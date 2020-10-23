Rising Demand from Consumers to Push Sales of Uav Drones Market

The UAV drones have been developing over the years with enhanced design, improved data-processing capabilities and significant operating ranges and tenure. Small UAV drones are being used prominently in several commercial applications. This market is experiencing a substantial growth during the forecast period because of changes in government policies and increase in the number of exceptions permitted to the companies for the commercial use of UAV drones. The demand for UAV drones is prominently contributed by various commercial sectors such as inspection, surveying, military and homeland security, media and entertainment, precision agriculture etc. Demand for commercial applications is gradually increasing but currently the demand is significantly higher in for military applications.

In order to deliver the products to the customers in the minimal time span, various retailing and e-commerce companies have started using UAV drones. Moreover, one of the top e-commerce company suggested the allocation of separate airspace zone for the operation of the, UAV drones in order to deliver goods to the customers. However, implementation of such ideas are restrained by government regulations but are expected to become successful once allowed to be used into the market. Government of many countries are using these UAV drones in applications such as environmental studies, scientific research, infrastructure, law enforcement and in disaster management activities.

Because of the numerous benefits attained such as yield increase due to crop monitoring agriculture is expected to be the leading application over the forecast period. Global tech giants such as Google and Facebook are working hard to deliver flying internet access or hotspot facility in remotest areas with the help of solar powered UAV drones. Apart from all these retail segment and law enforcement applications, UAV drones are used in wild life patrolling, forest fire monitoring, high altitude imaging, natural hazards research and monitoring, soil moisture imaging, hyper spectral imaging etc.

In the overall commercial drone market, the major market is shared by the rotary blade type UAV drones because of its use in wide range of applications. Multi rotor UAV drones provide better flight control as it can have more than two or up to eight rotors and thus it can be used in aerial photography and surveillance.

Based on the product type the global UAV drone market is segmented into:

Fixed Wing

Rotary Blade

Nano

Hybrid

Based on the applications the global UAV drones market is segmented into:

Agriculture, Energy

Government

Media & Entertainment

In terms of geography, the global UAV drones market has been divided in to five key regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. The global UAV drones market is expected to register healthy CAGR during the forecast period. Due to the high production and growing application in commercial sector North America leads the global UAV drones industry. On account of the relaxation of regulations in European region, the commercial UAV drones market is anticipated to increase in law enforcement and agriculture industry considerably during the forecast period. Presence of huge agriculture industry in Asia Pacific region makes it a high potential market for UAV drones.

Some of the key players in the UAV drones market are Aero Vironment Inc., BAE Systems PLC, DJI, Draganfly, Elbit Systems Ltd., General Atomics, Israel Aerospace Industries, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman, Parrot SA, Textron Inc., The Boeing Company etc.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections done using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, type, machine size and end use.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, and regional markets exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

