Riding Helmets Market to see Huge Growth by 2025 | Shoei Safety Helmet Corp., Dainese

The riding helmet market is expected to grow over the forecasted period owing to the introduction of numerous safety laws by key economies, increasing online sales and demand for lightweight products. Moreover, the increasing number of road accidents further driving the demand for riding helmet. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), in the United States in 34,436 motor vehicle crashes 37,461 people were killed. Also, 25,600 people were killed in road accidents in the European Union in 2016. Furthermore, increasing demand from the developing economies propelling market growth.

Shoei Safety Helmet Corp., Dainese S.p.A., HJC Europe S.A.R.L, Arai Helmet Ltd, Schuberth GmbH, BELL HELME, Troxel Helmets, Ovation Riding, IRH Helmets, Uvex sports, KTM, Charles Owen

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

South & Central America (Argentina, Chile, and Brazil)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa)

Europe (United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia)

Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia)

Market Driver:

Increasing Incidences of Road Accidents

Introduction of Safety Laws by Government Regarding Road Traffic

Market Trends:

Increasing Demand of Light Weight Riding Helmet

Increasing Number of Online Distributers

Market Opportunities:

Increasing Demand for Helmets with Head-Up Displays

Huge Growth Potential for Riding Helmet in Emerging Countries Especially In China and India

Riding Helmets Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (2014-2025) Riding Helmets Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2014-2025) Riding Helmets Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2014-2025) Riding Helmets Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2025) Riding Helmets Competitive Situation and Current (COVID) Scenario Analysis Global Riding Helmets Manufacturing Cost Analysis

