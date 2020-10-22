Baby Milk Powder Market 2020 Predictable to Witness Sustainable Evolution with Abbott Nutrition, Nestle, Danone, Mead Johnson

The Global Baby Milk Powder Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2019-2027). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Major Players in Baby Milk Powder are:

Abbott Nutrition, Nestle, Danone, Mead Johnson, Kraft Heinz, Ella s Kitchen Group Ltd., Hero Group, Beech-Nut Nutrition Corporation, Semper AB, Mead Johnson Nutrition Company

Definition:

Baby Milk Powder is a dried form of milk which has a longer shelf life than the liquid form. It is specially used for babies and also used in food, health and biotechnology. As these products provides nutrition and calories, the parents has increased use of packaged foods. The health concerns and malnutrition cases are driving the market.

Baby Milk Powder Market Segmentation and Market Data-Breakdown:

Study by Type (Infant Milk, Follow-on-Milk, Specialty Baby Milk, Growing-up Milk, By Ingredient, Carbohydrate, Fat, Protein, Minerals, Vitamins, Others), Application (Infant Under 6 Months, Infant Between 6 And 12 Months, Infant Between 12 And 36 Months, Infant Above 3 Years Old), Distribution channels (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Health Stores / Pharmacies, Convenience Stores, Online Stores, Others)

Market Influencing Trends:

Spreading awareness about the nutritional content in milk powder

Growing e-commerce industry as it is a convenient way to purchase the products

Market Drivers:

Rising employment for women is driving the market

Increasing disposable income in economies like India and china

Market Opportunity:

Growing food and infant formula markets in China and India

Aggressive marketing by key players has created an opportunity

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

