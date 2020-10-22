Aircraft Towbars Market Industry Analysis, Trend and Growth, 2018 to 2028

Global Aircraft Towbars Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

Fact.MR’s report on the aircraft towbar market offers holistic intelligence on demand and supply trends of aircraft towbar worldwide, along with an in-depth assessment on the aircraft towbar market’s competitive landscape. Comprehensive data on prominent as well as emerging aircraft towbar manufacturers has been offered, along with analysis on their company overview, product overview, key financials and key developments. Key aircraft towbar market players profiled in the report include Tronair, Brackett Aircraft Company Inc., K&M Airporttechnik, Techman-Head Group, and others.

Some of the key developments made by leading players in aircraft towbar market include:

The HT-60A Towbar by AERO SPECIALTIES, which is a lightweight aluminum-based model designed for continuous ramp use. The HT-60A can be disassembled into two parts for easy transportation, while the pneumatic wheels mounted rid the hassle of moving to and from aircrafts.

ATA-9 by Tronair, which come in diverse range including custom, narrow & wide-body, snap-back, portable and multi-head. These models are made available for single-engine, light aircrafts. Resilience and dependability are key attributes of these models that Tronair claims to be incontestable.

The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) defines aircraft towbar as a GSE that hooks or clamps onto nosewheel of tricycle-gear airplane. While for airplanes with steerable nosewheel, aircraft towbar can be clamped onto the nosewheel strut. Aircraft towbar is majorly categorized into multi-head aircraft towbar and universal aircraft towbar, while the driving mechanism of aircraft towbar is classified into conventional and electric variants.

The report provides a systematic representation of important segments in the aircraft towbar market, with the help of a taxonomy table. The aircraft towbar market is primarily segmented in terms of product type, material type, aircraft type, tow-head type, towbar mechanism, and region. Multi-head aircraft towbar and standard/universal aircraft towbars are key product type segments analyzed in the aircraft towbar market. The report classified the materials used for production of aircraft towbars into aluminum and steel. Aircraft types analyzed in the aircraft towbar market include executive jet, civil aircraft, cargo aircraft, and military aircraft. Shear pin and clamp are the two tow-head types examined in the aircraft towbar market. The report segments the towhead mechanism of aircraft towbars into conventional and electric. The report has categorized the aircraft towbar market regionally into CIS & Russia, Japan, Middle East & Africa, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Europe, Latin America, and North America.

The report offers an in-depth assessment on the aircraft towbar market, which is based on a tested & proven research methodology, which involves comprehensive primary and secondary research approaches. These research methods have helped in arriving at important numbers for the aircraft towbar market. Data collected on the aircraft towbar market by these researches go through several validation funnels, examination and re-examination, prior to their inclusion in the report.

Credibility of the statistics evaluated and data acquired on the aircraft towbar market, bases itself on unique nature of Fact.MR’s research methodology, which claims ensuring greater accuracy and provision of authentic data. Intelligence obtained from opinion leaders and industry experts in the aircraft towbar market have been extrapolated, meanwhile contemplation of the data has allowed analysts to develop this analytic and insightful report on the aircraft towbar market.

