Automotive Battery AfterMarket Trend, Growth, COVID-19 Impact, Current Industry Figures and Forecast 2026
LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Automotive Battery Aftermarket Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Automotive Battery After market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Automotive Battery After market.
The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Automotive Battery After market.
|Top Companies/Manufacturers:
Panasonic, Robert Bosch, A123 Systems, LLC, East Penn Manufacturing Company, EnerSys, Exide Technologies; Johnson Controls, NEC Corporation, Samsung SDI Co., Ltd., Tesla, Inc., Interstate Battery System of America, Inc., Delphi Technologies,
|Market Segment by Product Type:
Lithium-ion
Lead Acid
Nickel-based
Sodium-ion
|Market Segment by Application:
| LCV
M&HCV
Passenger Cars
Competitive Landscape
Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Automotive Battery After market.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Automotive Battery After market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Automotive Battery After industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Automotive Battery After market may face in the future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Automotive Battery After market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automotive Battery After market
TOC
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Market Analysis by Type
1.3.1 Global Automotive Battery Aftermarket Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.3.2 Lithium-ion
1.3.3 Lead Acid
1.3.4 Nickel-based
1.3.5 Sodium-ion
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Market by Application
1.4.1 Global Automotive Battery Aftermarket Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 LCV
1.4.3 M&HCV
1.4.4 Passenger Cars
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Automotive Battery Aftermarket Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Automotive Battery Aftermarket Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Automotive Battery Aftermarket Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Automotive Battery Aftermarket Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Automotive Battery Aftermarket Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Automotive Battery Aftermarket Industry Dynamic
2.3.1 Automotive Battery Aftermarket Market Trends
2.3.2 Automotive Battery Aftermarket Market Drivers
2.3.3 Automotive Battery Aftermarket Market Challenges
2.3.4 Automotive Battery Aftermarket Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Automotive Battery Aftermarket Players by Market Size
3.1.1 Global Top Automotive Battery Aftermarket Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Automotive Battery Aftermarket Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Automotive Battery Aftermarket Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Automotive Battery Aftermarket Revenue
3.4 Global Automotive Battery Aftermarket Market Concentration Ratio
3.4.1 Global Automotive Battery Aftermarket Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automotive Battery Aftermarket Revenue in 2019
3.5 Key Players Automotive Battery Aftermarket Area Served
3.6 Key Players Automotive Battery Aftermarket Product Solution and Service
3.7 Date of Enter into Automotive Battery Aftermarket Market
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Automotive Battery Aftermarket Breakdown Data by Type
4.1 Global Automotive Battery Aftermarket Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Automotive Battery Aftermarket Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)
5 Automotive Battery Aftermarket Breakdown Data by Application
5.1 Global Automotive Battery Aftermarket Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Automotive Battery Aftermarket Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)
6 North America
6.1 North America Automotive Battery Aftermarket Market Size (2015-2026)
6.2 North America Automotive Battery Aftermarket Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
6.3 North America Automotive Battery Aftermarket Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
6.4 North America Automotive Battery Aftermarket Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
6.4.1 United States
6.4.2 Canada
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Automotive Battery Aftermarket Market Size (2015-2026)
7.2 Europe Automotive Battery Aftermarket Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
7.3 Europe Automotive Battery Aftermarket Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
7.4 Europe Automotive Battery Aftermarket Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
7.4.1 Germany
7.4.2 France
7.4.3 U.K.
7.4.4 Italy
7.4.5 Russia
7.4.6 Nordic
8 Asia-Pacific
8.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Battery Aftermarket Market Size (2015-2026)
8.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Battery Aftermarket Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
8.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Battery Aftermarket Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
8.4 Asia-Pacific Automotive Battery Aftermarket Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
8.4.1 China
8.4.2 Japan
8.4.3 South Korea
8.4.4 Southeast Asia
8.4.5 India
8.4.6 Australia
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Automotive Battery Aftermarket Market Size (2015-2026)
9.2 Latin America Automotive Battery Aftermarket Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
9.3 Latin America Automotive Battery Aftermarket Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
9.4 Latin America Automotive Battery Aftermarket Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
9.4.1 Mexico
9.4.2 Brazil
10 Middle East & Africa
10.1 Middle East & Africa Automotive Battery Aftermarket Market Size (2015-2026)
10.2 Middle East & Africa Automotive Battery Aftermarket Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
10.3 Middle East & Africa Automotive Battery Aftermarket Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
10.4 Middle East & Africa Automotive Battery Aftermarket Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
10.4.1 Turkey
10.4.2 Saudi Arabia
10.4.3 UAE
11 Key Players Profiles
11.1 Panasonic
11.1.1 Panasonic Company Details
11.1.2 Panasonic Business Overview
11.1.3 Panasonic Automotive Battery Aftermarket Introduction
11.1.4 Panasonic Revenue in Automotive Battery Aftermarket Business (2015-2020))
11.1.5 Panasonic Recent Development
11.2 Robert Bosch
11.2.1 Robert Bosch Company Details
11.2.2 Robert Bosch Business Overview
11.2.3 Robert Bosch Automotive Battery Aftermarket Introduction
11.2.4 Robert Bosch Revenue in Automotive Battery Aftermarket Business (2015-2020)
11.2.5 Robert Bosch Recent Development
11.3 A123 Systems, LLC
11.3.1 A123 Systems, LLC Company Details
11.3.2 A123 Systems, LLC Business Overview
11.3.3 A123 Systems, LLC Automotive Battery Aftermarket Introduction
11.3.4 A123 Systems, LLC Revenue in Automotive Battery Aftermarket Business (2015-2020)
11.3.5 A123 Systems, LLC Recent Development
11.4 East Penn Manufacturing Company
11.4.1 East Penn Manufacturing Company Company Details
11.4.2 East Penn Manufacturing Company Business Overview
11.4.3 East Penn Manufacturing Company Automotive Battery Aftermarket Introduction
11.4.4 East Penn Manufacturing Company Revenue in Automotive Battery Aftermarket Business (2015-2020)
11.4.5 East Penn Manufacturing Company Recent Development
11.5 EnerSys
11.5.1 EnerSys Company Details
11.5.2 EnerSys Business Overview
11.5.3 EnerSys Automotive Battery Aftermarket Introduction
11.5.4 EnerSys Revenue in Automotive Battery Aftermarket Business (2015-2020)
11.5.5 EnerSys Recent Development
11.6 Exide Technologies; Johnson Controls
11.6.1 Exide Technologies; Johnson Controls Company Details
11.6.2 Exide Technologies; Johnson Controls Business Overview
11.6.3 Exide Technologies; Johnson Controls Automotive Battery Aftermarket Introduction
11.6.4 Exide Technologies; Johnson Controls Revenue in Automotive Battery Aftermarket Business (2015-2020)
11.6.5 Exide Technologies; Johnson Controls Recent Development
11.7 NEC Corporation
11.7.1 NEC Corporation Company Details
11.7.2 NEC Corporation Business Overview
11.7.3 NEC Corporation Automotive Battery Aftermarket Introduction
11.7.4 NEC Corporation Revenue in Automotive Battery Aftermarket Business (2015-2020)
11.7.5 NEC Corporation Recent Development
11.8 Samsung SDI Co., Ltd.
11.8.1 Samsung SDI Co., Ltd. Company Details
11.8.2 Samsung SDI Co., Ltd. Business Overview
11.8.3 Samsung SDI Co., Ltd. Automotive Battery Aftermarket Introduction
11.8.4 Samsung SDI Co., Ltd. Revenue in Automotive Battery Aftermarket Business (2015-2020)
11.8.5 Samsung SDI Co., Ltd. Recent Development
11.9 Tesla, Inc.
11.9.1 Tesla, Inc. Company Details
11.9.2 Tesla, Inc. Business Overview
11.9.3 Tesla, Inc. Automotive Battery Aftermarket Introduction
11.9.4 Tesla, Inc. Revenue in Automotive Battery Aftermarket Business (2015-2020)
11.9.5 Tesla, Inc. Recent Development
11.10 Interstate Battery System of America, Inc.
11.10.1 Interstate Battery System of America, Inc. Company Details
11.10.2 Interstate Battery System of America, Inc. Business Overview
11.10.3 Interstate Battery System of America, Inc. Automotive Battery Aftermarket Introduction
11.10.4 Interstate Battery System of America, Inc. Revenue in Automotive Battery Aftermarket Business (2015-2020)
11.10.5 Interstate Battery System of America, Inc. Recent Development
11.11 Delphi Technologies
10.11.1 Delphi Technologies Company Details
10.11.2 Delphi Technologies Business Overview
10.11.3 Delphi Technologies Automotive Battery Aftermarket Introduction
10.11.4 Delphi Technologies Revenue in Automotive Battery Aftermarket Business (2015-2020)
10.11.5 Delphi Technologies Recent Development
12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
13 Appendix
13.1 Research Methodology
13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.2 Data Source
13.2 Disclaimer
13.3 Author Details
