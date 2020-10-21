Rise in Prevalence of Depression that Boosts the Growth of Pharmaceutical Anti-Counterfeiting Technologies Market In Industry
Description:
The following players are covered in this report:
3M Company
Alien Technology
Alpvision
Angstrom Technologies
ThermoFisher Scientific
Authentix, Inc.
Avery Dennison Corporation
Colorcon
Covectra
Everest Holovisions Ltd.
Pharmaceutical Anti-Counterfeiting Technologies
Competitive Analysis:
Breakdown Data by Type
Barcodes
Radiofrequency Identification (RFID)
Holograms/OVD
Taggants
Others
Pharmaceutical Anti-Counterfeiting Technologies Breakdown Data by Application
Authentication Technology
Track & Trace Technology
