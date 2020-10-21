Sensor Faucet Sales Market to see Huge Growth by 2025 | LIXIL Group Corporation, Masco, Fortune Brands

Over the past few decades, smart homes technology has been significantly adopted across the globe, especially in emerging and emerged economies die to availability of funds. It has led to the inclusion of various types of sensor including, lighting sensors, security alarms, and many others. Thus, the demand for sensor faucets across the globe will increase. Unlike other sensors, these sensors even save resources such as water. In addition to this, continues technological advancements, as well as upsurging disposable incomes, will generate numerous opportunities over the forecasted period. Sensor faucets are the automated water taps which can be made up of Infra-red Sensor Faucet, and Touch Button Faucets.

The report examines the market for Sensor Faucet Sales and the various changing dynamics and growth trends.

LIXIL Group Corporation, Masco Corporation, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Kohler Co., Toto Ltd., Presto Group, Spectrum Brands , Oras AS, Gessi SpA, Geberit, Sloan Valve Company, Miscea B.V., Advanced Modern Technologies

The report was prepared by conducting numerous in-depth interviews with leading vendors, industry experts and independent research along with data collected through various authenticated secondary sources including annual reports, press releases etc. Primary data collection includes mediums such as telephonic interview, LinkedIn in mails, email, analyst call, press conferences, virtual meetings that took place post Covid i.e in last few months of 2020.

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

South & Central America (Argentina, Chile, and Brazil)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa)

Europe (United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia)

Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia)

Market Driver:

Increasing Construction Automation and Introduction to Artificially Intelligent Sensors

Growing Adoption of Smart Buildings across the Globe

Market Trends:

Upsurging Technological Advancements in Sensor Systems

Continues Research and Developments and Increasing Applications of Portable Wireless Sensors

Market Opportunities:

Increasing Disposable Incomes from Emerging Economies

Use of Sensor Faucet Helps in Saving Water

