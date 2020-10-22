Topical Skin Adhesive Market Trend, Analysis, COVID-19 Impact, Forecast 2026 | Top Players: J&J (Ethicon), Medtronic, Advanced Medical Solutions

”

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Topical Skin Adhesive Market Research Report 2020. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Topical Skin Adhesive market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Topical Skin Adhesive market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Topical Skin Adhesive market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

J&J (Ethicon)

Medtronic

Advanced Medical Solutions

Medline

B. Braun (Aesculap)

Chemence Medical

Adhezion Biomedical

Compont Medical Devices

GluStitch

Meyer-Haake

Cartell Chemical

Market Segment by Product Type:

2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Adhesive

N-2-Butyl-Cyanoacrylate Adhesive

2-Ethyl-Cyanoacrylate Adhesive

2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate & N-2-Butyl-Cyanoacrylate

Market Segment by Application:

Integumentary System Surgery

Minimally Invasive Surgery

Others



Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Topical Skin Adhesive market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Topical Skin Adhesive market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Topical Skin Adhesive industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Topical Skin Adhesive market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Topical Skin Adhesive market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Topical Skin Adhesive market

TOC

1 Topical Skin Adhesive Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Topical Skin Adhesive

1.2 Topical Skin Adhesive Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Topical Skin Adhesive Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Adhesive

1.2.3 N-2-Butyl-Cyanoacrylate Adhesive

1.2.4 2-Ethyl-Cyanoacrylate Adhesive

1.2.5 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate & N-2-Butyl-Cyanoacrylate

1.3 Topical Skin Adhesive Segment by Application

1.3.1 Topical Skin Adhesive Sales Comparison by Application: (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Integumentary System Surgery

1.3.3 Minimally Invasive Surgery

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Topical Skin Adhesive Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Topical Skin Adhesive Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Topical Skin Adhesive Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Topical Skin Adhesive Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2 Global Topical Skin Adhesive Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Topical Skin Adhesive Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Topical Skin Adhesive Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Topical Skin Adhesive Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Topical Skin Adhesive Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Topical Skin Adhesive Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Topical Skin Adhesive Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Topical Skin Adhesive Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Topical Skin Adhesive Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Topical Skin Adhesive Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Topical Skin Adhesive Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Topical Skin Adhesive Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Topical Skin Adhesive Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Topical Skin Adhesive Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Topical Skin Adhesive Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Topical Skin Adhesive Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Topical Skin Adhesive Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Topical Skin Adhesive Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Topical Skin Adhesive Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Topical Skin Adhesive Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Topical Skin Adhesive Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Topical Skin Adhesive Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Topical Skin Adhesive Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Topical Skin Adhesive Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Topical Skin Adhesive Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Topical Skin Adhesive Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global Topical Skin Adhesive Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Topical Skin Adhesive Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Topical Skin Adhesive Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Topical Skin Adhesive Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Topical Skin Adhesive Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Topical Skin Adhesive Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Topical Skin Adhesive Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Topical Skin Adhesive Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Topical Skin Adhesive Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Topical Skin Adhesive Business

6.1 J&J (Ethicon)

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 J&J (Ethicon) Description, Business Overview

6.1.3 J&J (Ethicon) Topical Skin Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 J&J (Ethicon) Products Offered

6.1.5 J&J (Ethicon) Recent Development

6.2 Medtronic

6.2.1 Medtronic Corporation Information

6.2.2 Medtronic Description, Business Overview

6.2.3 Medtronic Topical Skin Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Medtronic Products Offered

6.2.5 Medtronic Recent Development

6.3 Advanced Medical Solutions

6.3.1 Advanced Medical Solutions Corporation Information

6.3.2 Advanced Medical Solutions Description, Business Overview

6.3.3 Advanced Medical Solutions Topical Skin Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Advanced Medical Solutions Products Offered

6.3.5 Advanced Medical Solutions Recent Development

6.4 Medline

6.4.1 Medline Corporation Information

6.4.2 Medline Description, Business Overview

6.4.3 Medline Topical Skin Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Medline Products Offered

6.4.5 Medline Recent Development

6.5 B. Braun (Aesculap)

6.5.1 B. Braun (Aesculap) Corporation Information

6.5.2 B. Braun (Aesculap) Description, Business Overview

6.5.3 B. Braun (Aesculap) Topical Skin Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 B. Braun (Aesculap) Products Offered

6.5.5 B. Braun (Aesculap) Recent Development

6.6 Chemence Medical

6.6.1 Chemence Medical Corporation Information

6.6.2 Chemence Medical Description, Business Overview

6.6.3 Chemence Medical Topical Skin Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Chemence Medical Products Offered

6.6.5 Chemence Medical Recent Development

6.7 Adhezion Biomedical

6.6.1 Adhezion Biomedical Corporation Information

6.6.2 Adhezion Biomedical Description, Business Overview

6.6.3 Adhezion Biomedical Topical Skin Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Adhezion Biomedical Products Offered

6.7.5 Adhezion Biomedical Recent Development

6.8 Compont Medical Devices

6.8.1 Compont Medical Devices Corporation Information

6.8.2 Compont Medical Devices Description, Business Overview

6.8.3 Compont Medical Devices Topical Skin Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Compont Medical Devices Products Offered

6.8.5 Compont Medical Devices Recent Development

6.9 GluStitch

6.9.1 GluStitch Corporation Information

6.9.2 GluStitch Description, Business Overview

6.9.3 GluStitch Topical Skin Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 GluStitch Products Offered

6.9.5 GluStitch Recent Development

6.10 Meyer-Haake

6.10.1 Meyer-Haake Corporation Information

6.10.2 Meyer-Haake Description, Business Overview

6.10.3 Meyer-Haake Topical Skin Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Meyer-Haake Products Offered

6.10.5 Meyer-Haake Recent Development

6.11 Cartell Chemical

6.11.1 Cartell Chemical Corporation Information

6.11.2 Cartell Chemical Topical Skin Adhesive Description, Business Overview

6.11.3 Cartell Chemical Topical Skin Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 Cartell Chemical Products Offered

6.11.5 Cartell Chemical Recent Development

7 Topical Skin Adhesive Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Topical Skin Adhesive Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Topical Skin Adhesive

7.4 Topical Skin Adhesive Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Topical Skin Adhesive Distributors List

8.3 Topical Skin Adhesive Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Topical Skin Adhesive Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Topical Skin Adhesive by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Topical Skin Adhesive by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Topical Skin Adhesive Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Topical Skin Adhesive by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Topical Skin Adhesive by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Topical Skin Adhesive Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Topical Skin Adhesive by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Topical Skin Adhesive by Region (2021-2026)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

