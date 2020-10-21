Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Market Size, Share, Demand, Financial Overview, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Latest added Global Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Market research study offers detailed product outlook and elaborates market review till 2025. The market Study is segmented by key regions that is accelerating the marketization. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.

This report studies the Global Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the Global Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Competitive Analysis:

The major players are focusing highly on innovation in technologies to improving efficiency level.

The major vendors covered:

Enkei Wheels

CM Wheels

Topy Group

Borbet

Ronal Wheels

Superior Industries

Uniwheel Group

Maxion Wheels

CiTiC Dicastal Wheel Manufacturing

Wanfeng Group

YHI International Limited

Anchi Aluminium Wheel

Foshan Nanhai Zhongnan Aluminum Wheel

Guangdong Dcenti Auto-Parts Stock Limited

Brock

Alutec

Gmp Italia

Fondmetal

Rimstock

Borbet GmbH

Kosei

OXXO Alloy Wheels

Breyton

ALCAR Group

Endurance Technologies Private Limited

Kosei Minda Aluminum Company Limited

AURA Alloy Wheels

Stamford Sport Wheels

Bright Wheels (Thailand)

FUTEK ALLOY

Market Segments: The Global Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels Market has been divided into type, application, and region.

Segment by Type, the Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels market is segmented into

Forging Aluminum Alloy Wheels

Casting Aluminum Alloy Wheels

Segment by Application, the Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels market is segmented into

Ordinary Cars

Sports Cars

SUV

MPV

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

On The basis of region, the Aluminum Alloy Automotive Wheels is segmented into countries, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate in these regions, from 2014 to 2025 (forecast), see highlights below

