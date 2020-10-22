PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Market Trend, Analysis, COVID-19 Impact, Forecast 2026 | Top Players: Merck, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Roche, AstraZeneca

”

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Market Research Report 2020. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Merck

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Roche

AstraZeneca

Ono Pharmaceutical

Regeneron

Innovent

Hengrui Medicine

Junshi Biosciences

Merck KGaA

Market Segment by Product Type:

PD-1 Inhibitors

PD-L1 Inhibitors

Market Segment by Application:

Solid Tumors

Blood-related Tumors



Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors market

TOC

1 PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors

1.2 PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 PD-1 Inhibitors

1.2.3 PD-L1 Inhibitors

1.3 PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Segment by Application

1.3.1 PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Sales Comparison by Application: (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Solid Tumors

1.3.3 Blood-related Tumors

1.4 Global PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2 Global PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 UAE

4 Global PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Business

6.1 Merck

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Merck Description, Business Overview

6.1.3 Merck PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 Merck Products Offered

6.1.5 Merck Recent Development

6.2 Bristol-Myers Squibb

6.2.1 Bristol-Myers Squibb Corporation Information

6.2.2 Bristol-Myers Squibb Description, Business Overview

6.2.3 Bristol-Myers Squibb PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Bristol-Myers Squibb Products Offered

6.2.5 Bristol-Myers Squibb Recent Development

6.3 Roche

6.3.1 Roche Corporation Information

6.3.2 Roche Description, Business Overview

6.3.3 Roche PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Roche Products Offered

6.3.5 Roche Recent Development

6.4 AstraZeneca

6.4.1 AstraZeneca Corporation Information

6.4.2 AstraZeneca Description, Business Overview

6.4.3 AstraZeneca PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 AstraZeneca Products Offered

6.4.5 AstraZeneca Recent Development

6.5 Ono Pharmaceutical

6.5.1 Ono Pharmaceutical Corporation Information

6.5.2 Ono Pharmaceutical Description, Business Overview

6.5.3 Ono Pharmaceutical PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Ono Pharmaceutical Products Offered

6.5.5 Ono Pharmaceutical Recent Development

6.6 Regeneron

6.6.1 Regeneron Corporation Information

6.6.2 Regeneron Description, Business Overview

6.6.3 Regeneron PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Regeneron Products Offered

6.6.5 Regeneron Recent Development

6.7 Innovent

6.6.1 Innovent Corporation Information

6.6.2 Innovent Description, Business Overview

6.6.3 Innovent PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Innovent Products Offered

6.7.5 Innovent Recent Development

6.8 Hengrui Medicine

6.8.1 Hengrui Medicine Corporation Information

6.8.2 Hengrui Medicine Description, Business Overview

6.8.3 Hengrui Medicine PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Hengrui Medicine Products Offered

6.8.5 Hengrui Medicine Recent Development

6.9 Junshi Biosciences

6.9.1 Junshi Biosciences Corporation Information

6.9.2 Junshi Biosciences Description, Business Overview

6.9.3 Junshi Biosciences PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Junshi Biosciences Products Offered

6.9.5 Junshi Biosciences Recent Development

6.10 Merck KGaA

6.10.1 Merck KGaA Corporation Information

6.10.2 Merck KGaA Description, Business Overview

6.10.3 Merck KGaA PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Merck KGaA Products Offered

6.10.5 Merck KGaA Recent Development

7 PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors

7.4 PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Distributors List

8.3 PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors by Region (2021-2026)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

