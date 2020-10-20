Handheld Gimbal Market Summary Comprises Key Regions, Growth and Segmentation Till 2027

The handheld gimbal is used in stabilization systems, which is built to give the camera operator the freedom of handheld shooting without the shaking of the camera; it can be either mechanical or motorized. It is widely used in the movie industry due to its strong features, such as stabilizing quality, flexibility, ease of use & portability, and reliability. The growing investment in cameras and camera peripherals is likely to surge the growth of the handheld gimbal market during the forecast period.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: ARRI AG, Dongguan Lanparte Television Equipment Technology Co., Ltd., FeiyuTech, Filmpower, Gudsen Technology Co. Ltd., Ikan Corporation, Rollei GmbH and Co.KG, Sonia Photo, SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd, Tilta Technology Co., Ltd

What is the Dynamics of Handheld Gimbal Market?

The increase in the growth of the entertainment industry is driving the growth of the handheld gimbal market. However, the high initial cost of handheld gimbals may restrain the growth of the handheld gimbal market. Furthermore, the growth of the online retail industry is anticipated to witness massive demand during the forecast period.

What is the SCOPE of Handheld Gimbal Market?

The “Global Handheld Gimbal Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the handheld gimbal market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of handheld gimbal market with detailed market segmentation by type, distribution channel, application, and geography. The global handheld gimbal market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading handheld gimbal market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the handheld gimbal market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global handheld gimbal market is segmented on the basis of by type, distribution channel, and application. On the basis of type, the market is segmented up to 2-axis handheld gimbal, 3- axis handheld gimbal, and others. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented as offline and online. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as cinema camera, DSLR, action camera, and smartphones.

What is the Regional Framework of Handheld Gimbal Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global handheld gimbal market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The handheld gimbal market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table Of Content

INTRODUCTION 2. KEY TAKEAWAYS 3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 4. HANDHELD GIMBAL MARKET LANDSCAPE 5. HANDHELD GIMBAL MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS 6. HANDHELD GIMBAL MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS 7. HANDHELD GIMBAL MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 ? TYPE 8. HANDHELD GIMBAL MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 ? DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL 9. HANDHELD GIMBAL MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 ? APPLICATION 10. HANDHELD GIMBAL MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 ? GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

