

11.10.5 Qiagen N.V. Recent Development

12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

