Fabric Conditioners Market : Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2019 to 2027

Essential Data included from the Fabric Conditioners Market research:

The Political and financial prognosis in various regions along with the influence on the Fabric Conditioners economy

Development Prospect of Fabric Conditioners market players at the growing markets

Current And future prospects of varied sections of this Fabric Conditioners economy

Y O Y Growth projection of those unique regional niches

Impact Of those many regulatory policies available in the Fabric Conditioners market in various regions

Marketplace Segments Covered from the Fabric Conditioners Market

And, the expansion growth capacity Promote price of each one of sub-segments and those segments is included from the accounts.

Competitive Landscape

Blended by perfume experts, the Honeysuckle & Sandalwood fabric conditioner, launched by Comfort, offers long-lasting fragrance, and super softness, while maintaining the shine and color of clothes. Aroma of rich sandalwood sweetened with honeysuckle, along with delicious hints of exotic frangipani and vanilla, are key ingredients of Comfort’s Honeysuckle & Sandalwood fabric conditioner.

Procter & Gamble Co. launched its first plant-based range of Downy fabric conditioners, designed and developed for protecting clothes against damage during wash. With this product, the company aims at encouraging consumers to incorporate plant-based products in their daily chores. These fabric conditioners are produced by using post-consumer recycled content (25%), and have been claimed to be 100% recyclable.

Unilever PLC, the U.K.-based leading company in the FMCG industry, operating through home care, beauty & personal care, and food & refreshment products. Overall revenues of Unilever PLC closed in on US$ 57 Bn in 2018. Unilever PLC has gained popularity as one of the largest producers of laundry care products, thereby contributing to the fabric conditioners industry to a significant extent.

Headquartered at Germany, Henkel AG & Co. KgaA has been a leading manufacturer and supplier of home and laundry care products. It has significantly contributed to the laundry and home care industry by offering fabric conditioners, softeners, detergents, kitchen & bath cleaners, scouring agents, and all-purpose cleaners. The revenues of the Henkel AG & Co, KgaA exceeded US$ 22 Bn in 2018.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, based in the U.K., has been one of the largest manufacturer of home, hygiene, and health products. Overall revenues of the company in 2018 crossed US$ 16 Bn. Identified as one of the prominent companies in the laundry care industry, Reckitt has launched various products including stain removals, fabric washing products, fabric conditioners and detergents.

The U.S.-based manufacturer and supplier of consumer products, Colgate-Palmolive Company operates via two main segments, namely, home, personal & oral care and pet nutrition. Laundry care products are also among major offerings of the company, including high-performance detergents and fabric conditioners. Total turnover of the Colgate-Palmolive company in 2018 surpassed US$ 15 Bn.

Additional Insights

Liquid Fabric Softeners Remain the Preferred Category

Liquid fabric conditioners have gained high popularity as most effective solutions for eliminating odors and reducing the static in clothing. Sales of liquid fabric conditioners have remained robust, despite their relatively greater cost, with revenues estimated at over US$ 4,200 Mn in 2018. Alternative uses of liquid fabric conditioners, including removal of hard water stains, and preventing static shocks, are further expected to favor their sales in the near future.

A key trend that has been gaining utter traction in the fabric conditioners market is growing adoption of dryer sheets. Greater affordability of dryer sheets in combating the static cling, while providing softness and fragrance to clothes, has been driving their demand among consumers.

Research Scope

Research Methodology

Intelligence and insights on the fabric conditioners market offered in this report are derived by using a robust, reliable research methodology. The methodology involves extensive primary interviews with leading industry players and opinion leaders, along with exhaustive secondary researches wherein insights are gained from credible databases. Information obtained from the primary interviews is further used for validating the insights gained from secondary researches. This report serves as an authentic information source for its readers, enabling them to make factual decisions for future growth of their businesses in the fabric conditioners market.

Research Methodology of this Report.

