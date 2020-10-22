Surging Investments Towards Innovation to Spur the Growth of the Wireless Connectivity Market 2017 – 2025

In this report, the global Wireless Connectivity market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

Few of the companies in wireless connectivity market are: Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Intel Corporation, Texas Instruments Incorporated, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Panasonic Corporation, Nexcom International Co., Ltd. and Atmel Corporation. Some of these companies have acquired SME’s which are into wireless connectivity solutions in order to strengthen their position in the wireless connectivity market.

Wireless connectivity market is currently dominated by North America region owing to technological advancements in the region; especially by US and Canada as they offer vast potential for application of internet of things (IoT). Asia Pacific region is fast picking up pace in the wireless connectivity market owing to several government initiatives taken by countries such as India, China and Japan in the field of electronics and telecommunications.

