DNS Security Software Market 2020-2026 | Comprehensive Study COVID19 Impact Analysis | Worldwide Key Players: Cisco, Webroot, TitanHQ, DNSFilter, MXToolBox, etc. | InForGrowth

Impact of COVID-19: DNS Security Software Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the DNS Security Software industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the DNS Security Software market in 2020

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Top 10 leading companies in the global DNS Security Software market are analyzed in the report along with their business overview, operations, financial analysis, SWOT profile and DNS Security Software products and services

Market Segmentation:

Top Players Listed in the DNS Security Software Market Report are

Cisco

Webroot

TitanHQ

DNSFilter

MXToolBox

Akamai

Infoblox

Comodo

F5 Networks

EfficientIP

Bluecat

Neustar

CSIS Security Group

. Based on type, The report split into

Cloud-based

On-premises

Cloud-based is the most widely used type which takes up about 91% of the total sales in 2018.

. Based on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Home Users

Large enterprises was the most widely used area which took up about 67% of the global total in 2018.