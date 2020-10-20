3D Technology Market 2020: COVID-19 Impact, Market Share, Growth Opportunities and Business Development Strategies By 2027

3D Technology or 3 Dimension technology provides refers to a technology that enhances the illusion of depth perception which gives a live experience to the user. Rapid growth in the gaming and entertainment industry, thus demanding for 3D Display, is one of the major driver for the growth of the 3D technology market.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

D Systems Corporation, Dolby Laboratories Inc., LG Electronics Inc., Barco N.V., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Autodesk Inc., Stratasys Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Sony Corporation and Dreamworks Animation SKG Inc.

Increasing applications of 3D printing in automotive and aerospace and increasing investments in this technology will drive the market in coming years whereas reasons such as high cost of 3D technology and lack of 3D content can act as restraining factors in the market. Increasing usage of 3D in healthcare and advertising and growing advancement of 4D technology will bring new opportunities in the market.

The “Global 3D Technology Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the 3D technology industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global 3D technology market with detailed market segmentation by products, end-users and geography. The global 3D technology market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global 3D technology market based on product and end-users. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall 3D technology market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

Table Of Content

1 Introduction

2 Key Takeaways

3 3D Technology Market Landscape

4 3D Technology Market – Key Industry Dynamics

5 3D Technology Market Analysis- Global

6 3D Technology Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Products

7 3D Technology Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – End-Users

8 3D Technology Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Geographical Analysis

9 Industry Landscape

10 Competitive Landscape

