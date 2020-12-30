Watch Problems? Here’s How You Could Be Damaging Your Watch 

Luxury watches make a rational purchase. They are hand-crafted timepieces that keep their resale value. You can use them as an investment or an heirloom—but only if you do your part. While designed to last a lifetime, watches are also quite delicate and will only last for as long as you treat them with care.

The sentiment holds true even for Montblanc watches. Whi0le the name is first recognized for its luxury pens, it’s not one to look down upon in the luxury watchmaking industry. The brand debuted in 1906 as a manufacturer of luxury writing instruments. But, in 1997, it ventured into watchmaking, with its fine watch collections praised for their consistent craftsmanship and quality.

Whether it’s your first or the nth in your arsenal, a luxury watch is an accessory like no other and, therefore, has to be treated that way. With that said, it’s necessary to understand how you could damage your watch and be aware of the things that could do more harm than good to them.

6 Bad Habits That Can Damage Your Watch

Winding the watch while it’s on your wrist.

Assuming that you have a mechanical watch, you must wind it at least every 1-2 days to keep it running. While it may sound convenient to do it while you wear it on your wrist, it risks pulling the crown upwards and damaging the mechanisms connected to it. Always take off your watch before winding and keep in mind the tension you feel in the crown—once it feels tight, stop rotating any further or you risk breaking the mainspring.

Using the watch while underwater.

Water-resistant watches will keep water at bay with no problem. But manipulate their functions while underwater and they will let water into the case, causing water damage. You wouldn’t want to use any of its functions while your watch is submerged. Being water-resistant is just different from being waterproof. You may wonder who in the right mind would do this. But sometimes, you wouldn’t believe the things people do.

Forgetting maintenance.

There are conflicting opinions regarding how often you should take your watch for routine maintenance. While some suggest you get a service every 4-5 years, others consider watches as a case of ‘if it’s not broken, don’t fix it.’ But, as most watchmakers put it, a watch is like a car engine that requires regular maintenance to prevent rusting and make sure that the oils don’t completely dry. When you wear it rarely, wind and run the watch at least every month to keep its parts lubricated.

Setting the functions wrong.

This is a little known fact, but don’t adjust the date when the hour hand sits between 9 and 3 o’clock—the so-called danger zone, a period in which the gears are moving to switch the date. Setting the date during this period can misalign the date window and worse, damage the movement. Don’t turn the hands counterclockwise on mechanical watches either, as it can severely damage its internal components. Why would you want to do it, anyway?

Letting it sit for a long time.

Although it’s unnecessary to keep an automatic watch in a watch winder, it’s not recommended to let it sit in the same position for long periods either when not in use. Otherwise, the lubricants inside it can pool in one spot, leaving the rest at risk of losing their required level of lubrication. It can produce friction that can damage the moving parts, thus requiring service. This much is true for vintage watches, as the latest models are lubricated with synthetic oils that are less likely to coagulate. But, to be safe, get the most out of your watch by wearing it, instead of storing it.

Neglecting cleaning.

Besides the regular maintenance, it’s also necessary that you clean your watch at least every two weeks or so, or more often if it seems to be smudged or dirty. This should prevent dust, oils, stains, and other small particles from wearing out the surface of your watch. Pay extra attention to your leather watches—keep them as dry as possible and away from direct exposure to sunlight, water, humidity, and chemicals.

Besides the bad habits, there are also things that you would want to keep your watch away from. Exposing your timepiece to the following can affect its aesthetics, even performance, and accuracy.

Elements to Avoid with Luxury Watches

Moisture and Condensation – Condensation on the inside of your watch is a sure sign of water damage, and it may be because of your watch losing its water resistance. This can be a problem, as the water can cause the watch’s components to rust.

Magnet – Magnets can interfere with a watch’s accuracy, and in severe cases, they can even cause it to stop. Keep your mechanical watches away from speakers, computers, fridges, and anything else with magnets.

Shocks – While your daily activities wouldn’t dislodge the internal components of your watch, unexpected shocks like dropping it on the floor can. Sometimes, it can even damage its case too. Of thumb, anything that your wrist can take, your watch can take too.

Extreme Temperatures – Extreme heat can affect the performance and accuracy of your watch and so does extreme cold. Anything over 60°C or under 0°C can permanently damage the mechanism from parts expanding or becoming brittle and snapping—that’s unless, of course, the watch is built for the extreme.

Foreign Chemicals – While fine luxury watches are often treated for protection, you would want to err on the side of caution by making sure that your watch doesn’t come into contact with damaging things like fragrances, cosmetics, detergents, alcohol-based products, or anything that’s acid-based.

Takeaway

Preventing damage to your luxury watches will ensure that it will run smoothly and avoid any untimely repairs. More importantly, it will protect your timepiece, giving you an investment that lasts.

Disclaimer: No watches were harmed in the writing of this post.

