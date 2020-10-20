MEMS Gas Sensor Market to Witness Remarkable Growth by 2025 | KWJ Engineering Inc., Figaro Engineering

Advance Market Analytics recently released the research report of Global MEMS Gas Sensor Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global MEMS Gas Sensor Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Global MEMS Gas Sensor. This Report covers the emerging player’s data, including competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share.

Major Players in This Report Include,

KWJ Engineering Inc., Figaro Engineering Inc., Bosch Sensortec, STMicroelectronics N.V, SGX Sensortec, Winsensor, Ams AG, Amphenol, Omron Corporation, K-Free Wireless Ltd.

What is MEMS Gas Sensor?

A gas sensor detects the presence or concentration of gases in the atmosphere. MEMS gas sensors are capable of detecting gas traces to the level of PPT (parts per trillion). The most commonly used MEMS topology for gas sensing is based on metal oxide thin films along with micro heaters. MEMS-based gas sensors being miniaturized have various advantages such as low power consumption, robust and stable electrical properties. Low power consumption and highly responsive semiconductor type microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) gas sensors are fabricated for real-time environmental monitoring applications.

MEMS Gas Sensor Market Segmentation and Data Breakdown:

Study by Type (Inflammable Gas Type, Toxic Gas Type, Other Gases Type), Application (Chemical & Oil, Mining, Environmental, Civil Gas Safety, Others), Gases Type (NO2, NH3, CO2, H2S, Others), Metal Oxides Type (SnO2, TiO2, ZnO, Others), Heater Element (Platinum, Nichrome, Tungsten)

Market Trends:

Prevalence of Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare and Indoor Air Quality Monitoring Stimulates the Development of Sensors with Small Sizes

Electrostatic MEMS Gas Sensor with Dynamic-Bifurcation Detection Technique

Market Drivers:

Growing demand for localized information on environmental air quality by different countries and rapid industrialization in developing economies are the key factors driving the market.

Increasing Demand from Industrial Application for Detection of Toxic

Market Opportunity:

Metal oxide gas sensors based on micro hotplates fabricated with a micro-electro-mechanical system (MEMS) technology dominate the market due to their balance in performance and cost.

Gas Sensors Integrated With Electronics to Make Portable and Fixed Kind

This research is categorized differently considering the various aspects of this market. It also evaluates the current situation and the future of the market by using the forecast horizon. The forecast is analyzed based on the volume and revenue of this market. The tools used for analyzing the MEMS Gas Sensor Market research report include SWOT analysis.

The regional analysis of MEMS Gas Sensor Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2019-2025.

