MIG/MAG Welding Torches Market Size, Industry Growth Prospects & Trends Analysis by 2026| Abicor Binzel, EWM, Fronius International

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global MIG/MAG Welding Torches market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global MIG/MAG Welding Torches market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The MIG/MAG Welding Torches report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the MIG/MAG Welding Torches report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global MIG/MAG Welding Torches market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global MIG/MAG Welding Torches market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global MIG/MAG Welding Torches market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global MIG/MAG Welding Torches market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global MIG/MAG Welding Torches market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global MIG/MAG Welding Torches Market Research Report: Abicor Binzel, EWM, Fronius International, Autogen-Ritter, Colfax Corporation, Lincoln Electric, Dinse, Migatronic, Carl Cloos Schweisstechnik, Parweld, Specialised Welding Products (SWP), Panasonic, Trafimet Group, Kemppi, Mechafin AG, Translas, ITW, OTC DAIHEN, Sumig, voestalpine Böhler Welding, Tysweld, Jinan North Welding, GCE Group, Parker Torchology, Lorch Schweißtechnik GmbH, Kunshan Arctec, Changzhou Huarui, Shanghai Innotec, Termmei Torch & Tip, Black Wolf (Changzhou Golden Globe),

The MIG/MAG Welding Torches Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global MIG/MAG Welding Torches market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global MIG/MAG Welding Torches market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the MIG/MAG Welding Torches market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in MIG/MAG Welding Torches industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global MIG/MAG Welding Torches market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global MIG/MAG Welding Torches market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global MIG/MAG Welding Torches market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 MIG/MAG Welding Torches Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global MIG/MAG Welding Torches Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Water-cooled Welding Torches

1.2.3 Air/Gas-cooled Welding Torches

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global MIG/MAG Welding Torches Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Aerospace

1.3.3 Automotive

1.3.4 Maintenance and Repair

1.3.5 Metal Fabrication

1.3.6 Shipbuilding

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global MIG/MAG Welding Torches Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global MIG/MAG Welding Torches Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global MIG/MAG Welding Torches Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global MIG/MAG Welding Torches Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global MIG/MAG Welding Torches, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global MIG/MAG Welding Torches Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global MIG/MAG Welding Torches Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.3.3.1 MIG/MAG Welding Torches Manufacturing Base Distribution and Headquarters

2.3.3.2 Manufacturers MIG/MAG Welding Torches Product Offered

2.3.3.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into MIG/MAG Welding Torches Market

2.4 Key Trends for MIG/MAG Welding Torches Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key MIG/MAG Welding Torches Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top MIG/MAG Welding Torches Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top MIG/MAG Welding Torches Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top MIG/MAG Welding Torches Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top MIG/MAG Welding Torches Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top MIG/MAG Welding Torches Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top MIG/MAG Welding Torches Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top MIG/MAG Welding Torches Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

3.2.3 Global Top MIG/MAG Welding Torches Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by MIG/MAG Welding Torches Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global MIG/MAG Welding Torches Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 MIG/MAG Welding Torches Production by Regions

4.1 Global MIG/MAG Welding Torches Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top MIG/MAG Welding Torches Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top MIG/MAG Welding Torches Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America MIG/MAG Welding Torches Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America MIG/MAG Welding Torches Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America MIG/MAG Welding Torches Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe MIG/MAG Welding Torches Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe MIG/MAG Welding Torches Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe MIG/MAG Welding Torches Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 Japan

4.4.1 Japan MIG/MAG Welding Torches Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 Japan MIG/MAG Welding Torches Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in Japan

4.4.4 Japan MIG/MAG Welding Torches Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 China

4.5.1 China MIG/MAG Welding Torches Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 China MIG/MAG Welding Torches Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in China

4.5.4 China MIG/MAG Welding Torches Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.6 Southeast Asia

4.6.1 Southeast Asia MIG/MAG Welding Torches Production (2015-2020)

4.6.2 Southeast Asia MIG/MAG Welding Torches Revenue (2015-2020)

4.6.3 Key Players in Southeast Asia

4.6.4 Southeast Asia MIG/MAG Welding Torches Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.7 India

4.7.1 India MIG/MAG Welding Torches Production (2015-2020)

4.7.2 India MIG/MAG Welding Torches Revenue (2015-2020)

4.7.3 Key Players in India

4.7.4 India MIG/MAG Welding Torches Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 MIG/MAG Welding Torches Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top MIG/MAG Welding Torches Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top MIG/MAG Welding Torches Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top MIG/MAG Welding Torches Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America MIG/MAG Welding Torches Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America MIG/MAG Welding Torches Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe MIG/MAG Welding Torches Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe MIG/MAG Welding Torches Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific MIG/MAG Welding Torches Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific MIG/MAG Welding Torches Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Latin America

5.5.1 Latin America MIG/MAG Welding Torches Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Latin America MIG/MAG Welding Torches Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa MIG/MAG Welding Torches Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa MIG/MAG Welding Torches Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global MIG/MAG Welding Torches Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global MIG/MAG Welding Torches Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global MIG/MAG Welding Torches Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 MIG/MAG Welding Torches Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global MIG/MAG Welding Torches Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global MIG/MAG Welding Torches Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global MIG/MAG Welding Torches Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global MIG/MAG Welding Torches Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global MIG/MAG Welding Torches Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global MIG/MAG Welding Torches Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global MIG/MAG Welding Torches Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Abicor Binzel

8.1.1 Abicor Binzel Corporation Information

8.1.2 Abicor Binzel Overview

8.1.3 Abicor Binzel Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Abicor Binzel Product Description

8.1.5 Abicor Binzel Related Developments

8.2 EWM

8.2.1 EWM Corporation Information

8.2.2 EWM Overview

8.2.3 EWM Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 EWM Product Description

8.2.5 EWM Related Developments

8.3 Fronius International

8.3.1 Fronius International Corporation Information

8.3.2 Fronius International Overview

8.3.3 Fronius International Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Fronius International Product Description

8.3.5 Fronius International Related Developments

8.4 Autogen-Ritter

8.4.1 Autogen-Ritter Corporation Information

8.4.2 Autogen-Ritter Overview

8.4.3 Autogen-Ritter Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Autogen-Ritter Product Description

8.4.5 Autogen-Ritter Related Developments

8.5 Colfax Corporation

8.5.1 Colfax Corporation Corporation Information

8.5.2 Colfax Corporation Overview

8.5.3 Colfax Corporation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Colfax Corporation Product Description

8.5.5 Colfax Corporation Related Developments

8.6 Lincoln Electric

8.6.1 Lincoln Electric Corporation Information

8.6.2 Lincoln Electric Overview

8.6.3 Lincoln Electric Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Lincoln Electric Product Description

8.6.5 Lincoln Electric Related Developments

8.7 Dinse

8.7.1 Dinse Corporation Information

8.7.2 Dinse Overview

8.7.3 Dinse Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Dinse Product Description

8.7.5 Dinse Related Developments

8.8 Migatronic

8.8.1 Migatronic Corporation Information

8.8.2 Migatronic Overview

8.8.3 Migatronic Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Migatronic Product Description

8.8.5 Migatronic Related Developments

8.9 Carl Cloos Schweisstechnik

8.9.1 Carl Cloos Schweisstechnik Corporation Information

8.9.2 Carl Cloos Schweisstechnik Overview

8.9.3 Carl Cloos Schweisstechnik Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Carl Cloos Schweisstechnik Product Description

8.9.5 Carl Cloos Schweisstechnik Related Developments

8.10 Parweld

8.10.1 Parweld Corporation Information

8.10.2 Parweld Overview

8.10.3 Parweld Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Parweld Product Description

8.10.5 Parweld Related Developments

8.11 Specialised Welding Products (SWP)

8.11.1 Specialised Welding Products (SWP) Corporation Information

8.11.2 Specialised Welding Products (SWP) Overview

8.11.3 Specialised Welding Products (SWP) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Specialised Welding Products (SWP) Product Description

8.11.5 Specialised Welding Products (SWP) Related Developments

8.12 Panasonic

8.12.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

8.12.2 Panasonic Overview

8.12.3 Panasonic Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Panasonic Product Description

8.12.5 Panasonic Related Developments

8.13 Trafimet Group

8.13.1 Trafimet Group Corporation Information

8.13.2 Trafimet Group Overview

8.13.3 Trafimet Group Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Trafimet Group Product Description

8.13.5 Trafimet Group Related Developments

8.14 Kemppi

8.14.1 Kemppi Corporation Information

8.14.2 Kemppi Overview

8.14.3 Kemppi Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Kemppi Product Description

8.14.5 Kemppi Related Developments

8.15 Mechafin AG

8.15.1 Mechafin AG Corporation Information

8.15.2 Mechafin AG Overview

8.15.3 Mechafin AG Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Mechafin AG Product Description

8.15.5 Mechafin AG Related Developments

8.16 Translas

8.16.1 Translas Corporation Information

8.16.2 Translas Overview

8.16.3 Translas Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 Translas Product Description

8.16.5 Translas Related Developments

8.17 ITW

8.17.1 ITW Corporation Information

8.17.2 ITW Overview

8.17.3 ITW Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 ITW Product Description

8.17.5 ITW Related Developments

8.18 OTC DAIHEN

8.18.1 OTC DAIHEN Corporation Information

8.18.2 OTC DAIHEN Overview

8.18.3 OTC DAIHEN Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.18.4 OTC DAIHEN Product Description

8.18.5 OTC DAIHEN Related Developments

8.19 Sumig

8.19.1 Sumig Corporation Information

8.19.2 Sumig Overview

8.19.3 Sumig Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.19.4 Sumig Product Description

8.19.5 Sumig Related Developments

8.20 voestalpine Böhler Welding

8.20.1 voestalpine Böhler Welding Corporation Information

8.20.2 voestalpine Böhler Welding Overview

8.20.3 voestalpine Böhler Welding Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.20.4 voestalpine Böhler Welding Product Description

8.20.5 voestalpine Böhler Welding Related Developments

8.21 Tysweld

8.21.1 Tysweld Corporation Information

8.21.2 Tysweld Overview

8.21.3 Tysweld Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.21.4 Tysweld Product Description

8.21.5 Tysweld Related Developments

8.22 Jinan North Welding

8.22.1 Jinan North Welding Corporation Information

8.22.2 Jinan North Welding Overview

8.22.3 Jinan North Welding Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.22.4 Jinan North Welding Product Description

8.22.5 Jinan North Welding Related Developments

8.23 GCE Group

8.23.1 GCE Group Corporation Information

8.23.2 GCE Group Overview

8.23.3 GCE Group Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.23.4 GCE Group Product Description

8.23.5 GCE Group Related Developments

8.24 Parker Torchology

8.24.1 Parker Torchology Corporation Information

8.24.2 Parker Torchology Overview

8.24.3 Parker Torchology Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.24.4 Parker Torchology Product Description

8.24.5 Parker Torchology Related Developments

8.25 Lorch Schweißtechnik GmbH

8.25.1 Lorch Schweißtechnik GmbH Corporation Information

8.25.2 Lorch Schweißtechnik GmbH Overview

8.25.3 Lorch Schweißtechnik GmbH Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.25.4 Lorch Schweißtechnik GmbH Product Description

8.25.5 Lorch Schweißtechnik GmbH Related Developments

8.26 Kunshan Arctec

8.26.1 Kunshan Arctec Corporation Information

8.26.2 Kunshan Arctec Overview

8.26.3 Kunshan Arctec Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.26.4 Kunshan Arctec Product Description

8.26.5 Kunshan Arctec Related Developments

8.27 Changzhou Huarui

8.27.1 Changzhou Huarui Corporation Information

8.27.2 Changzhou Huarui Overview

8.27.3 Changzhou Huarui Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.27.4 Changzhou Huarui Product Description

8.27.5 Changzhou Huarui Related Developments

8.28 Shanghai Innotec

8.28.1 Shanghai Innotec Corporation Information

8.28.2 Shanghai Innotec Overview

8.28.3 Shanghai Innotec Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.28.4 Shanghai Innotec Product Description

8.28.5 Shanghai Innotec Related Developments

8.29 Termmei Torch & Tip

8.29.1 Termmei Torch & Tip Corporation Information

8.29.2 Termmei Torch & Tip Overview

8.29.3 Termmei Torch & Tip Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.29.4 Termmei Torch & Tip Product Description

8.29.5 Termmei Torch & Tip Related Developments

8.30 Black Wolf (Changzhou Golden Globe)

8.30.1 Black Wolf (Changzhou Golden Globe) Corporation Information

8.30.2 Black Wolf (Changzhou Golden Globe) Overview

8.30.3 Black Wolf (Changzhou Golden Globe) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.30.4 Black Wolf (Changzhou Golden Globe) Product Description

8.30.5 Black Wolf (Changzhou Golden Globe) Related Developments

9 MIG/MAG Welding Torches Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top MIG/MAG Welding Torches Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top MIG/MAG Welding Torches Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key MIG/MAG Welding Torches Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 Japan

9.3.4 China

9.3.4 Southeast Asia

9.3.4 India

10 MIG/MAG Welding Torches Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global MIG/MAG Welding Torches Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America MIG/MAG Welding Torches Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe MIG/MAG Welding Torches Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific MIG/MAG Welding Torches Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America MIG/MAG Welding Torches Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa MIG/MAG Welding Torches Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 MIG/MAG Welding Torches Sales Channels

11.2.2 MIG/MAG Welding Torches Distributors

11.3 MIG/MAG Welding Torches Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Trends

12.2 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.3 Market Challenges

12.4 MIG/MAG Welding Torches Market Risks/Restraints

12.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global MIG/MAG Welding Torches Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

