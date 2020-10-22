First Aid Tapes Market Trend, Analysis, COVID-19 Impact, Forecast 2026 | Top Players: 3M, Band-Aid, Johnson & Johnson, RockTape

”

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global First Aid Tapes Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global First Aid Tapes market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global First Aid Tapes market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global First Aid Tapes market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

3M

Band-Aid

Johnson & Johnson

RockTape

Smith & Nephew

Medtronic

Nitto Medical

Cardinal Health

Henkel

Beiersdorf

Udaipur Surgicals

Medline Medical

McKesson

Dukal Corporation

Curad

Winner Medical

Shandong Qiaopai Group

Shandong Cheerain Medical

Market Segment by Product Type:

Medical Breathable Non-woven Tape

Medical Breathable PE Tape

Medical Rayon Tape

Easy-tear Non-woven Cloth Tape

Zinc Oxide Adhesive Cloth Tape

Other

Market Segment by Application:

Hospitals

Home Care

ASCs

Other



Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global First Aid Tapes market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the First Aid Tapes market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the First Aid Tapes industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global First Aid Tapes market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global First Aid Tapes market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global First Aid Tapes market

TOC

1 First Aid Tapes Market Overview

1.1 First Aid Tapes Product Overview

1.2 First Aid Tapes Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Medical Breathable Non-woven Tape

1.2.2 Medical Breathable PE Tape

1.2.3 Medical Rayon Tape

1.2.4 Easy-tear Non-woven Cloth Tape

1.2.5 Zinc Oxide Adhesive Cloth Tape

1.2.6 Other

1.3 Global First Aid Tapes Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global First Aid Tapes Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global First Aid Tapes Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global First Aid Tapes Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global First Aid Tapes Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global First Aid Tapes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global First Aid Tapes Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global First Aid Tapes Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global First Aid Tapes Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global First Aid Tapes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America First Aid Tapes Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe First Aid Tapes Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific First Aid Tapes Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America First Aid Tapes Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa First Aid Tapes Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global First Aid Tapes Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by First Aid Tapes Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by First Aid Tapes Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players First Aid Tapes Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers First Aid Tapes Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 First Aid Tapes Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 First Aid Tapes Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by First Aid Tapes Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in First Aid Tapes as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into First Aid Tapes Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers First Aid Tapes Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global First Aid Tapes by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global First Aid Tapes Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global First Aid Tapes Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global First Aid Tapes Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global First Aid Tapes Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global First Aid Tapes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global First Aid Tapes Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global First Aid Tapes Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global First Aid Tapes Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global First Aid Tapes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global First Aid Tapes by Application

4.1 First Aid Tapes Segment by Application

4.1.1 Hospitals

4.1.2 Home Care

4.1.3 ASCs

4.1.4 Other

4.2 Global First Aid Tapes Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global First Aid Tapes Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global First Aid Tapes Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions First Aid Tapes Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America First Aid Tapes by Application

4.5.2 Europe First Aid Tapes by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific First Aid Tapes by Application

4.5.4 Latin America First Aid Tapes by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa First Aid Tapes by Application

5 North America First Aid Tapes Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America First Aid Tapes Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America First Aid Tapes Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America First Aid Tapes Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America First Aid Tapes Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe First Aid Tapes Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe First Aid Tapes Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe First Aid Tapes Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe First Aid Tapes Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe First Aid Tapes Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific First Aid Tapes Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific First Aid Tapes Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific First Aid Tapes Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific First Aid Tapes Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific First Aid Tapes Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America First Aid Tapes Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America First Aid Tapes Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America First Aid Tapes Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America First Aid Tapes Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America First Aid Tapes Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa First Aid Tapes Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa First Aid Tapes Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa First Aid Tapes Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa First Aid Tapes Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa First Aid Tapes Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in First Aid Tapes Business

10.1 3M

10.1.1 3M Corporation Information

10.1.2 3M Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 3M First Aid Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 3M First Aid Tapes Products Offered

10.1.5 3M Recent Developments

10.2 Band-Aid

10.2.1 Band-Aid Corporation Information

10.2.2 Band-Aid Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Band-Aid First Aid Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 3M First Aid Tapes Products Offered

10.2.5 Band-Aid Recent Developments

10.3 Johnson & Johnson

10.3.1 Johnson & Johnson Corporation Information

10.3.2 Johnson & Johnson Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Johnson & Johnson First Aid Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Johnson & Johnson First Aid Tapes Products Offered

10.3.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Developments

10.4 RockTape

10.4.1 RockTape Corporation Information

10.4.2 RockTape Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 RockTape First Aid Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 RockTape First Aid Tapes Products Offered

10.4.5 RockTape Recent Developments

10.5 Smith & Nephew

10.5.1 Smith & Nephew Corporation Information

10.5.2 Smith & Nephew Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Smith & Nephew First Aid Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Smith & Nephew First Aid Tapes Products Offered

10.5.5 Smith & Nephew Recent Developments

10.6 Medtronic

10.6.1 Medtronic Corporation Information

10.6.2 Medtronic Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Medtronic First Aid Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Medtronic First Aid Tapes Products Offered

10.6.5 Medtronic Recent Developments

10.7 Nitto Medical

10.7.1 Nitto Medical Corporation Information

10.7.2 Nitto Medical Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Nitto Medical First Aid Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Nitto Medical First Aid Tapes Products Offered

10.7.5 Nitto Medical Recent Developments

10.8 Cardinal Health

10.8.1 Cardinal Health Corporation Information

10.8.2 Cardinal Health Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Cardinal Health First Aid Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Cardinal Health First Aid Tapes Products Offered

10.8.5 Cardinal Health Recent Developments

10.9 Henkel

10.9.1 Henkel Corporation Information

10.9.2 Henkel Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Henkel First Aid Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Henkel First Aid Tapes Products Offered

10.9.5 Henkel Recent Developments

10.10 Beiersdorf

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 First Aid Tapes Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Beiersdorf First Aid Tapes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Beiersdorf Recent Developments

10.11 Udaipur Surgicals

10.11.1 Udaipur Surgicals Corporation Information

10.11.2 Udaipur Surgicals Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 Udaipur Surgicals First Aid Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Udaipur Surgicals First Aid Tapes Products Offered

10.11.5 Udaipur Surgicals Recent Developments

10.12 Medline Medical

10.12.1 Medline Medical Corporation Information

10.12.2 Medline Medical Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 Medline Medical First Aid Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Medline Medical First Aid Tapes Products Offered

10.12.5 Medline Medical Recent Developments

10.13 McKesson

10.13.1 McKesson Corporation Information

10.13.2 McKesson Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 McKesson First Aid Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 McKesson First Aid Tapes Products Offered

10.13.5 McKesson Recent Developments

10.14 Dukal Corporation

10.14.1 Dukal Corporation Corporation Information

10.14.2 Dukal Corporation Description, Business Overview

10.14.3 Dukal Corporation First Aid Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Dukal Corporation First Aid Tapes Products Offered

10.14.5 Dukal Corporation Recent Developments

10.15 Curad

10.15.1 Curad Corporation Information

10.15.2 Curad Description, Business Overview

10.15.3 Curad First Aid Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Curad First Aid Tapes Products Offered

10.15.5 Curad Recent Developments

10.16 Winner Medical

10.16.1 Winner Medical Corporation Information

10.16.2 Winner Medical Description, Business Overview

10.16.3 Winner Medical First Aid Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Winner Medical First Aid Tapes Products Offered

10.16.5 Winner Medical Recent Developments

10.17 Shandong Qiaopai Group

10.17.1 Shandong Qiaopai Group Corporation Information

10.17.2 Shandong Qiaopai Group Description, Business Overview

10.17.3 Shandong Qiaopai Group First Aid Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Shandong Qiaopai Group First Aid Tapes Products Offered

10.17.5 Shandong Qiaopai Group Recent Developments

10.18 Shandong Cheerain Medical

10.18.1 Shandong Cheerain Medical Corporation Information

10.18.2 Shandong Cheerain Medical Description, Business Overview

10.18.3 Shandong Cheerain Medical First Aid Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Shandong Cheerain Medical First Aid Tapes Products Offered

10.18.5 Shandong Cheerain Medical Recent Developments

11 First Aid Tapes Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 First Aid Tapes Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 First Aid Tapes Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 First Aid Tapes Industry Trends

11.4.2 First Aid Tapes Market Drivers

11.4.3 First Aid Tapes Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

