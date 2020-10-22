Travelers Vaccines Market Trend, Analysis, COVID-19 Impact, Forecast 2026 | Top Players: GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi Pasteur, Merck, Pfizer

”

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Travelers Vaccines Market Research Report 2020. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Travelers Vaccines market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Travelers Vaccines market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Travelers Vaccines market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

GlaxoSmithKline

Sanofi Pasteur

Merck

Pfizer

CNBG

Sanofi Pasteur MSD

Serum Institute of India

Biokangtai

Market Segment by Product Type:

Meningococcal Vaccine

Japanese Encephalitis Vaccine

Yellow Fever Vaccine

Hepatitis Vaccine

Cholera Vaccine

Other

By End Users:

Tourists

Students

Workers

Others

Competitive Landscape

The analysts have provided a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape of the global Travelers Vaccines market with the company market structure and market share analysis of the top players. The innovative trends and developments, mergers and acquisitions, product portfolio, and new product innovation to provide a dashboard view of the market, ultimately providing the readers accurate measure of the current market developments, business strategies, and key financials.

Market Segment by Application: A vaccine is a biological preparation that improves immunity to a particular disease. A vaccine typically contains an agent that resembles a disease-causing microorganism, and is often made from weakened or killed forms of the microbe, its toxins or one of its surface proteins. The agent stimulates the body’s immune system to recognize the agent as foreign, destroy it, and remember it, so that the immune system can more easily recognize and destroy any of these microorganisms that it later encounters.

Travelers are at increased risk for several infections, including familiar infections such as measles that are widely distributed but more common in developing countries. Travelers Vaccines can markedly decrease the risk for many of these infections and are an important part of pretravel preparation.

In this report, the travelers vaccines mainly covers vaccine for hepatitis A, hepatitis B, rabies, typhoid fever, yellow fever, Japanese encephalitis, meningococcal meningitis, cholera, etc.

The classification of Travelers Vaccines includes Meningococcal Vaccine, Japanese Encephalitis Vaccine, Yellow Fever Vaccine, Hepatitis Vaccine, Cholera Vaccine and other vaccines. The proportion of Hepatitis Vaccine in 2016 is about 28.94%, the proportion of Japanese Encephalitis Vaccine in 2016 is about 15.67%, and the proportion of other vaccine in 2016 is about 24.55%.

The

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Travelers Vaccines market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Travelers Vaccines market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Travelers Vaccines industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Travelers Vaccines market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Travelers Vaccines market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Travelers Vaccines market

TOC

1 Travelers Vaccines Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Travelers Vaccines

1.2 Travelers Vaccines Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Travelers Vaccines Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Meningococcal Vaccine

1.2.3 Japanese Encephalitis Vaccine

1.2.4 Yellow Fever Vaccine

1.2.5 Hepatitis Vaccine

1.2.6 Cholera Vaccine

1.2.7 Other

1.3 Travelers Vaccines Segment by End Users

1.3.1 Travelers Vaccines Sales Comparison by End Users: (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Tourists

1.3.3 Students

1.3.4 Workers

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Travelers Vaccines Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Travelers Vaccines Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Travelers Vaccines Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Travelers Vaccines Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2 Global Travelers Vaccines Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Travelers Vaccines Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Travelers Vaccines Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Travelers Vaccines Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Travelers Vaccines Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Travelers Vaccines Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Travelers Vaccines Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Travelers Vaccines Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Travelers Vaccines Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Travelers Vaccines Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Travelers Vaccines Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Travelers Vaccines Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Travelers Vaccines Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Travelers Vaccines Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Travelers Vaccines Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Travelers Vaccines Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Travelers Vaccines Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Travelers Vaccines Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Travelers Vaccines Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Travelers Vaccines Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Travelers Vaccines Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Travelers Vaccines Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Travelers Vaccines Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Travelers Vaccines Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Travelers Vaccines Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Travelers Vaccines Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global Travelers Vaccines Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Travelers Vaccines Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Travelers Vaccines Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Travelers Vaccines Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Travelers Vaccines Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Travelers Vaccines Historic Market Analysis by End Users

5.1 Global Travelers Vaccines Sales Market Share by End Users (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Travelers Vaccines Revenue Market Share by End Users (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Travelers Vaccines Price by End Users (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Travelers Vaccines Business

6.1 GlaxoSmithKline

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 GlaxoSmithKline Description, Business Overview

6.1.3 GlaxoSmithKline Travelers Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 GlaxoSmithKline Products Offered

6.1.5 GlaxoSmithKline Recent Development

6.2 Sanofi Pasteur

6.2.1 Sanofi Pasteur Corporation Information

6.2.2 Sanofi Pasteur Description, Business Overview

6.2.3 Sanofi Pasteur Travelers Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Sanofi Pasteur Products Offered

6.2.5 Sanofi Pasteur Recent Development

6.3 Merck

6.3.1 Merck Corporation Information

6.3.2 Merck Description, Business Overview

6.3.3 Merck Travelers Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Merck Products Offered

6.3.5 Merck Recent Development

6.4 Pfizer

6.4.1 Pfizer Corporation Information

6.4.2 Pfizer Description, Business Overview

6.4.3 Pfizer Travelers Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Pfizer Products Offered

6.4.5 Pfizer Recent Development

6.5 CNBG

6.5.1 CNBG Corporation Information

6.5.2 CNBG Description, Business Overview

6.5.3 CNBG Travelers Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 CNBG Products Offered

6.5.5 CNBG Recent Development

6.6 Sanofi Pasteur MSD

6.6.1 Sanofi Pasteur MSD Corporation Information

6.6.2 Sanofi Pasteur MSD Description, Business Overview

6.6.3 Sanofi Pasteur MSD Travelers Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Sanofi Pasteur MSD Products Offered

6.6.5 Sanofi Pasteur MSD Recent Development

6.7 Serum Institute of India

6.6.1 Serum Institute of India Corporation Information

6.6.2 Serum Institute of India Description, Business Overview

6.6.3 Serum Institute of India Travelers Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Serum Institute of India Products Offered

6.7.5 Serum Institute of India Recent Development

6.8 Biokangtai

6.8.1 Biokangtai Corporation Information

6.8.2 Biokangtai Description, Business Overview

6.8.3 Biokangtai Travelers Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Biokangtai Products Offered

6.8.5 Biokangtai Recent Development

7 Travelers Vaccines Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Travelers Vaccines Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Travelers Vaccines

7.4 Travelers Vaccines Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Travelers Vaccines Distributors List

8.3 Travelers Vaccines Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Travelers Vaccines Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Travelers Vaccines by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Travelers Vaccines by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Travelers Vaccines Market Estimates and Projections by End Users

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Travelers Vaccines by End Users (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Travelers Vaccines by End Users (2021-2026)

10.3 Travelers Vaccines Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Travelers Vaccines by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Travelers Vaccines by Region (2021-2026)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

