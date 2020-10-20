Tire Cord Market to see Huge Growth by 2025 | Indorama Ventures Company Limited, Kolon

Advance Market Analytics recently released the research report of Global Tire Cord Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global Tire Cord Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Global Tire Cord. This Report covers the emerging player’s data, including competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share.

Major Players in This Report Include,

Indorama Ventures Company Limited, Kolon Industries Inc., SRF Limited, Kordsa Teknik Tekstil A.S., Hyosung Corporation, Toray Industries Inc., Bekaert, Milliken & Company, CORDENKA, Tokusen Kogyo

What is Tire Cord?

A tire is just like a pressure vessel and the cords keep it dimensionally stable. The tire cord is a kind of fabric that comprises of warp cords adjusted in the longitudinal direction and weft yarns adjusted in the lateral direction. The warp cords are used for reinforcing pneumatic tires. The properties of the cord depend on the count of plies of thinner and the number of twists that are to be given in yarn. Many tire companies produce tire cord of high persistence by continuous strands of yarn that are supplied by various manufacturers of fiber. Tires have to carry heavy loads, and hence steel and fabric cords are mostly used in the construction to support the rubber compound and also provide strength. Tire cord is used as supporting material for tires and is primarily designed to retain tires in shape. These cords help during the impacts that are related to the vehicleâ€™s weight, thus extending the performance of the tire significantly. It also helps in sustaining the tires dimension under many adverse physical conditions and henceforth offering a comfortable ride.

Tire Cord Market Segmentation and Data Breakdown:

Study by Type (Nylon, Steel, Polyester, Rayon), Application (Radial Tires, Bias Tires), End-Use (Automotive, Passenger car tires, Bus and truck tires, Motor cycle tires, Others), Manufacturing Method (Spinning, Twisting, Cabling, Weaving, Dipping, Others)

Market Trends:

Increase in the Renovation Activities in the Developing Countries

Growing Trend of Integrating of Automation in Industries

Increase in the Implementation of Eco-Friendly Cord Fabric

The rise in the Environmental Awareness

Market Drivers:

With the growing urban population, there is an increase in the demand for vehicles. Hence there is rapid growth in the automobile industry across the globe therefore tire cords market would grow. With the increase in the construction sector, there is a ne

Market Opportunity:

Increase in the Construction Sector in Developing Countries

Rising Demand for Mining and Construction Equipment

Significant Growth in Infrastructure Sector

This research is categorized differently considering the various aspects of this market. It also evaluates the current situation and the future of the market by using the forecast horizon. The forecast is analyzed based on the volume and revenue of this market. The tools used for analyzing the Tire Cord Market research report include SWOT analysis.

The regional analysis of Tire Cord Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2019-2025.

Extract from Table of Content:

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

1.1 360 Degree Synopsis

1.2 Market value (US$ million).

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors

3.1 Strategies adopted by key market participants and factors that have turned into success.

3.2 Additional viewpoint on global average pricing analysis benchmark, and consumer’s sentiments’ analysis.

Chapter 04 – Covid-19 Crisis Analysis on Global Tire Cord Market

Chapter 05 – Global Tire Cord Market – Pricing Analysis

Chapter 06 – Global Tire Cord Market Background

6.1 Macroeconomic factors affecting the Global Tire Cord market

6.2 Explore supply chain and value chain analysis.

6.3 In-depth information about the market dynamics and their consequences.

Chapter 07 — Global Tire Cord Market Segmentation

Chapter 08 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Global Tire Cord Market

Chapter 09 – Global Tire Cord Market Structure Analysis

Chapter 10 – Global Tire Cord Market Competitive Analysis

10.1 Market Concentration Rate

10.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

10.3 Heat Map Analysis

10.4 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

Chapter 11 – Assumptions and Acronyms

Chapter 12 – Research Methodology

