AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) Market Progresses, Global Trends, Size, Evolution Rate And Forecast 2020-2026 | ABB, Siemens, KSB (REEL)

The report titled Global AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: ABB, Siemens, KSB (REEL), Danfoss, Bonfiglioli, Oemer Motors, Relaoto, Mark Elektriks, Nidec Leroy-Somer

Market Segmentation by Product: 0-30 KW

30-100 KW

Above 100 KW



Market Segmentation by Application: Process Industries

Discrete Industries

Transportation



The AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) market?

Table of Contents:

6 AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) Market Overview

1.1 AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) Product Overview

1.2 AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 0-30 KW

1.2.2 30-100 KW

1.2.3 Above 100 KW

1.3 Global AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) by Application

4.1 AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) Segment by Application

4.1.1 Process Industries

4.1.2 Discrete Industries

4.1.3 Transportation

4.2 Global AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) by Application

4.5.2 Europe AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) by Application

4.5.4 Latin America AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) by Application

5 North America AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) Business

10.1 ABB

10.1.1 ABB Corporation Information

10.1.2 ABB Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 ABB AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 ABB AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) Products Offered

10.1.5 ABB Recent Development

10.2 Siemens

10.2.1 Siemens Corporation Information

10.2.2 Siemens Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Siemens AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 ABB AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) Products Offered

10.2.5 Siemens Recent Development

10.3 KSB (REEL)

10.3.1 KSB (REEL) Corporation Information

10.3.2 KSB (REEL) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 KSB (REEL) AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 KSB (REEL) AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) Products Offered

10.3.5 KSB (REEL) Recent Development

10.4 Danfoss

10.4.1 Danfoss Corporation Information

10.4.2 Danfoss Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Danfoss AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Danfoss AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) Products Offered

10.4.5 Danfoss Recent Development

10.5 Bonfiglioli

10.5.1 Bonfiglioli Corporation Information

10.5.2 Bonfiglioli Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Bonfiglioli AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Bonfiglioli AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) Products Offered

10.5.5 Bonfiglioli Recent Development

10.6 Oemer Motors

10.6.1 Oemer Motors Corporation Information

10.6.2 Oemer Motors Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Oemer Motors AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Oemer Motors AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) Products Offered

10.6.5 Oemer Motors Recent Development

10.7 Relaoto

10.7.1 Relaoto Corporation Information

10.7.2 Relaoto Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Relaoto AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Relaoto AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) Products Offered

10.7.5 Relaoto Recent Development

10.8 Mark Elektriks

10.8.1 Mark Elektriks Corporation Information

10.8.2 Mark Elektriks Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Mark Elektriks AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Mark Elektriks AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) Products Offered

10.8.5 Mark Elektriks Recent Development

10.9 Nidec Leroy-Somer

10.9.1 Nidec Leroy-Somer Corporation Information

10.9.2 Nidec Leroy-Somer Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Nidec Leroy-Somer AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Nidec Leroy-Somer AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) Products Offered

10.9.5 Nidec Leroy-Somer Recent Development

11 AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 AC Synchronous Reluctance Motors (SynRM) Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

