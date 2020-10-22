Software Defined Storage Market is Booming Worldwide with IBM,  Oracle Corporation, Microsoft

The Global Software Defined Storage Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2019-2027). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Major Players in Software Defined Storage are:

IBM, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, HP, Cisco, Dell, NetApp Inc., Fujitsu Limited, Genetec Inc., VMWare Inc. , Hitachi Data Systems

Definition:

Software defined storage (SDS) is a computer data storage software that describes data storage managing as well as policy-based provisioning. A software-defined storage environment may also offer policy management for features including data duplication, thin provisioning, replication, snapshots and backup. SDS has several benefits including improved system performance, web facilitation, and reducing maintenance cost, that have increased demand for SDS. Software defined storage display benefits of less cost of construction of data centers, energy saving, and operational ease. Increasing in data pool will help to boost global software defined storage market.

The global software defined storage market is fairly fragmented. Entrance of new players with deep pockets is likely to lead to vast hierarchical changes in the SDS market. This, sideways with advanced technological competences is likely to lead to strategic collaborations as well as partnerships. To help customers need to expand their market position, offers information on the services offered by various companies. Furthermore, competitive market environment and downtime avoidance of storage infrastructure offer broader opportunity for the software defined storage market to grow.

Software Defined Storage Market Segmentation and Market Data-Breakdown:

Study by Usage (Data Back up and Disaster recovery, Surveillance, Storage Provisioning, Others), Software (Software-Defined Storage Controller Software, Software-Defined Storage Server, Storage Hypervisor, Data Security, Data Management, Others), Organization Size (Small and Medium Enterprises (SMES), Large Enterprises), End User (BFSI, Telecom, Manufacturing, Education, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare, High Tech, Others)

Market Influencing Trends:

Up Surging Adoption of Big Data Based Technology

Rise of Software-Defined (SD) Concept and Cost Optimization in Managing Hardware

Market Drivers:

Growing Awareness to Adopt Dependable Back-Up Data Storage Programs

Increasing Awareness among Individuals for Market-Based Services

Market Opportunity:

Rising Adoption of Hybrid Cloud Storage System

Increasing Need of Product Innovations

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

– Key Strategic Developments: Strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors.

– Key Market Features: Including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

– Analytical Tools: The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Extract from Table of Content:

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

1.1 360 Degree Synopsis

1.2 Market value (US$ million).

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors

3.1 Strategies adopted by key market participants and factors that have turned into success.

3.2 Additional viewpoint on global average pricing analysis benchmark, and consumer’s sentiments’ analysis.

Chapter 04 – Covid-19 Crisis Analysis on Global Software Defined Storage Market

Chapter 05 – Global Software Defined Storage Market – Pricing Analysis

Chapter 06 – Global Software Defined Storage Market Background

6.1 Macroeconomic factors affecting the Global Software Defined Storage market

6.2 Explore supply chain and value chain analysis.

6.3 In-depth information about the market dynamics and their consequences.

Chapter 07 — Global Software Defined Storage Market Segmentation

Chapter 08 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Global Software Defined Storage Market

Chapter 09 – Global Software Defined Storage Market Structure Analysis

Chapter 10 – Global Software Defined Storage Market Competitive Analysis

10.1 Market Concentration Rate

10.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

10.3 Heat Map Analysis

10.4 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

Chapter 11 – Assumptions and Acronyms

Chapter 12 – Research Methodology

