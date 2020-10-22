Antibody-drug Conjugates Market Trend, Analysis, COVID-19 Impact, Forecast 2026 | Top Players: ImmunoGen, Seattle Genetics, Roche, Takeda

”

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Antibody-drug Conjugates Market Research Report 2020. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Antibody-drug Conjugates market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Antibody-drug Conjugates market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Antibody-drug Conjugates market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

ImmunoGen

Seattle Genetics

Roche

Takeda

Market Segment by Product Type:

Adcetris

Kadcyla

Market Segment by Application:

Breast Cancer

Lymphoma



Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Antibody-drug Conjugates market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Antibody-drug Conjugates market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Antibody-drug Conjugates industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Antibody-drug Conjugates market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Antibody-drug Conjugates market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Antibody-drug Conjugates market

TOC

1 Antibody-drug Conjugates Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Antibody-drug Conjugates

1.2 Antibody-drug Conjugates Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Antibody-drug Conjugates Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Adcetris

1.2.3 Kadcyla

1.3 Antibody-drug Conjugates Segment by Application

1.3.1 Antibody-drug Conjugates Sales Comparison by Application: (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Breast Cancer

1.3.3 Lymphoma

1.4 Global Antibody-drug Conjugates Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Antibody-drug Conjugates Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Antibody-drug Conjugates Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Antibody-drug Conjugates Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2 Global Antibody-drug Conjugates Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Antibody-drug Conjugates Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Antibody-drug Conjugates Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Antibody-drug Conjugates Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Antibody-drug Conjugates Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Antibody-drug Conjugates Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Antibody-drug Conjugates Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Antibody-drug Conjugates Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Antibody-drug Conjugates Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Antibody-drug Conjugates Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Antibody-drug Conjugates Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Antibody-drug Conjugates Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Antibody-drug Conjugates Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Antibody-drug Conjugates Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Antibody-drug Conjugates Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Antibody-drug Conjugates Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Antibody-drug Conjugates Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Antibody-drug Conjugates Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Antibody-drug Conjugates Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Antibody-drug Conjugates Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Antibody-drug Conjugates Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Antibody-drug Conjugates Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Antibody-drug Conjugates Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Antibody-drug Conjugates Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Antibody-drug Conjugates Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Antibody-drug Conjugates Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global Antibody-drug Conjugates Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Antibody-drug Conjugates Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Antibody-drug Conjugates Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Antibody-drug Conjugates Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Antibody-drug Conjugates Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Antibody-drug Conjugates Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Antibody-drug Conjugates Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Antibody-drug Conjugates Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Antibody-drug Conjugates Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Antibody-drug Conjugates Business

6.1 ImmunoGen

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 ImmunoGen Description, Business Overview

6.1.3 ImmunoGen Antibody-drug Conjugates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 ImmunoGen Products Offered

6.1.5 ImmunoGen Recent Development

6.2 Seattle Genetics

6.2.1 Seattle Genetics Corporation Information

6.2.2 Seattle Genetics Description, Business Overview

6.2.3 Seattle Genetics Antibody-drug Conjugates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Seattle Genetics Products Offered

6.2.5 Seattle Genetics Recent Development

6.3 Roche

6.3.1 Roche Corporation Information

6.3.2 Roche Description, Business Overview

6.3.3 Roche Antibody-drug Conjugates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Roche Products Offered

6.3.5 Roche Recent Development

6.4 Takeda

6.4.1 Takeda Corporation Information

6.4.2 Takeda Description, Business Overview

6.4.3 Takeda Antibody-drug Conjugates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Takeda Products Offered

6.4.5 Takeda Recent Development

7 Antibody-drug Conjugates Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Antibody-drug Conjugates Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Antibody-drug Conjugates

7.4 Antibody-drug Conjugates Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Antibody-drug Conjugates Distributors List

8.3 Antibody-drug Conjugates Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Antibody-drug Conjugates Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Antibody-drug Conjugates by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Antibody-drug Conjugates by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Antibody-drug Conjugates Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Antibody-drug Conjugates by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Antibody-drug Conjugates by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Antibody-drug Conjugates Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Antibody-drug Conjugates by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Antibody-drug Conjugates by Region (2021-2026)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

