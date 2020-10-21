Phenolic Resins Market Report to observe Potential Impact of Coronavirus (COVID19), Industry Dynamics and Future Growth, 2020-2026

Phenolic Resins Market Research Report is a Proficient and In-Depth Study on the Existing State of Phenolic Resins Industry. This Report Focuses on the Major Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Threats for Key Players. It also Provides Granular Analysis of Market Share, Segmentation, Revenue Forecasts and Regional Analysis till 2026.

Further, Phenolic Resins Market Report also covers the development policies and plans, manufacturing processes and cost structures, marketing strategies followed by top Phenolic Resins Key players, distributor’s analysis, Phenolic Resins marketing channels, potential buyers and Phenolic Resins development history. This report also states import/export, supply and consumption figures as well as cost, price, revenue and gross margin by regions.

Key players operating in the global Phenolic Resins market are : BASF SE, Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd., Ludwigshafen Verbund, Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd., Georgia Pacific Chemicals LLC, SI Group, Prefere Resins, Momentive Specialty Chemicals Inc., DIC Corporation, Kolon Industries Inc., and, Mitsui Chemicals Inc. , and among others.

Scope of Phenolic Resins Market:

The global Phenolic Resins market is valued at million US$ in 2017 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

Phenolic Resins Market Taxonomy

By Product Type

On the basis of product type, the global phenolic resin market is segmented into:

Resol Resin

Novolac Resin

Others (Cresol Resin, Bio-Phenolic Resin, etc.)

By Form

Based on form, the global phenolic resins market is classified as:

Powder

Granules

Liquid

By Application

Based on application, the global phenolic resins market is segmented as:

Moulding Compounds

Wood Adhesives

Insulation

Laminates

Foundry

Paper Impregnation

Others (Abrasives, Friction Materials, etc.)

By End-user Industry

On the basis of end-user industry, the global phenol resins market is segregated as:

Building & Construction

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Furniture

Others (Paints & Coatings, etc.)

Phenolic Resins Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia) Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

