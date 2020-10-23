Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) Market 2020: Potential growth, attractive valuation make it is a long-term investment | Know the COVID19 Impact | Top Players: IBM, Intel, Microsoft, Google, Apple, etc. | InForGrowth

The report titled “Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) industry. Growth of the overall Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The major players profiled in this report include

IBM

Intel

Microsoft

Google

Apple

General Electric (GE)

Baidu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

SparkCognition

Nuance Communications

InteliWISE

LG Electronics

Digital Reasoning Systems

Facebook

Salesforce

Amazon

SK Telecom

PointGrab

Tellmeplus

General Vision

DigitalGenius

Zebra Medical Vision. Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below: Based on Product Type Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) market is segmented into

Embedded Non-IoT Device

Embedded IoT Device

Others Based on Application Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) market is segmented into

